Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library receives humanitarian award

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some people say the best way to educate children is by example, which is why some parents send their kids to Camp Kindness. “I think the way our world is right now, and I think it’s just a really great thing to include more, so probably now than ever before, we could all use a little more kindness in the world. If we start with the younger age, we’re all going to be better for that,” Kelly Bengtson said.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 21 HOURS AGO