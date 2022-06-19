Southern State Parkway Stretch To Be Closed At Times For A Month During Roadwork In Hempstead

The Southern State Parkway in Hempstead. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A stretch of the Southern State Parkway will be closed at times for about a month due to roadwork.

Beginning on Monday, June 20, eastbound lanes of the parkway between Exit 22 (Meadowbrook State Parkway) and Exit 27 (Wantagh State Parkway) in the Town of Hempstead will be closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning for approximately four weeks, weather permitting, for a pavement resurfacing project, the New York State Department of Transportation said.

There will be signed detour along northbound Meadowbrook Parkway for two miles to Exit M5 (State Route 24/Hempstead Turnpike) eastbound for approximately two miles for southbound Wantagh Parkway to return to Southern Parkway, the DOT said.

"Motorists are urged to plan accordingly and drive responsibly in work zones," the DOT said. "Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license."

