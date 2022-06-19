City Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Northeast Baltimore Early Sunday Morning

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police say a 40-year-old man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds just after 4a.m. on Sunday morning in the 1300 block of Lakeside Avenue.

Medic responded to the scene but pronounced the victim dead at the location.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.