Southern State Parkway Stretch To Be Closed At Times For A Month During Roadwork In Hempstead

 3 days ago
The Southern State Parkway in Hempstead. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A stretch of the Southern State Parkway will be closed at times for about a month due to roadwork.

Beginning on Monday, June 20, eastbound lanes of the parkway between Exit 22 (Meadowbrook State Parkway) and Exit 27 (Wantagh State Parkway) in the Town of Hempstead will be closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning for approximately four weeks, weather permitting, for a pavement resurfacing project, the New York State Department of Transportation said.

There will be signed detour along northbound Meadowbrook Parkway for two miles to Exit M5 (State Route 24/Hempstead Turnpike) eastbound for approximately two miles for southbound Wantagh Parkway to return to Southern Parkway, the DOT said.

"Motorists are urged to plan accordingly and drive responsibly in work zones," the DOT said. "Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license."

Daily Voice

Beloved Morris County Pizzeria Owner Airlifted With Serious Injuries In Route 206 Crash

Support is on the rise for a beloved Morris County pizzeria owner who was airlifted with several serious injuries following a major crash on Route 206 in Morris County. Giuseppe Penza — “family man” and owner of Frank’s Pizzeria in Mount Olive — was flown to Morristown Memorial Hospital with serious spinal injuries, a broken hip, a shattered shoulder, and other major injuries following the Route 206 crash on Wednesday, June 15, according to a GoFundMe launched for his medical expenses.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
The Leader Newspaper

Tierney, Misir: Bring Back ShotSpotter

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney testified before the Suffolk Legislature on Thursday that he wants to restore the public safety system "ShotSpotter" to communities and neighborhoods Suffolk County - such as the high-crime area in Huntington Station south of the tracks. Huntington's Town Attorney Deborah Misir agrees, and has...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

50 Years in the Making, North Shore Rail Trail Finally Opens

A project that started in the 1970s has finally been completed, joining Port Jefferson to Wading River by a 10-mile long paved trail. On June 10, officials celebrated the opening of the trail with a ribbon cutting. The North Shore Rail Trail - which had been called the Rails to...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

State Police Investigating Untimely Death Of Oxford Man

State Police are investigating the untimely death of a Connecticut man. The incident took place in New Haven County in Oxford just before midnight on Monday, June 20. Officers from the Oxford Resident Trooper’s office and emergency services responded to 21 Pawnee Road for a man in cardiac arrest, said state police.
OXFORD, CT
NBC New York

Tree Suddenly Falls on NY Highway, Crushing Pickup Truck and Killing Man

A Father's Day tragedy took the life of a 48-year-old New York man after a tree fell onto a pickup truck, state police say. The truck was driving along the Palisades Interstate Parkway Sunday afternoon, near mile marker 29.8 in Stony Point, when the tree suddenly fell, crushing the pickup and several people inside, authorities said.
STONY POINT, NY
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Involving Downed Tree, Car Shuts Down PIP In Stony Point

A stretch of the Palisades Parkway is closed after a serious crash reportedly involving a downed tree and a car. The closure in Rockland, reported mid-afternoon Sunday, June 19, is on the northbound side in Stony Point, between Route 210/Gate Hill Road (Exit 15) and Lake Welch Drive (Exit 16), with stopped traffic at the scene and gridlock stretching back to Willow Grove Road (Exit 14).
STONY POINT, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

