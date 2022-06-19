ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Kentucky Supreme Court to review monumental decision

NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago


The Kentucky Supreme Court has agreed to consider a lawsuit that seeks to re-erect a statue of a Louisville civic and military leader who fought for the Confederacy before later renouncing it .
The statue of John B. Castelman was vandalized several times over a few years before it was removed in June 2020 from its pedestal near Louisville's Cherokee Park, 107 years after is was erected, The Courier Journal reported . That followed a 2019 decision from Louisville's landmarks commission that the monument could be taken down. It is currently in storage.

The monument depicts Castleman riding a horse and wearing a suit and tie, not a military uniform.

A group called Friends of Louisville Public Art filed a lawsuit challenging the landmarks commission ruling that allowed the statue to be removed. They argue the statue is a local landmark and claim several commission members should not have been allowed to vote because they have a conflict of interest.

While the group acknowledges Castleman’s Confederate ties, they argue that he later renounced his allegiance to the Confederacy. Castleman later served as a brigadier general in the U.S. Army. He was partially responsible for establishing Louisville’s park system and fought to keep the city’s parks and playgrounds open to Black residents.


Kentucky’s Court of Appeals upheld a Jefferson Circuit Court judge’s ruling dismissing the lawsuit. The appeals court ruled that there were “no facts to support the conflict of interests claim."

In an order earlier this month, the state Supreme Court said it will review that ruling, a decision that has encouraged Friends of Louisville Public Art.

“We’re very optimistic," Steve Wiser, who serves on the group's executive committee, said in an email to the paper.

Sarah Martin, the director of the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office Civil Division, told The Courier Journal in an email the office will file a brief in support of the statue’s removal.

Comments / 7

Phil Linz
3d ago

the twisted minds of hate are wanting to destroy history by removing statues from public places. in reality they hate themselves for who they are.

Reply(1)
6
oathkeeper
3d ago

erasing history is the first step towards communism. ask the Chinese and russians.

Reply
6
 

spectrumnews1.com

State lawmaker discusses the importance and impact of pride month in the Commonwealth

KENTUCKY — This week we’re discussing pride month which is currently underway across the country and right here in the bluegrass state. Keturah Herron (D) is an activist and former long-time social justice advocate at the ACLU of Kentucky. And earlier this year, she won a special election for a Louisville-area seat in the Kentucky House of Representatives.
KENTUCKY STATE
US News and World Report

Newly Created Medical Marijuana Panel Holds First Meeting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A newly appointed medical marijuana advisory team formed by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is meeting for the first time. Items on the agenda for the Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee meeting Monday afternoon include an overview of the panel's responsibilities and a discussion about when to schedule town hall meetings, a statement from the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet said.
FRANKFORT, KY
Fox 19

NKY teacher crowned Miss Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - A Covington sixth grade teacher and Northern Kentucky University grad is 2022′s Miss Kentucky. Hannah Edelen, of Springfield, Kentucky, was crowned the winner of the competition last weekend in Bowling Green. Edelen’s win at the 2022 Miss Kentucky Scholarship Competition will now send her...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
