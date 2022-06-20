ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Government 101 classes give Albany residents insight into city operations

By Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin@albanyherald.com
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sKrb5_0gFif3h900

ALBANY — Whether it’s a sheet of paper that is used within a short period of time, a giant dirt-moving machine, the building that machine is housed in or a utility pole expected to last decades, Albany’s Central Services Department has a hand in the purchase or construction of those items.

In addition, the department provides purchasing services for the Dougherty County government.

That department and the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) were the focus of the fourth Government 101 session for the second cohort taking the course.

The six sessions are intended to give city residents an idea of how their government works and provides services. Other topics include government structure, public safety, fleet and transit, recreation and parks, and city services.

During the most recent class on June 13, held at the Arthur K. Williams Micro Business Center, representatives from the two departments gave a brief overview on what they do and how their work benefits the city and those who live there.

The information wasn’t just given in lecture form, as a video from DCED spiced up the presentation with testimonies of residents who had benefited from the department’s programs. Participants also had the opportunity to ask questions and had further discussion over dinner.

“Our job is to get the right product at the right time at the right price” for the various departments, Joshua Williams, a buyer with the Central Services Department told the audience of about 20. “We work with the big corporations all the way down to mom and pops.”

Once a product is purchased, the work doesn’t stop there. The department also is involved in maintaining storage of supplies and tools for all city departments and for the county when requested, provides forklift support for all departments and disposes of surplus goods.

“(The city is involved) From the inception of an idea we need something, to purchase, to when it gets to the end of its life cycle and how we get rid of it,” buyer Tina Strassenberg said.

New City Manager Steven Carter also tasked Central Services with monitoring the compliance of city grants.

Officials with DCED highlighted some of that department’s responsibilities and successes in the short video that featured organizations and businesses that have benefited from loans and other support.

The department’s programs cover a number of areas, from affordable housing, rental housing and assistance, loans, flood mitigation initiatives, loans to businesses, and emergency repairs that assist low- to moderate-income residents in fixing or cleaning up unsafe or unsanitary housing conditions.

“This class is just phenomenal, to see how all the departments work,” Shauna Motley, president and CEO of the United Way of Southwest Georgia said at the conclusion of the program. “It has been a wonderful opportunity.”

As someone who has been mulling an idea for a small business herself, the DCED presentation was particularly interesting for Motley.

“I’m actually going to sign up and see if my business dream is (feasible) and how it can benefit the community,” she said.

Comments / 1

Related
The Albany Herald

'Living in filth': Albany homeowners angry over condition of property used in housing programs

ALBANY — “These pictures don’t tell half the story,” the homeowner said. Which would lead one to believe the entire story must be god-awful. Homeowners who have allowed participants in federal, state and local housing programs to live in their homes and individuals involved in government-assisted housing programs, all of whom asked that their names not be used in this article to protect their identities, say they’ve grown disgusted — some to the point of withdrawing from housing programs — with the manner in which their homes are treated by people who, as one said, “Are basically living off us taxpayers.”
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

4 heat-related deaths reported in Albany within a week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In the last seven days, Albany has seen four possible heat-related deaths. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler says those that died were all men, between 49 and to 63-years-old. They all had underlying health issues, like high blood pressure and diabetes. “I just want family members...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Thomasville receives Main Street America accreditation

THOMASVILLE — Thomasville Main Street has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street approach.
THOMASVILLE, GA
Cordele Dispatch

Nance, Felton push Postell’s request for training officer

After strong debate, followed by encouragement from Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock, the Crisp County Board of Commissioners agreed to provide County Fire Chief Michael Postell with the firefighting personnel and equipment he requested. At the top of Postell’s list, was a full-time training officer. But two commissioners —...
CRISP COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dougherty County, GA
Albany, GA
Government
Dougherty County, GA
Government
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Albany Herald

Lee County to hold public hearing on road closure

LEESBURG — The Lee County Commission has announced that it will hold a public hearing at its 6 p.m. meeting July 12 on the planned closure of Carter Place Road. Any citizen of Lee County or any person wherever residing may be heard by the Lee County Board of Commissioners during the aforesaid public hearing, which will be held at the Lee County governmental offices, located at 102 Starksville Ave. North.
LEE COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Georgia District Exchange Club holds convention in Albany

ALBANY — The Albany Exchange Club recently played host to the state’s 2022 district convention that included a golf tournament, with proceeds earmarked for child abuse prevention, and the installation of officers. The Exchange Club of Georgia also highlighted two outstanding young people during the three-day convention. On...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany house fire under investigation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A fire that happened at an Albany home is under investigation, according to city officials. On Tuesday, the Albany Fire Department responded to the fire, which happened in the 1500 block of W. Whitney Avenue just before 5 a.m. Five people were displaced by the fire....
ALBANY, GA
2022 Election Expert

Results of June 21 Georgia's 2nd Congressional District Election

The Georgia's 2nd Congressional District covers all or part of Macon County, Grady County, Dougherty County, Sumter County, Calhoun County, Chattahoochee County, Schley County, Taylor County, Bibb County, Crawford County, Mitchell County, Webster County, Baker County, Stewart County, Randolph County, Lee County, Clay County, Seminole County, Peach County, Talbot County, Decatur County, Early County, Muscogee County, Marion County, Quitman County, Dooly County, Crisp County, Miller County, Terrell County.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Williams
The Albany Herald

Albany student recognized as Denny's scholar

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Ashleigh Johnson, a student from Albany who is planning to attend Spelman College, has been recognized as a 2022 Denny’s Hungry for Education Scholar during a special virtual program, hosted by comedian Akintunde. Denny’s Hungry for Education is a scholarship program that recognizes and rewards...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Southwest Georgia students attend Girls State

ALBANY — Rising senior high school girls from Dougherty, Lee and Houston counties attended Georgia Girls State held last week on the campus of Valdosta State University. The students were selected to represent American Legion Posts in Albany and Lee counties. Peyton Dudley of Monroe High School; Leeann Feng...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Colquitt Regional cuts ribbon on Geropsychiatric Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit

MOULTRIE — Colquitt Regional Medical Center recently cut the ribbon on its new Geropsychiatry Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit (BHU). The focus of this new service line is to provide short-term intensive treatment for elderly patients who suffer from acute psychiatric disorders, cognitive impairment, and age-related physiological disabilities. Patients who...
MOULTRIE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#County Government#The Central Services Depa
Americus Times-Recorder

Unofficial Primary Election results

June 21, 2022 was Primary Election Day. Georgia Secretary of State’s office is reporting that 100% of the precincts have reported on all races. The US House of Representatives District 2 Republican winner is Chris West with 14,608 (51.33%) votes over Jeremy Hunt with 13,853 (48.67%) votes. Lieutenant Governor on the Democratic Ballot was won by Charlie Bailey with 162,350 (63.07%) votes over Kwanza Hall with 95,052 (36.93%) votes. Secretary of State on the Democratic ballot was won by Bee Nguyen with 197,991 (77.02%) of the votes over Dee Dawkins-Haigler with 59,089 (22.98%). Commissioner of Insurance on the Democratic ballot went to Janice Laws Robinson with 158,276 (63.47%) votes versus Raphael Baker with 90,055 (32.26%) votes. Commissioner of Labor – Democrat race was won by William “Will” Boddie, Jr. with 156,689 (62.26%) votes against Nicole Horn with 94,997 (37.74%).
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Americus gains new physician practice

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Dr. Malcolm Floyd recently moved into a building on North Lee Street to fulfill what he says was a great need for physicians in the Americus area. The building was previously occupied by Dr. Fleming Burroughs. Burroughs came to Americus in the 80s. A time when Black physicians were needed. Floyd says this is a full-circle moment.
AMERICUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
southgatv.com

Arabi Baptist’s cooling station plans

ARABI, GA – Arabi Baptist Church Pastor John Evans is looking to this week’s forecast with trepidation for the area’s seasonal workers who could be sweltering in record temperatures. The church is planning to open its doors both Wednesday and Thursday to serve as a cooling station...
ARABI, GA
WALB 10

Cairo Black-owned businesses celebrate Juneteenth

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) -South Georgians used the entire weekend to celebrate Juneteeth. At the Carousel, Saturday’s event was about putting the spotlight on Black History, so the community can move forward in the future. Andrea Copeland, owner of the carousel, said hosting the Juneteenth event was important to her...
CAIRO, GA
The Albany Herald

Juneteenth events lined up for the weekend

ALBANY — The holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States will be celebrated in a big way on Saturday, with two street festivals downtown, a gospel concert, dramatic performance and several other events. Dougherty County’s first-ever Juneteenth celebration kicks off at 11 a.m. at the Government...
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
6K+
Followers
278
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy