Ventura, CA

Roundup: Driver ID'd in fiery Newbury Park crash; vegetation fire out in Ventura

By Staff reports
 5 days ago

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

One dead in solo-vehicle crash

NEWBURY PARK — A Thousand Oaks man who died early Sunday in a fiery crash into a tree in Newbury Park was identified Monday afternoon.

Anderson A. Palacios Alarcon was 20, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. He died of thermal injuries and smoke inhalation, officials said.

The accident happened shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Wendy Drive and Peppermint Place, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The driver was the lone person in the vehicle, said sheriff's Capt. Timothy Ragan. Ragan said when deputies arrived the car "was fully engulfed in flames."

On Monday, sheriff's officials said the driver had been headed southbound on Wendy in a 2003 Toyota Echo when the car left the road and hit a tree on the west side of the street, north of Peppermint.

Sheriff's Sgt. Matthew Ogonowski, who manages the Thousand Oaks traffic bureau, said Monday the agency's initial investigation indicates the accident involved only excess speed. There are no pending toxicology reports and no indication anything like street racing was a factor, he said.

Portions of Wendy Drive and the cul-de-sac were closed until about 9:30 a.m. Sunday as deputies and Ventura County Fire crews worked and investigated the incident.

The crash remains under investigation. Witnesses or those with information are asked to call Deputy Jason Cashmark at 805-373-2311

Vegetation fire quickly put out

VENTURA — Fire crews responded to a small vegetation fire Saturday night near the Keys neighborhood in Ventura.

The fire was reported shortly before 10 p.m. on private property near Harbor Boulevard and Peninsula Street, according to Ventura Fire. The fire consumed a combination of vegetation and trees over an area of about 20-feet-by-50-feet before crews put it out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u5utY_0gFicKis00

Fire officials said the blaze started in an unauthorized encampment and appeared to be from an unattended warming fire. No one was injured in the fire.

Ventura police also responded to assist with traffic control. Drivers were routed around the affected areas.

Items may be updated if new information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Driver ID'd in fiery Newbury Park crash; vegetation fire out in Ventura

