Golf

Grayson Murray Throws Club in Temper Tantrum at U.S. Open

By Nick Selbe
 5 days ago

Golf is hard sometimes–even for the pros.

Grayson Murray’s Sunday round at the U.S. Open began with such promise.

The 28-year-old strode to the first tee box at 8-over for the tournament, and was among the first tee times for the final round. He birdied the hole, perhaps setting himself up for a memorable conclusion to the weekend.

Instead, that’s when everything started to fall apart.

Murray bogeyed the second hole to move to even for the day, then parred the next four. The wheels fell off at hole No. 7, when Murray carded a quadruple bogey, and his frustration reached an understandable boiling point.

As Verne Lundquist might say , “Uh oh, here comes the putter throw!”

Unlike Happy Gilmore, Murray was unable to exercise proper restraint. Things only got worse from there after triple bogeying the ninth hole to finish the front seven-over par. After leaving his approach shot on No. 10 well short and into the deep rough, Murray escalated his behavior and lost a club in the process.

Murray ended up having two more bogeys from then, but parred the last five holes, finishing 10-over for the day and 18-over for the tournament.

Murray is playing in just his second career U.S. Open, and this is the first time he’s made the cut, so there are some real positives to take away from the week. Sunday might not have featured a lot to cling onto, but if nothing else, his final round in Brookline, Mass., was a memorable one.

