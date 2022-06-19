ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Reports: Paul Haggis detained in Italy in sex assault case

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RjYfU_0gFievrz00
Italy Haggis Detained FILE - Director Paul Haggis attends the world premiere of "Spielberg", during the 55th New York Film Festival in New York, Oct. 5, 2017. Film director Paul Haggis was detained on Sunday June 19, 2022, for investigation of allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in southern Italy, Italian news media said, quoting local prosecutors. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Evan Agostini)

ROME — (AP) — Film director Paul Haggis was detained on Sunday for investigation of allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in southern Italy, Italian news media said, quoting local prosecutors.

The Canadian-born, Oscar-winning Haggis, 69, has been in Italy for a film festival that begins on Tuesday in Ostuni, a tourist town in Puglia, the region that forms the “heel” of the Italian peninsula.

The news agency LaPresse and several other Italian media carried a written statement from prosecutors in the nearby city of Brindisi that they were investigating allegations a “young foreign woman” was forced to have “non-consensual” sexual relations over two days.

Haggis’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said that although he could not discuss the evidence under Italian law, “I am confident that all allegations will be dismissed against Mr. Haggis. He is totally innocent, and willing to fully cooperate with the authorities so the truth comes out quickly.”

Prosecutors Antonio Negro and Livia Orlando, who are conducting the investigation, said in the statement that the woman was “forced to seek medical care" following the sexual relations. After a couple of days “of non-consensual relations, the woman was accompanied by the man” to Brindisi airport on Sunday and “was left there at dawn despite (her) precarious physical and psychological conditions.”

The Brindisi prosecutors' office was closed on Sunday.

The prosecutors said airport staff and police noticed her “obvious confused state” and " and after lending initial treatment, took her to Brindisi's police headquarters, where officers accompanied her to a local hospital for examination.

Police at headquarters' operations room said they weren't authorized to give out information about the case, including whether Haggis was being held at the police station or at a hotel or other lodging.

Haggis is a director, producer and screenwriter. He won an Oscar in 2006 for best original screenplay for "Crash."

Prosecutors also were quoted as saying that the woman “formalized her complaint and cited circumstances which were subsequently looked into for confirmation by investigators.” They didn't cite her nationality or age.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Haggis
The Independent

Journalist’s family are ‘heartbroken’ after murders confirmed in remote Amazon

The family of British journalist Dom Phillips said they are “heartbroken” that he and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira have been murdered in the Amazon.Mr Phillips’ UK-based loved ones released a brief statement in tribute to their beloved Dom and Mr Pereira after Brazilian authorities said on Thursday two bodies had been recovered from a remote location after their prime suspect confessed.Brazil’s justice minister Anderson Torres said the remains were found near where the pair disappeared on June 5, while a federal investigator said fisherman Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, 41, had confessed to shooting the men.In a statement, Mr Phillips’ family...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Italy#Sex#Rome#Italian#Canadian#Prosec
Reuters

At least 50 killed in massacre at Catholic church in southwest Nigeria

LAGOS (Reuters) -Gunmen attacked a Catholic church in southwest Nigeria during mass on Sunday, killing at least 50 people including women and children, according to a hospital doctor and media reports. The gunmen shot at people outside and inside the church building, killing and injuries worshippers, said Funmilayo Ibukun Odunlami,...
RELIGION
US News and World Report

Church Convicts Catholic Ex-Priest of Abusing Boy for Years

BERLIN (AP) — A Catholic diocese in Germany said Tuesday that a former priest has been convicted in a church trial of sexually abusing a minor over several years almost three decades ago. The man, who wasn't identified, was ordered to pay 10% of his income to a charitable...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Ethiopia ethnic attack leaves over 200 killed, witnesses say

An ethnic attack in Ethiopia has left over 200 people dead in the country's Oromia region, according to witnesses. The witnesses are blaming a rebel group, Oromo Liberation Army, for the attack, but the group denies it. One witness, Abdul-Seid Tahir, said that he counted a total of 230 bodies...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
US News and World Report

Gunmen Kill Eight, Kidnap 38 in Nigeria Church Attacks -Church Officials

KANO, Nigeria (Reuters) -Gunmen killed eight people and kidnapped 38 others in an attack on two churches in the northern state of Kaduna on Sunday, an official from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said on Monday, weeks after a similar deadly attack in the south west. The attack occurred...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three men accused of gang raping women on moving train in Pakistan

Three men are accused of gang-raping a young woman on a moving train in Pakistan, sparking fury in the country.Faisal Shahkar, the police chief of the railways, said the incident took place after a ticket inspector persuaded the 25-year-old to go to an unoccupied part of the train last week.Mr Shahkar said police had arrested two suspects on Monday, while a third individual was found on Tuesday.The woman, who is a mother of two children, was said to be on a train making its way to Karachi, the country’s largest city, from Multan in east central Pakistan.She was making her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former model ‘raped by Linda Evangelista’s ex’ says fashion industry ‘complicit’ in widespread abuse

A former model has claimed she was repeatedly raped by Linda Evangelista’s industry boss husband when she was just 17. Carre Sutton is one of at least 11 models who have filed testimonies to a Paris prosecutor about their alleged abuse at the hands of the French modelling agent Gerald Marie. Ms Sutton said that she was sexually assaulted by Marie “sometimes several times a week” over multiple weeks in 1986.She alleged that people within the fashion industry were “totally complicit” to the abuse of models, particularly in Paris, where Marie was the European head of Elite modelling agency. She...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Austrian handyman who helped Dutch cult father to hide his six children on a farm for a decade in case that shocked the Netherlands is jailed for three years

A Dutch court on Tuesday jailed an Austrian handyman for helping a cult leader to isolate his own children on a farm for a decade, in a case that shocked the Netherlands. The man, identified only as 61-year-old Joseph B. due to Dutch privacy rules, played an 'essential role' in depriving the six children of their liberty in the remote northeastern village of Ruinerwold, the court ruled, jailing him for three years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
105K+
Followers
109K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy