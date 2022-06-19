The 2022 GMC Hummer EV Just May Be the Future of GM

In the immortal words of Monty Python (Google them—you're welcome), "And now for something completely different." Yep, we've shown you countless V-8s here—mills from Chevy, Ford, AMC, Mopar, and more LS whatevers than you can shake a stick at—but this time around we have something you don't see every day: a hopped-up Chevy 4.3-liter (that's 262 cubic-inches to us heathens) LV3 V-6! Dyno-wrangler and Engine Masters co-host Steve Brule thought it was cool enough to snap some images for us, and we agree.
