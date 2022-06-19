ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Rail strikes: anger as UK government refuses to join last-ditch talks

By Rowena Mason and Gwyn Topham
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UNafN_0gFicH4h00
Train Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

The government is facing growing anger over its refusal to join last-ditch talks to avert the biggest rail strike for three decades, with millions of people facing a week of cancelled trains and union leaders saying industrial action could spread.

With 40,000 rail workers due to join three daylong walkouts this week, Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, insisted it was not the government’s job to negotiate with the unions over pay, conditions, job cuts and safety.

But Jake Berry, a Conservative MP and former rail minister, was among those who said ministers should get around the table with Network Rail – which is government-owned – train operators and the unions.

Labour demanded ministers drop the boycott of talks, which continued on Sunday in a bid to bring the threatened action to a halt.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) also called on the government to adopt a positive role in the rail dispute instead of “inflaming tensions”. “The government has the power to help end this dispute,” said Frances O’Grady, the TUC general secretary.

The strike is due to start on Tuesday, followed by further strike days on Thursday and Saturday, with RMT union members walking out. Because of knock-on disruption, a special timetable will be in operation from Monday, with some evening services curbed, until Sunday. About 20% of trains will run on mainlines and urban areas.

The RMT and Unite are also holding a separate 24-hour walkout for London Underground workers on Tuesday, which will cause huge disruption to the tube.

There have been numerous warnings from union leaders in recent weeks about the prospect of further industrial action this year because pay deals are falling way short of soaring inflation at more than 10%. Care workers, civil servants, teachers and refuse collectors are among those that may ballot for strikes in the months ahead.

Related: Average UK wages fall at fastest rate for more than two decades

Mick Lynch, the general secretary of the RMT, also raised the prospect of a rolling programme of train strikes if there is no resolution to the dispute. He told Sky News: “If there is not a settlement, we will continue our campaign.”

He said: “I think there are going to be many unions that are balloting across the country because people can’t take it any more. We’ve got people doing full-time jobs who are having to take state benefits and use food banks. That is a national disgrace.”

On Sunday night, a rail industry source said there was a “sliver of hope” of a resolution, with talks between the rail industry and unions continuing into the evening after starting at 2pm. Nevertheless, the two sides still appeared far apart on many of the main issues.

The strikes also involve rail cleaners, customer service assistants and ticket office staff, who all earn much less than the average rail worker salary and stand to lose the greatest proportion of their income in real-terms wage cuts.

Louise Haigh, the shadow transport secretary, wrote to Shapps on Sunday night to say: “The only way to sort this out is for your government to stop boycotting the talks and get around the table.

“Patients, schoolchildren, low-paid workers and passengers need a resolution – and they will not forgive the government if they do not lift a finger to resolve this.”

Keir Starmer accused Shapps of wanting the strikes to go ahead in order to sow division – an allegation the transport secretary dismissed as “crazy”.

Speaking to a local government conference on Sunday, the Labour leader said: “They want the country to grind to a halt so they can feed off the division. Instead of spending their time this week around the negotiating table, they are designing attack ads.

“Instead of grown-up conversations to take the heat out of the situation, they are pouring petrol on the fire. Instead of bringing people together in the national interest, they are stoking division in their political interest.”

But Shapps insisted the RMT union’s request for a meeting was a “stunt” and the union was “determined to go on strike”.

“In what sort of crazy world would anyone want to see our transport sector grind to a halt?” he said, highlighting students unable to attend exams and people likely to miss hospital appointments and struggling to get to work.

He told the BBC that the RMT was “nostalgic for the power of the unions in the 1970s when they used to go and have sandwiches in No 10 – we’re not going back to those days”.

The Conservatives have consistently attempted to associate the union-backed Labour party with the strikes, although Starmer has repeatedly stressed that he thinks the walkouts should not happen.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

The planned strikes will mean six days of disruption, with trains limited to one an hour between 7.30am and 6.30pm on major intercity and urban routes. Services will start later and be reduced on subsequent days.

The action is being taken by Network Rail employees and onboard and station staff working for 13 train operators in England.

The RMT has said thousands of jobs are at risk in maintenance roles and that ticket office closures are planned on top of pay freezes during a time of high inflation.

The Sunday Times reported this weekend that there are plans to close all ticket offices by September in a bid to save £500m.

The walkout by signallers will have most impact, particularly in more rural areas – leading to line closures in places including in Wales where there is no direct dispute with the train operator. Most operators have told passengers to only travel if necessary on strike days. Northern Rail has advised passengers not to attempt to travel for the whole week.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

‘He comes over as weak’: Keir Starmer fails to convince Wakefield voters

Barbara Hall was enjoying a quiet morning at her senior citizens’ group in Wakefield when word went round that a special guest would be attending. Hall, a retired saleswoman, watched Keir Starmer work the room. “I wasn’t convinced,” she said. “He’s an awkward person, isn’t he? He doesn’t fit in. Boris Johnson would fit in. He would have us screaming and laughing.”
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Louise Haigh
Person
Grant Shapps
BBC

Bath mother's anger as strike derails son's graduation plans

A Somerset mother says the upcoming rail strikes has thrown plans to see her son graduate into disarray. Network Rail and more than 2,100 South West Rail (SWR) union members are set to strike on 21 June, 23 June and 25 June, causing disruption. Nicola Bunting from Bath said she...
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall set to divorce – report

The billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall, a former top model, are reportedly set to divorce. The New York Times cited two anonymous sources for its report on the coming split. It said a spokesman for Murdoch did not comment while representatives for Hall could not be reached.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Travel#Rail Service#Trades Union Congress#The Trades Union#Tuc
The Guardian

Unfinished and unwanted 9,000-passenger cruise ship to be scrapped

What was meant to be one of the world’s largest cruise ships is being prepared for its maiden voyage – to a scrapyard. Global Dream II, which was designed to hold more than 9,000 passengers, had almost been completed at a shipyard on Germany’s Baltic coast. However, the shipbuilder MV Werften filed for bankruptcy in January 2022 and the administrators cannot find a buyer for Global Dream II.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BBC
The Guardian

Baltimore Ravens’ Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26: ‘He was a wonderful young man’

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26, the team confirmed on Wednesday. The Ravens did not give a cause of death. “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the team said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”
BALTIMORE, MD
The Guardian

The rail strikes are just the start. Tory cruelty has left workers no choice but to fight back

“Class struggle,” proclaims Mick Lynch, the leader of the RMT union. The Daily Mail relishes his “prehistoric rhetoric”, gleeful at what it hopes will turn into another culture war. Class struggle may sound old-fashioned, but when the entire public sector is about to experience a significant real terms pay cut after years of freezes and pay stagnation, what are trade unions supposed to do? Over the past 12 years, they have failed to ensure their members’ pay has kept up with inflation. They can hardly be expected to lie down under this monster assault on living standards.
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

Bulgaria’s pro-western government collapses after just six months

The Bulgarian government has collapsed in a no-confidence vote in parliament, throwing the European Union country into political turmoil amid the war in Ukraine and surging inflation. Opposition lawmakers toppled the government of the prime minister, Kiril Petkov – which took power six months ago – by 123-116 in a...
BUSINESS
BoardingArea

UK National Rail Strike – Let the chaos roll

For those of you who are thinking of heading to the railways in the United Kingdom to travel this week… I’d consider delaying your travels until next week, as a national rail strike, impacting the rail network and rail operating companies is set to start today (Tuesday), impacting travel for the rest of the week.
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

324K+
Followers
79K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy