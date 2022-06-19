Camilla Parker Bowles said it was 'not easy' being scrutinized for her relationship with Prince Charles, according to a rare interview

Camilla Parker Bowles said she had to find "a way to live with" the scrutiny. Samir Hussein / Contributor / Getty Images

Camilla Parker Bowles sat for a rare interview with British Vogue.

She told the outlet it was "not easy" to be criticized for her relationship with Prince Charles.

Camilla and Prince Charles were first romantically linked while he was married to Princess Diana.

Camilla Parker Bowles has spoken about dealing with public criticism, saying it was "not easy" in a rare interview with Giles Hattersley for British Vogue.

Camilla and Prince Charles have been married since 2005, but rumors that they were having an affair began during Charles' marriage to Princess Diana.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles in 1972. Serge Lemoine/Getty Images

Speculation about their relationship intensified after a transcript of an intimate phone call between Camilla and Charles was released to the public in 1992, an incident that came to be known as "Camillagate," as reported by the Mirror . Charles and Diana separated the same year, and Camilla filed for divorce from Andrew in 1995, as Insider previously reported .

The scandal was heavily covered by the British press, and the tension between Camilla and Princess Diana was depicted on season four of the fictional show "The Crown." .

Lady Diana Spencer and Camilla Parker-Bowles at Ludlow Races where Prince Charles is competing, 1980. Express Newspapers/Getty Images

Discussing how the media attention impacted her, Camilla said, "It's not easy," adding, "I was scrutinized for such a long time that you just have to find a way to live with it. "Nobody likes to be looked at all the time and, you know, criticized," she went on to say to Vogue.

She added, "I think in the end, I sort of rise above it and get on with it. You've got to get on with life."

Camilla also discussed her relationship with Prince Charles, telling Hattersley the couple always make time for each other despite their busy schedules.

The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"Sometimes it's like ships passing in the night, but we always sit down together and have a cup of tea and discuss the day," she told Vogue, going on to say that when they are on vacation, they like to sit together silently.

"You know when we go away, the nicest thing is that we actually sit and read our books in different corners of the same room," she told Hattersley. "It's very relaxing because you know you don't have to make conversation. You just sit and be together."

Camilla has become an integral part of the monarchy in recent years. She is believed to be one of the eight members of the "slimmed down" monarchy Prince Charles reportedly envisions for the future.

In February, Queen Elizabeth announced that she wants Camilla to be given the title Queen Consort when Charles ascends the throne.