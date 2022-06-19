ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Turnstile jumper gropes female subway rider in Queens: NYPD

By Mira Wassef
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A turnstile jumper allegedly grabbed the buttocks of a female subway rider in Queens on Friday, police said.

The 36-year-old victim was leaving through the turnstile when the suspect grabbed her before fleeing the station, police said. The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. inside the Grand Avenue-Newton station of the R line, police said.

1 dead, 2 injured in Queens triple shooting with assault rifle: NYPD

The victim was not physically injured.

Police released surveillance video and photos of the man sought I the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Crime & Safety
