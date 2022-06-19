ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merritt Island, FL

Florida woman accused of attacking 4 people with pepper-spray and making anti-Asian remarks

By CNN
 3 days ago
CNN — The Florida woman accused of pepper-spraying several women while making anti-Asian comments in New York earlier this month faces multiple charges, including three counts of third-degree assault as a hate crime, according to a criminal complaint.

47-year-old Madeline Barker was arraigned Saturday night, a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office told CNN, and bail was set at $20,000. Her next appearance in court is slated for Thursday, June 23.

Barker, of Merritt Island, Florida, also faces four counts of second-degree aggravated harassment and one count of third-degree attempted assault as a hate crime, per the complaint given by the four alleged victims.

Each of them told detectives the woman used pepper spray, hitting three of them but missing the fourth, and stated something to the effect of, “Why don’t you go back to your country?”

The attack happened June 11 in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District and was partially caught on video. The footage, released by police, showed a woman flashing what appeared to be pepper spray.

The woman proceeded to pepper-spray four women during the altercation, the New York Police Department said.

At some point during the altercation, not captured in the video the NYPD released, an unidentified Asian man passed the group on the sidewalk, NYPD Sergeant Anwar Ishmael previously told CNN. The suspect allegedly turned to him and said, “You take all your b***hes back to where you came from,” Ishmael said.

Whatever
3d ago

Guarantee she's NOT a native Floridian. She should be convicted and forced to live in NY after she gets out of prison.

