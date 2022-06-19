ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Father’s Day rescue in Wellesley

By Bob Brown
The Swellesley Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA reader shared this photo of a bunny...

theswellesleyreport.com

Comments / 1

mybackyardnews.com

FRIENDS OF THE TEN MILE RIVER WATERSHED – WALK AND SOCIAL

In celebration of Rivers Month, Friends of the Ten Mile River Watershed invite you to our annual summer walk and social. Meet us Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 5:30 PM at Larson Woodland on Watson Avenue in Attleboro. From there, we will take a leisurely stroll along the Ten Mile...
ATTLEBORO, MA
FUN 107

Surrogate Turkey Families Being Sought on Cape Cod

Turkey poults have been hatching for several weeks now in Massachusetts and sadly many newborns are without their parents. Now one local wildlife rehabilitation center is looking for adoptive turkey families out on the Cape. This is actually the second shout-out for wild turkeys with babies that Wild Care Cape...
KINGSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wellesley#Police#Happy Ending
The Swellesley Report

Bench near Wellesley High honors Tom Zinck

Friends and family of Tom Zinck, the longtime Wellesley High School building manager who passed away last year, kicked off summer by dedicating a bench to Zinck near the school. Zinck himself was a Wellesley High grad. More than 100 individuals donated $20 apiece to raise funds for the bench,...
WELLESLEY, MA
FUN 107

Marion ‘Dangerous’ Dog Set to Be Euthanized

MARION — A couple in Marion has not yet appealed an order to have their dog euthanized after she attacked another dog, according to Marion Town Administrator James McGrail. McGrail confirmed that as of Monday morning, David and Jennifer MacDonald of Spring Street have not appealed the June 14 order to have their dog Stella humanely put down.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Update: Missing autistic child from Watertown found safe

WATERTOWN, Mass. — 12:49p.m. Update: Maxim has been found safe and is reunited with his family. Authorities are asking for the public’s help after an autistic 10-year-old boy was reported missing Monday morning. According to police, Maxim has short dark hair and went missing from the Westminster Road...
WGME

Maine Goodwill stores stop accepting donations

All Maine Goodwill stores will not be accepting any donations through July 5. Goodwill stores in Portsmouth and Somersworth, New Hampshire will also be closed to donations through July 5. Goodwill Northern New England says they are experiencing supply and staff shortages. “We hope to open back to donations sooner...
SOMERSWORTH, NH
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford native who lost twins to drowning accident, wins “American Chopper” contest

On January 16th, 2010, New Bedford native Paul DeMello lost his 13-month-old twins, Christian and Joshua, in a drowning accident. Joshua died that day and Christian died 3 days later and his parents had his organs donated. The following day, Christian’s liver was donated to a boy named Jose in Texas, and his kidney to 22-year-old Jillian Forgea of Florida – both were life-saving transplants.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Volunteers needed to live on Bakers Island, maintain Salem lighthouse property

SALEM – Want to live on a semi-remote island off the coast of Massachusetts for free? There may be an opportunity for you on Salem's Bakers Island. There is an opening for volunteers who want to spend summer 2023 as a lighthouse keeper responsible for maintenance on the property. The Bakers Island lighthouse keeper who is chosen for the position will have to take care of the property and perform some basic maintenance like keeping up trails, painting, and mowing the lawn.The couple that currently holds the position said in a Facebook post they want to spend next summer sailing in Maine.The seasonal position runs from approximately mid-May to mid-September, 2023. Handyman skills are required. Anyone interested can contact Essex Heritage to apply.
SALEM, MA

