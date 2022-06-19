ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Lightning look to avoid being pushed to edge by Avalanche

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dbPUg_0gFicbX700

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s quest for a three-peat will not be completely finished if they lose Monday’s Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the visiting Colorado Avalanche.

However, the Lightning desperately need a win against an Avalanche squad that is running roughshod over them. Colorado boasts a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series after breezing to a 7-0 rout on Saturday in Denver.

“Everybody poses a different challenge, and these guys pose a challenge that we haven’t quite seen,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “We just got to overcome it. It’s time to man up and get stuff done (Monday) night.”

The Avalanche have been dominant to this point.

Colorado has scored three goals in the first period in Games 1 and 2, becoming only the third team in league history to accomplish that feat during Stanley Cup Final.

Saturday’s 7-0 romp was truly indicative of the game, in which the Lightning were outshot 30-16 and overwhelmed in all areas. It’s on the two-time defending champions to show their mettle.

“You tip your cap to the execution that they had, but at the same time, there’s a fine line between having respect for your opponent and too much respect to your opponent,” Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said. “We need to realize that we got here for a reason. Let’s get back to our game and understand that they have an unbelievable team over there with great skill at every position, but so do we, so let’s find out what we’re made of when we get back home.”

As the series switches venues, the Lightning can look to their 7-1 record at home for a confidence boost. However, the Avalanche are 7-0 on the road in the playoffs.

That said, the Avalanche expect a strong response on Monday.

“I was really impressed with our team’s performance (Saturday) night. They were dialed in for all aspects of our game, highly engaged and energized,” coach Jared Bednar said. “We had a good night, a really good night for our team, but 7-0, 1-0, it doesn’t really matter. It’s one performance, and we need four or more. … We know the job’s going to be that much tougher going into Tampa.”

Colorado defenseman Erik Johnson said his team isn’t worried about letting its guard down.

“I don’t think that’s an issue at all, overconfidence,” Johnson said. “What are we confident about? We haven’t won anything yet.”

The Avalanche may be forced to make a roster change.

Forward Andre Burakovsky, who left Saturday’s game after a puck hit his hand, did not travel with the team to Tampa on Sunday. He is expected to join the team in time for the game, but it may bring Nicolas Aube-Kubel into the lineup.

The Avalanche may soon have second-line center Nazem Kadri back from hand surgery. Kadri, who was injured in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, flew with the team.

“We’re hopeful we’ll see him at some point, not sure about Game 3 or Game 4,” Bednar said.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Avalanche star Devon Toews gets brutally honest on ‘dirty’ Nikita Kucherov hit in Game 3

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews is not a popular man in Tampa Bay right now. After a dirty cross-check on Nikita Kucherov knocked the Lightning star out of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, Toews opened up on the play and had a brutally honest reaction. Via Peter Baugh, Toews claims to have not […] The post Avalanche star Devon Toews gets brutally honest on ‘dirty’ Nikita Kucherov hit in Game 3 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Stanley Cup Finals Odds: Avalanche vs. Lightning prediction, odds and pick – 6/20/2022

The Colorado Avalanche will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final as the series shifts to Florida. It’s time to continue our NHL odds coverage with an Avalanche-Lightning prediction and pick. The Avalanche demolished the Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Valeri Nichushkin opened up the scoring […] The post Stanley Cup Finals Odds: Avalanche vs. Lightning prediction, odds and pick – 6/20/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s brutally honest reaction to Nikita Kucherov hit in Game 3 win

The Tampa Bay Lightning won a must-win Game 3 over the Colorado Avalanche in the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals. However, head coach Jon Cooper wasn’t entirely happy following the game. During the third period of Tampa’s 6-2 victory, Kucherov took a nasty hit from Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews. The 29-year-old superstar made his way to […] The post Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s brutally honest reaction to Nikita Kucherov hit in Game 3 win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Avalanche Father's Day: Stanley Cup Final Edition

This year, Father's Day will take the backseat this year to the Stanley Cup Final for the Colorado Avalanche who lead the series 2-0 over two-time defending champions in the Tampa Bay Lightning as the day falls in between Games 2 and 3. And while the holiday won't be spent...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Denver, CO
City
Tampa, FL
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Yardbarker

Rangers Can Learn From Avalanche’s Play This Postseason

The NHL is a copycat league. Once a team establishes itself as a successful franchise, other general managers look at its style and construction in hopes of replicating it with their squad. The Colorado Avalanche realized their potential this season, and the New York Rangers can learn a few things from their style of play.
DENVER, CO
bloomberglaw.com

Avalanche, Lightning Lawyers Make Moves as Teams Vie for Cup (1)

Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning reshuffle legal ranks. Lightning hire former FedEx Corp. senior counsel to team post. As the Colorado Avalanche prepare Wednesday to defend their 2-1 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Finals, the teams’ legal operations have been making moves. Margaret...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Jared Bednar
Person
Erik Johnson
Person
Nazem Kadri
ClutchPoints

Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri optimism revealed ahead of Game 4 vs. Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche entered the Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning looking like the more unhealthy team. That appears to have changed as Game 4 approaches Wednesday night in Tampa Bay. After Tuesday’s skate around, Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar updated the status of his star forward Nazem Kadri. Nazem Kadri on Tuesday […] The post Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri optimism revealed ahead of Game 4 vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Stanley Cup Final Series Odds (Lightning Remain Big Underdogs Headed into Game 4 vs. Avalanche)

The Tampa Bay Lightning's 6-2 win in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final had a familiar feeling for the defending two-time champions. After losing two straight to begin the Eastern Conference Finals vs. the New York Rangers on the road, the Lightning stormed back to win the next four in a row; capturing the series 4-2 and moving on to the Final. Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is now 8-1 at home during the postseason, while Tampa improved to 9-4 all-time in the playoffs after a shutout in the previous game.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
Hockey
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

62K+
Followers
49K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy