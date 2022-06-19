ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Northeast Baltimore Early Sunday Morning

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police say a 40-year-old man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds just after 4a.m. on Sunday morning in the 1300 block of Lakeside Avenue.

Medic responded to the scene but pronounced the victim dead at the location.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore

3 Men Wounded In Apparent Drive-By Shooting At Northeast Baltimore Shopping Center, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning at a shopping center in Northeast Baltimore, police said. Officers responded to the Parkside Shopping Center in the 5000 block of Sinclair Lane in the Frankford neighborhood just before 10 a.m. and found two 21-year-old males and a 36-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. All three victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment, police said. Police are looking to identify a black Dodge minivan in connection with the shooting. Anyone who has seen the vehicle pictured is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444. According to a preliminary investigation, an unidentified shooter drove past and shot at the men, striking one of the 21-year-old victims several times and hitting both of the other victims once, police said. Detectives are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police investigating Randallstown shooting that left 20-year-old dead

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — The Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting in Randallstown that left a 20-year-old man dead. According to police, on June 21, around 7:15 p.m. officers arrived to 8700 Liberty Road for reports of an unresponsive man suffering form a gunshot wound. Once on the scene, police determined the man to be Ammon Riveria, 20, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Metro Crime Stoppers Offers 8K Reward For Information On Deadly Shooting In Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Metro Crime Stoppers is offering an $8,000 reward for any information that helps homicide detectives find the person who shot and killed the co-owner of a Little Italy restaurant on Sunday, according to authorities. Trevor White, the co-owner of RYMKS Bar & Grille, was gunned down in the 1300 block of Lakeside Avenue around 4 a.m., police said. Although the Baltimore Police Department provided details on the shooting Sunday, it didn’t make public the identity of White until Monday morning. White’s colleague, Executive Chef Teaon Everage, confirmed to WJZ on Sunday night that White had died. “We can confirm that he was an owner and he was killed,” Everage said. “Until we speak with the family we cannot make any other statements at this time.” Anyone with information about the shooting should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

17-Year-Old Boy Walks Into Hospital After Being Shot Early Tuesday Morning, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound walked into a hospital for treatment, the Baltimore Police Department said. Police did not provide a location for the shooting, only that the victim walked into a hospital in the Central District about 1:16 a.m. The teenager’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

23-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies In Timonium Crash, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old motorcyclist has died after an SUV pulled out in front of him on York Road in Timonium, resulting in a collision, Baltimore County Police said. On June 18 about 3:40 p.m., Diego Varela was traveling on a 2021 Suzuki motorcycle heading southbound on York Road. A 2006 Toyota 4Runnner traveling east on Crowther Avenue pulled into the intersection to go north on York Road, police said. Varela then hit the 4Runner, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is investigating. Varela was a recent graduate of Goucher College, the university confirmed. In...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
dcwitness.org

Document: Deadly Shooting in Northeast, DC

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man. At approximately 6:04a.m, on June 18, officers responded to the 1500 block of F Street, Northeast. Officers located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the press release. The victim, Israel Minger, 27, died from his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

22-Year-Old Pedestrian Hit And Killed Trying To Cross Coastal Highway In Ocean City, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old pedestrian has died after he was hit by a driver Monday night while trying to cross Coastal Highway, the Ocean City Police Department said. Noah Day, 22, of Elkton, Md., was pronounced dead. Police said the driver, an unnamed 44-year-old man from Berlin, remained on the scene. The collision occurred Monday about 9:39 p.m. near 46th Street and Coastal Highway. According to a preliminary investigation, Day was not in a marked crosswalk on Coastal Highway when he was struck by the driver. Alcohol was not a factor for the driver of the vehicle, police said. This fatal crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ocean City Police Department’s tip line at 410-520-5136, email at crimetips@oceancitymd.gov or call the department directly at 410-723-6610.
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

1 Killed, 3 Wounded In Pair Of Baltimore Double Shootings, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed and three others were wounded in a pair of shootings that unfolded an hour apart Sunday night in Baltimore City, police said. The first shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore, Baltimore Police said. A few minutes later, two men showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. The victims, a 28-year-old man and a 67-year-old man, were treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Shortly before midnight, officers were called to a second shooting in the 2800 block of Kinsey Avenue in Southwest Baltimore. Responding officers found a 50-year-old man shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive. Officers found a second shooting victim, a 39-year-old man, in the 2800 block of West Baltimore Street. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg and a graze wound to the head, police said. No information about a suspect or motive in either case was immediately released. Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Officer En Route To Stabbing Hits 58-Year-Old Scooter Rider

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore police officer traveling to the scene of a stabbing in East Baltimore hit a scooter rider with their patrol car, police said. The victim, identified only as a 58-year-old, is in serious condition. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Biddle Street and North Milton Avenue. Baltimore Police said the officer was heading to a stabbing on East Preston Street at the time. Baltimore police said the department‘s Crash Team is investigating the incident.
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJLA

Baltimore man killed in shooting last week was a U.S. Army Reserve soldier

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man killed in a shooting last week was a U.S. Army Reserve soldier stationed at Fort Meade, his unit, the 200th Military Police Command said. Sgt. Ryan Harris, 25, was killed around 4 a.m. Thursday near his apartment in the 200 of East Redwood Street, just blocks from the Inner Harbor. A 29-year-old man was also shot, but that person is expected to recover from his injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man dies day after he was struck in downtown Baltimore hit-and-run

A man died a day after he was struck by a car in downtown Baltimore over the weekend. City police said officers were called around 11:13 p.m. Sunday to the 300 block of Light Street for a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian. Police said officers arrived while paramedics were treating a...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police searching for missing Rosedale 13-year-old

UPDATE: Vanessa has been located and is now safe. Original story below… —— ROSEDALE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Rosedale 13-year-old. Vanessa Quintanilla-Machado is 5’ tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen on Saturday near Cross Street Market in Baltimore City, but she failed to return home. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is … Continue reading "Police searching for missing Rosedale 13-year-old" The post Police searching for missing Rosedale 13-year-old appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

One person killed, another wounded in early morning Father's Day shootings

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed and a woman wounded in separate incidents overnight. According to police, just after 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a reported shooting near North Dukeland Street. Officers on scene located a 25-year-old woman with non life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was taken to...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Arundel man shot while driving on Interstate 95 dies of injuries, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County man found shot inside a car after a crash Sunday along Interstate 95 has died, Maryland Transportation Authority Police said. Police said the death of 25-year-old Sai Charan Nakka of Hanover was a homicide. Authorities said the crash happened sometime before 4:30 a.m. Sunday on I-95 South at Exit 50 (Caton Avenue) in Southwest Baltimore. Officers on the scene found a 2022 silver Hyundai Tucson SUV on the left shoulder. They found Nakka, who had been shot in the head, inside the vehicle. Nakka was taken to the University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Center, where he later died of his injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
