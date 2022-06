FAIRFAX, Va. — A man was found shot dead in his home in Fairfax, Virginia, and police are investigating the shooting as a homicide. Police identified the victim as 32-year-old Gref Glyer. His family also confirmed his death to WUSA9 and said that Glyer was the CEO of Donor See, a “giving platform” with the mission to “build a global support network for the world's poorest.”

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO