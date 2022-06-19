ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Camilla Parker Bowles said it was 'not easy' being scrutinized for her relationship with Prince Charles, according to a rare interview

By Samantha Grindell
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PsyTV_0gFihi6V00
Camilla Parker Bowles said she had to find "a way to live with" the scrutiny.

Samir Hussein / Contributor / Getty Images

  • Camilla Parker Bowles sat for a rare interview with British Vogue.
  • She told the outlet it was "not easy" to be criticized for her relationship with Prince Charles.
  • Camilla and Prince Charles were first romantically linked while he was married to Princess Diana.

Camilla Parker Bowles has spoken about dealing with public criticism, saying it was "not easy" in a rare interview with Giles Hattersley for British Vogue.

Camilla and Prince Charles have been married since 2005, but rumors that they were having an affair began during Charles' marriage to Princess Diana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mxpAC_0gFihi6V00
Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles in 1972.

Serge Lemoine/Getty Images

Speculation about their relationship intensified after a transcript of an intimate phone call between Camilla and Charles was released to the public in 1992, an incident that came to be known as "Camillagate," as reported by the Mirror . Charles and Diana separated the same year, and Camilla filed for divorce from Andrew in 1995, as Insider previously reported .

The scandal was heavily covered by the British press, and the tension between Camilla and Princess Diana was depicted on season four of the fictional show "The Crown." .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04luKV_0gFihi6V00
Lady Diana Spencer and Camilla Parker-Bowles at Ludlow Races where Prince Charles is competing, 1980.

Express Newspapers/Getty Images

Discussing how the media attention impacted her, Camilla said, "It's not easy," adding, "I was scrutinized for such a long time that you just have to find a way to live with it. "Nobody likes to be looked at all the time and, you know, criticized," she went on to say to Vogue.

She added, "I think in the end, I sort of rise above it and get on with it. You've got to get on with life."

Camilla also discussed her relationship with Prince Charles, telling Hattersley the couple always make time for each other despite their busy schedules.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iu2Ji_0gFihi6V00
The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"Sometimes it's like ships passing in the night, but we always sit down together and have a cup of tea and discuss the day," she told Vogue, going on to say that when they are on vacation, they like to sit together silently.

"You know when we go away, the nicest thing is that we actually sit and read our books in different corners of the same room," she told Hattersley. "It's very relaxing because you know you don't have to make conversation. You just sit and be together."

Camilla has become an integral part of the monarchy in recent years. She is believed to be one of the eight members of the "slimmed down" monarchy Prince Charles reportedly envisions for the future.

In February, Queen Elizabeth announced that she wants Camilla to be given the title Queen Consort when Charles ascends the throne.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 12

Ruthann Brower
3d ago

Wow she's pretty ballsy. let's see chase a married guy. married guy tells wife he will always love the trollup, cause pain for 15 years and NEVER BACKED DOWN. SO WE CRY FOR YOU WHY? STUFF IT.

Reply(1)
12
Gladys Romero
3d ago

What did she expect? She was Charles mistress and the one who destroyed their marriage. Ironic

Reply(1)
11
AP_001471.46ac84edfe2c4e3f81e86184f4bf0be8.1546
3d ago

Her conscience thoughts of Diana will always haunt she and Charles

Reply(1)
8
Related
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Daughter Reportedly Shares Same Opinion As Father Prince Philip About Meghan Markle; What Did They Say About Prince Harry's Wife?

Queen Elizabeth's daughter Princess Anne and late husband, Prince Philip, reportedly shared the same opinion about Meghan Markle. If it were up to the father and daughter, Prince Harry would not marry the former Suits actress. Princess Anne Sees Straight Through Meghan Markle Like Dad Prince Philip. TV psychic Deborah...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Prince William Delivers STUNNING ULTIMATUM To Ailing Queen, Demands She Banish Disgraced Son Prince Andrew Or He'll 'Withdraw' From Public Event

Prince William has emerged as the royal who wants to protect the British monarchy.In a stunning move, OK! has learned the second in line to the throne resorted to a rare and private ultimatum to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, after disgraced sex pest Prince Andrew made a Machiavellian bid to return to public life.William, the 39-year-old father of three and husband of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, told the ailing Queen it was “him or me” when slippery Andrew tried to slide his way into formal ceremonies at the Garter Day service last Monday.At the eleventh hour and unbeknownst the wider...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Queen 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' and used 'all her will power' to avoid breaking down in public for the first time in her life as she greeted thousands of admirers on Buckingham Palace balcony, body language expert says

The Queen is believed to have 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' as she greeted thousands of Jubilee well wishers from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. In an emotional end to the four-day Platinum Jubilee, which marked her 70th year as Queen, the Monarch could be seen 'narrowing' her eyes to avoid 'breaking down', body language expert Judi James said.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camilla Parker Bowles
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
purewow.com

At the Platinum Jubilee, One Royal Baby Looked an Awful Lot Like a Young Prince Harry

There were an endless amount of surprises at this past weekend's Platinum Jubilee, from a secret meeting between Queen Elizabeth and baby Lilibet to the public debut of new royal couples. However, one of the best parts was when a certain tiny royal, one-year-old August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, had his public debut (and he wore a Union Jack sweater that was perfectly fitting for the weekend).
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Mirror#Express Newspapers
SheKnows

Meghan & Harry's Daughter Lilibet Reportedly Only Got a 'Formal,' 'In & Out' Meeting With the Queen

Click here to read the full article. Even though the Platinum Jubilee celebrations have wrapped up, details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip are still leaking out. There is a lot of focus on their daughter Lilibet’s meeting with her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and it probably wasn’t the introduction the family was hoping for. The Queen did not attend Lilibet’s first birthday party at Frogmore Cottage on Saturday. Instead, the family, including son Archie, 3, visited her at Windsor Castle on Thursday, June 2. According to a source for The Sun, the royals only spent 15 minutes together. “It...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Prince Andrew’s Daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, Just Might Have a Royal Future

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. How extraordinary it was, on Wednesday, to see none other than Princess Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, riding up the famous straight of Royal Ascot, seated in one of the three carriages reserved for the royals, seated next to her husband, property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and wearing a white dress and a boater hat.
CELEBRITIES
People

Kate Middleton Wears Her Boldest Hat Yet for Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton and Prince William are stepping in for Queen Elizabeth for a party at the palace. The royal couple led other members of the royal family in hosting the third garden party of the season at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday. Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, greeted many of the thousands of guests who were invited to the royal residence's gardens in recognition of their public service.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Duchess Kate Wore a Glittering Diamond Cross Necklace to the Platinum Party at the Palace!

Last night the Duchess of Cambridge dazzled at the Platinum Party at the Palace, a star-studded outdoor concert that celebrated Queen Elizabeth II‘s 70 years on the throne. Seated at the front of the royal box with her husband Prince William and children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Duchess Kate looked lovely in a cream dress by Self-Portrait that features a tailored boucle jacket with a belted waist and a romantic chiffon skirt.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Duke of Cambridge Allegedly Disliked Meghan Markle’s Political Views? Future King Reportedly Argued With Prince Harry Over His Concerns About The Duchess

Prince William and Meghan Markle never had the opportunity to be close to each other. After all, the Duke of Cambridge already had some reservations about the Duchess of Sussex even before her wedding to Prince Harry. In fact, Prince William never shied away from telling his younger brother how...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
SheKnows

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Having a Huge Royal Family Reunion Next Week

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. By now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are surely making all the final arrangements for their trip overseas for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in the United Kingdom. We’ve known for some time now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in attendance for the historic occasion, though they will be keeping a rather low profile. But a new report suggests there’s one major event where the couple will have a...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Prince Andrew returns to royal circuit after 'family decision' is made

The Duke of York is making a return to the royal circuit as he is set to privately attend the Garter Day service on Monday in his role as a Garter Knight, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. Prince Andrew, who stepped away from public life in 2019, will attend the investiture...
U.K.
Insider

Insider

466K+
Followers
29K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy