New York City, NY

Juneteenth Concert takes center stage at Prospect Park

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Several Juneteenth celebrations are underway across New York City and one of them is taking center stage at Prospect Park.

Contemporary Black artists like Iniko and Renee Neufville will be performing. Attendees can expect good music, good food and a lot of fun.

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when enslaved Blacks in Galveston, Texas, got word of the Emancipation Proclamation from Union soldiers that all enslaved Blacks were free.

In 2021, Juneteenth was officially recognized as a federal holiday.

Organizers of Sunday's concert say the event pays homage to the sacrifices of those enslaved African Americans and reflects the many talents of this new generation.

News 12

News 12

