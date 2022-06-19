ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels recall left-handed pitcher Kenny Rosenberg to start vs. Mariners

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xJCzE_0gFicYpo00

The Los Angeles Angels recalled left-hander Kenny Rosenberg from Triple-A Salt Lake to make his first career start in Sunday’s series finale against the host Seattle Mariners.

Rosenberg, 26, made his major league debut on April 18 and has appeared in two games out of the bullpen, posting a 7.50 ERA with no decisions.

Rosenberg is 2-2 with a 2.34 ERA in seven starts at Salt Lake this season.

Infielder Jack Mayfield was optioned to the Triple-A club in a corresponding transaction.

Mayfield, 31, is batting .186 with one homer and six RBIs in 23 games this season with Los Angeles.

–Field Level Media

