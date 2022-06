Nick Sorrentino led the East Haven boys’ golf team to a solid season while serving as a captain for the Yellowjackets this spring. (Photo courtesy of Nick Sorrentino) When Nick Sorrentino was a freshman at East Haven High School, he made a decision to join the boys’ golf team and officially compete in the sport for the first time. During his four years as a member of the Yellowjackets, Nick dedicated himself to both the sport and his team, ultimately becoming East Haven’s captain in his senior season.

