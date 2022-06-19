ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2022 GMC Hummer EV Just May Be the Future of GM

By Maeve Rich
 3 days ago
The 2022 GMC Hummer electric truck is going to be an impressive vehicle - and the future of GM. The post The 2022 GMC Hummer EV Just May Be the Future of GM appeared first on...

General Motors' flagship electric truck plant in Detroit will idle for four weeks starting June 27 to prepare for a production expansion. The downtime of the Factory Zero electric truck plant, which currently builds the GMC Hummer EV pickup, was confirmed to Automotive News by GM spokesman Dan Flores. He said that GM scheduled downtime at the plant to add production capacity sooner than planned, as the automaker plans to install tooling, machinery and equipment while workers are laid off from June 27 through July 22.
