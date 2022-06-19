ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

GPS tagging of migrants appears to contradict Home Office guidance

By Diane Taylor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NUlWJ_0gFibwrL00
Protesters Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

The Home Office appears to have contradicted its own guidance on GPS tagging, which prioritised “very high harm offenders”, after it announced the devices would be used on asylum seekers arriving in the UK.

An 86-page guidance document titled “Immigration Bail” was published on 31 January 2022. It includes a large section about the GPS tagging of migrants and does not mention asylum seekers who have not committed crimes as a priority group for GPS tagging.

It states that the tags are most likely to be used “where a person poses a high risk of harm to the public on the basis of criminality and/or in cases concerning national security”.

It adds: “There will be fewer devices available than the number of individuals subject to the duty. As a result, there will be a need to regulate the use of the devices.”

The January guidance also sounds a note of caution about tagging people with mental or physical health problems and those who claim to be survivors of torture or trafficking. While that group will not be automatically excluded from tagging, the issues should be considered before a decision is made.

The aim of new guidance announced by the Home Office on 15 June to apply GPS tags to asylum seekers who arrive in small boats or in lorries in a 12-month pilot scheme is to deter them from absconding.

However, a freedom of information request obtained by Brian Dikoff of Migrants Organise revealed that absconding rates of those released from immigration detention are extremely low – 3% in 2019 and 1% in 2020.

There were legal challenges to the lawfulness of GPS tagging by the Home Office even before the latest announcement last week.

Janet Farrell of Bhatt Murphy Solicitors, who has issued proceedings in the high court, said: “The way the Home Office is using GPS as a condition of immigration bail means our clients are subject to 24/7 surveillance and data collection on all their movements, on an indefinite basis. There are serious concerns about the legality of this intrusive policy that need to be tested in the courts.”

Rudy Schulkind, research and policy manager at the charity Bail for Immigration Detainees, said: “This is a thoroughly dehumanising policy designed to ensure that certain people can never be allowed to enjoy a moment of peace, dignity or community. With rates of absconding so low, it is designed to solve a problem that does not exist. We urge the government to rethink this atrocious policy.”

The organisation Privacy International has also expressed concerns about the policy. Campaigners describe GPS tagging as “a highly punitive surveillance measure”.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The government will not be deterred as we plan for the next flight to Rwanda. We will keep as many people in detention as the law allows, but where a court orders that an individual due to be on Tuesday’s flight should be released, we will tag them where appropriate.”

Home Office sources said that those posing a high risk of harm to the public would continue to be tagged, that medical issues and torture would be taken into consideration before applying tags to asylum seekers, and that it would be for judges to decide whether a tag will be part of an individual’s bail requirements if they are going to be released from immigration detention where the majority of those issued with notices of intent or removal directions for Tuesday’s cancelled Rwanda flight remain.

Comments / 10

Anita
3d ago

give it a little more time and before you know it we are going to be in a worse situation than we have ever ever been

Reply
4
Anita
3d ago

why are the Americans if you're a cute American why are you allowing all these illegals no respect for the United States no respect for True Americans no respect for

Reply
2
Anita
3d ago

the United States have no enthusiasm you don't even respect your own country yeah I feel we should stand up and take our country because we're losing our country

Reply(1)
2
Related
The Guardian

Banning abortions is just the start – next the US right want to outlaw contraception

Jacky Eubanks has a fire in her belly, Donald Trump’s endorsement under her belt and the eradication of birth control on her mind. A week ago no one had heard of Eubanks, a recent college graduate who is running for a Michigan state senate seat with Trump’s seal of approval. Now the Gen Z-ealot is all over the news because of a recent interview with a Christian organisation called Church Militant, in which she promised to vote to make birth control illegal should the opportunity arise.
POTUS
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#Detainees#Immigration Detention#Privacy International#Uk#The Home Office
The Independent

‘Send you to Rwanda’ emerging as new racist slur on social media, public figures warn

The UK’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda has inspired fresh waves of racist and bigoted language on social media, public figures have warned.London mayor Sadiq Khan, home secretary Priti Patel, Labour MP Diane Abbott and campaigner Femi Oluwole, among numerous others, have been targeted by online users suggesting that they should be removed from Britain and flown to the east African country.Discussing the trend, Sunder Katwala, director of think tank British Future, pointed out that the slur was also being used by both left- and right-leaning commentators against people they disagree with or dislike, with those from...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Passport delay complaints by people outside Peterborough office

People from across the UK have told the BBC their trips abroad are in doubt due to problems getting new passports. Some had travelled hundreds of miles to try and see someone in person at Peterborough's passport office. Natalia Miles said she had come from Tenby, Wales, to see what...
U.K.
The Independent

Child had to urinate into plastic bag during hours-long Manchester airport security queue

A father whose flight was cancelled following long waits in Manchester Airport’s security queue has alleged that lines were so long his son had to urinate into a plastic bag during their wait.Mark Meadows was due to fly with easyJet to Berlin out of Manchester at 6.55pm on Tuesday, but arrived to find long queues.Mr Meadows says there were only two security lanes open, leaving hundreds of passengers stuck in slow-moving lines for two hours.“Security didn’t look so bad when we were arriving, at least it wasn’t snaking outside. But, when we got in, it was a different story,” he...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

'I was left for nine hours trying to birth a dead baby': Mother tells of appalling care at scandal-hit NHS trust as senior midwife probing its maternity failings warns 'something very, very wrong' is happening there

A mother claims she was left trying to deliver her dead baby for nine hours at a scandal-hit NHS trust. Sarah Hawkins, a physiotherapist who worked at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH), gave birth to her stillborn daughter Harriet there in 2016. She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme...
HEALTH
The Independent

How a model’s account of gang-rape is sparking a new #MeToo moment in Nepal

A young and popular model in Nepal was 16 years old when she was called to an after-party of a beauty pageant, given a soft drink spiked with sedatives, raped allegedly by the organiser of the event, and filmed naked. She woke up with blood on herself and on the sheets. The six months that followed were a nightmare. “I wanted to die,” the model says in a series of TikTok videos on 18 May, describing the months of trauma she endured in 2014 when the owner of an education consultancy allegedly spiked her lemonade, raped and injured her in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Ukrainian refugee who broke up home of host couple blames ex-girlfriend

A Ukrainian refugee who broke up the relationship of a British couple who took her in said her man’s jilted ex only has herself to blame. Sofiia Karkadym, 22, fled the war-torn city of Lviv and was generously taken in by security guard Tony Garnett, 29, and his then-girlfriend, Lorna, in the UK earlier this month.
WORLD
The Independent

Three men accused of gang raping women on moving train in Pakistan

Three men are accused of gang-raping a young woman on a moving train in Pakistan, sparking fury in the country.Faisal Shahkar, the police chief of the railways, said the incident took place after a ticket inspector persuaded the 25-year-old to go to an unoccupied part of the train last week.Mr Shahkar said police had arrested two suspects on Monday, while a third individual was found on Tuesday.The woman, who is a mother of two children, was said to be on a train making its way to Karachi, the country’s largest city, from Multan in east central Pakistan.She was making her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

FBI seizes electronic data from retired four-star general who led US forces in Afghanistan amid claims he illegally lobbied in favor of Qatar during Saudi Arabian blockade in 2017

The FBI has seized electronic data of a retired four-star general who made false statements and withheld 'incriminating' documents about his role in an illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar, authorities say. New federal court filings have outlined a potential criminal case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Crowd chanting ‘let him go’ stops officers taking away man accused of immigration offences by blocking van

A man accused of immigration offences was released by police after hundreds of campaigners chanting “let him go” blocked a van he was in.Protesters took to the streets in Peckham, southeast London, on Saturday afternoon to prevent immigration officers from driving the man away. Footage posted on social media showed a crowd of people sitting on the ground in front of the vehicle amid chants of “let him go”.In another video, police officers and campaigners appeared to get into a confrontation as other protesters chanted “no need for violence”. Reginald Popoola, a Labour councillor for Nun Head and Queen’s Road,...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

South Africans take law into their own hands to drive out foreigners

South Africa's president says he's "deeply disturbed" at the abuse of foreign nationals working in the country. It is a particular problem in the township of Alexandra, which was at the centre of xenophobic riots in 2008. Some immigrants there have told the BBC they now live in fear. "When...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Brutal image of Haitian refugee being chased by mounted border agent minted on memorial coin

The infamous image of a Haitian refugee being chased by a mounted border agent has been reportedly minted on an unofficial memorial coin and is being circulated among patrol officers as a warning to migrants.The memorabilia, believed to have been minted unofficially, showed the controversial image of the Haitian refugee being held with his T-shirt by a guard sitting on a horse as he tried to run away. The officer was also seen using his reins as a whip. The incident sparked a huge backlash, leading to president Joe Biden asking for accountability from the officer in question. An...
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

The Guardian

324K+
Followers
79K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy