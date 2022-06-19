PHOTOS: Kirtland Heritage Run 5K, June 18, 2022

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- It’s nearly time for the Fourth of July. And in Bay Village, that also signals the start of the annual Bay Days celebration. Festivities will take place noon to 10:30 p.m. June 30 and July 1-4 in Cahoon Memorial Park. As we continue to emerge...
AVON, Ohio – The annual Avon Heritage Duck Tape 2022 Festival was back and pleasing a crowd primarily of families. The admission was free and the first 500 attendees at the Crushers stadium received a free roll of Duck Tape. Speaking to quite a few who attended made it clear this year’s festival, though a bit smaller, was still a fun community event and they were happy to come out for it on a windy but sunny day.
A dinner aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad was the setting when four onetime News-Herald colleagues recently reunited. It had been at least 30 years since most of us had worked together and, except for me, all had moved on to other employment as writers. But now our former editor had moved back to Ohio, and we wanted to reconnect.
Dragging ship anchors and pulling trucks aren’t normally a part of typical exercise routines, but they definitely play a significant role in Nate Esker’s challenging workout sessions. Standing 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 380 pounds, Esker, of Concord Township, competes in the sport of strongman, sometimes...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The oldest operating roller coaster at Cedar Point has been recognized as a historical landmark. A special plaque was unveiled at Cedar Point honoring Blue Streak as an American Coaster Enthusiasts historic roller coaster. Park officials and ride enthusiasts were in attendance for a special ceremony...
Learn how to manage weeds and pests from the Lake County Master Gardeners during a free talk at 10 a.m., July 9 a.m. at Mentor Public Library’s Main Branch, 8215 Mentor Ave. The talk is part of the Master Gardeners’ monthly Meet Me in the Garden series. The...
Join the Willoughby-Eastlake Public Library from 1-2 p.m., July 2, for a trip to the outback with Didgeridoo Down Under. Didgeridoo Down Under is an Australia-themed show that combines music, culture, comedy, character building, storytelling and audience participation, according to a news release from the library. The didgeridoo has been...
Hawken’s vaunted boys 4×100-meter relay took one last shot at 2022 success this past weekend during New Balance Nationals at venerable Franklin Field in Philadelphia. It’s safe to say the Hawks met the moment. Dominic Johnson, Christian Anderson, Andrew Bukovnik and Jordan Harrison — using the same...
PARMA, Ohio -- City Council recently approved a $200,000 donation to UH Parma Medical Center. The money comes from the city’s $24 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) award. “Parma UH leadership representatives came to city hall to request $200,000 in ARPA funds that would benefit our residents and...
The Ohio National Guard’s 122nd Army Band returns to Mentor Civic Amphitheater for a free performance at 7 p.m., June 29. Since 1944, the Ohio National Guard’s 122nd Army Band has been a staple of the musical tradition of the United States military in Ohio, according to a news release from the city. Members of the band hail from every corner of Ohio (plus a few from other states) to strengthen troop morale and build a positive connection between the public and the Ohio National Guard.
Cleveland radio legend Jeff Kinzbach and his wife, Patti, have been living out of their RV and traveling North America since Jeff retired in 2020. They share their stories from the road on their weekly “Rocking the RV Life” podcast, which is available via Spotify, Apple Podcasts and many other platforms. The podcast is presented in partnership with cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer. This is the first of a new monthly column they will write about their travels.
Muddy Waters in Lakewood, Ohio’s seminal kava bar, promises a hand-picked selection of herbal libations that some users claim causes euphoric, energetic and sedative effects similar to alcohol or stimulants. The story of Ohio’s first kava bar, co-owner David Kovatch likes to say, is kind of an accident.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Traveling and camping is not just about buying an RV and hitting the road. On this week’s Rockin the RV Life podcast, Jeff and Patti Kinzbach talk with veteran RVer Dave Johnson about his many experiences, including some underwear-changing moments with his trailer. Johnson and his wife Joanne have been through a lot, including fires, bears, bison and more.
MEDINA, Ohio — A picture of her parents reminds Anna Sardis of her own journey to find her identity. “I ended up here in Cleveland, Ohio because my adoptive parents lived here,” Sardis said. “They came from Greece, and they brought me over after they got me from the orphanage.”
