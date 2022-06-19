Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library receives humanitarian award

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state of North Dakota has given out over $200,000 in grants to 11 summer camps across the state. The goal is to ensure kids continue to learn, explore, and socialize over the summer. At North Dakota Gateway To Science program in Bismarck, students spend the...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some people say the best way to educate children is by example, which is why some parents send their kids to Camp Kindness. “I think the way our world is right now, and I think it’s just a really great thing to include more, so probably now than ever before, we could all use a little more kindness in the world. If we start with the younger age, we’re all going to be better for that,” Kelly Bengtson said.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Since the pandemic began, there have been shortages of just about everything. But there’s at least one product no one can live without that has life-saving potential. A, B, O, positive, negative. All blood types are valuable. And in the past two years, there has...
The First Community Credit Union has recently moved into a new location in Mandan — one that carries a lot of history with it. The establishment at 4614 Memorial Highway is built on the site of an old staple of Mandan-Gourmet House, a restaurant extremely popular in town before its closing in 1989.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An item that is sometimes overlooked when people are making donations may come as a surprise. One college student is on a mission to make sure this need is met. Amelea Caldwell, a student volunteer at Ministry on the Margins, is running a shoe drive from...
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Of North Dakota’s 13 largest cities, Mandan ranks fifth for lowest consolidated mill levy. The city’s mill levy, or tax applied to property based on assessed value, is 285 mills. It’s 1.43% of value for commercial property and 1.28% for residential property, according to...
One year ago today fireworks were banned for Morton and Burleigh counties in south-central North Dakota. Other counties around us such as Emmons, Grant, and others had also adopted a "no fireworks policy." What a difference a year can make. This year the state is drought-free, burn bans are all but history, and it's "game on" for fireworks.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Sen. Kevin Cramer has disclosed that he suffered a serious hand injury while doing yard work last weekend in Bismarck. He says a large boulder rolled onto and over his hand. Cramer says the injury required immediate surgery. He will remain in North Dakota and...
(Burleigh County, ND) -- Burleigh County officials are exploring solutions after the latest River Road landslide. The road reopened Monday after a landslide late Friday. No injuries were reported and no vehicles were damaged. Concrete barriers kept the slide from blocking the road. This was the third landslide in the...
You may have noticed some activity around the 43rd Ave. water tower lately. Well, there's a reason for that. City crews are making repairs and updates to the water source for the first time since its construction in 1992. This, according to the Bismarck City Government's Facebook page. They posted...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Tuesday morning, Bismarck resident Sue Olson woke up to an alert on her cellphone that there was movement near her backyard, which was captured by a security camera. Later that morning when she checked the footage, she was shocked to see a mountain lion wandering through her backyard.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The biggest nonprofit one-weekend slow pitch softball tournament in America is only days away. The McQuade softball tournament begins on Friday, June 24 in Bismarck and will last through Sunday, June 26. It typically draws about 7,000 players, both from the Bismarck-Mandan area and from around the country, who participate on one of more than 400 teams.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association holds its annual meeting in June. One of the major items on the agenda is to select things like the players, coaches and teams of the year. There’s also a category called special achievement. It’s our highest honor....
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been a lonely couple of years for many who live in nursing homes. The pandemic forced homes to cancel events. Visitations were even limited, if not canceled altogether. The good news: things are slowly returning to normal. And for residents at Baptist Health and...
Pancheros Mexican Grill has opened a third Bismarck, North Dakota, location. The store is inside the Kirkwood Mall at 711 South 3rd St. "The Bismarck community's excitement for the first two restaurants is why we were sold on bringing a third location to the market," owner Steve Majkrzak said in a company press release. "We know that Bismarck loves Pancheros, and we are excited to provide the community with even more opportunities to feed the need for fresh ingredients, flavorful queso and our signature fresh-pressed tortillas."
WASHBURN, N.D. (KXNET) — McLean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Taz has died unexpectedly, shortly after his retirement. Taz started his career on May 4, 2016, with Detective Brad Nielsen, according to a Facebook post last week from the sheriff’s office. The pair worked side by side on...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Multiple rounds of severe weather moved through parts of North Dakota Sunday and Monday causing damage and some incredible viewer photos. First, on Sunday evening and into the night storms moved into the Peace Garden State from Montana and South Dakota. The Bismarck-Mandan area was one of the hardest-hit parts of the state as about 1.5″ of rain fell in a very short period of time, which led to flash flooding. Additionally, wind gusts over 60 mph caused scattered tree damage across the region. Hail up to penny size was also reported on the north side of Bismarck. The Mandan Regional Airport recorded a wind gust of 75 mph as the storm moved through around 1 a.m. Monday. By 1:15 a.m., over 1,500 customers were reported without power by MDU, particularly in Mandan.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota residents experienced high temperatures and wind for most of the weekend. The weather even impacted a local food truck festival in Bismarck, which had to end a few hours early Sunday. The event saw around 1,500 visitors, which is about 900 less than last year.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police blocked off an area of 4th Street and Boulevard Avenue Monday morning due to a car crash. Police Sergeant Jordan West says they were called to the area at 11 a.m. West says two women were sent to the hospital for injuries. He says...
Here kitty kitty. A mountain lion has been sighted in Bismarck today around 12:30 pm in the 1000 block of N 4th Street. Animal Control, Police Officers, and the North Dakota Game and Fish are currently in the area looking for the mountain lion. The Mountain Lion was originally sighted on a security camera around 5:00 am on the 16th in the 1000 block of N 1st Street. Bismarck Animal Control responded around 12:00 pm to take the call, but it was unable to be located by Animal Control.
Comments / 0