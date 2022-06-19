ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USDA expands container assistance program at Tacoma harbor of The Northwest Seaport Alliance

The Suburban Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwest Seaport Alliance announcement. On March 18, 2022, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced plans for prepositioning containers of agricultural goods near port terminals to help improve service for shippers of U.S. grown agricultural commodities. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced its partnership with The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) to enhance...

Climate program manager recommends Olympia adopt Washington State commercial energy code

Olympia Climate Program manager Dr. Pamela Braff recommended amending Washington State's Commercial Energy Code to include large multifamily buildings to meet solar readiness requirements in the city. Braff was briefing Land Use and Environment Committee members and council members Dani Madrone and Clark Gilman on Olympia's solar readiness at the...
OLYMPIA, WA
Toni Koraza

What will Washington State look like if a massive glacier melts? Here's your answer

Washington State may be affected by consistent sea-level rise in the next few decades. The city of Seattle sits comfortably above sea level by 53 meters. But the Washington coast could see an additional six inches of sea level rising by 2050. By 2100, Washington State could experience around athree-foot rise. This rise could wreak havoc on the coastal cities along the Pacific ocean.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Suburban Times

Public input needed to finalize the Tacoma to Puyallup Regional Trail route

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. The public is invited to weigh in on options for the future Tacoma to Puyallup Regional Trail route between downtown Tacoma and Fife. The online open house provides information on two options to connect the trail from the intersection of Pacific Highway East and Port of Tacoma Road to the intersection of State Route 509 and Alexander Avenue East. A survey allows participants to share which option they prefer.
TACOMA, WA
southsoundbiz.com

IRG Acquires Former U.S. General Services Admin Site in Auburn

Industrial real estate developer Industrial Realty Group (IRG) has acquired the former U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) site in Auburn and started the conversion to the Auburn 18 Business Park. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “We regularly seek out sustainable projects with adaptive reuse potential. In Auburn,...
AUBURN, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma Business Council Weekly Report

Tacoma Business Council announcement. Crime continues to increase across Tacoma. Homicides are at 22 for the year (11 at this time last year). Property crime is up significantly as well; burglaries are up 60.2%, motor vehicle theft is up 88.2% and robbery is up 117.5%. See the Citywide data below.
TACOMA, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

This is Tacoma – we do things our own way

When I lived in China, I worked with someone who had lived there before and she had a simple stock phrase whenever she confronted a bureaucratic or cultural obstacle, (which was on a near constant basis). She would just say (almost always with a tone of resignation) “This is China”...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

2023 Community Funding process now open

City of Puyallup announcement. The City of Puyallup is accepting funding proposals from social service agencies which provide services to the local community. Organizations interested in submitting a proposal for funding in 2023 must meet the Eligibility Information outlined in Section III of the application. The application is designed to be filled in electronically and is also available on the city’s website.
PUYALLUP, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Because of the Junteenth holiday, this week’s report does not include a full week of data. You can get updated case and hospitalization rates on our main dashboard Thursday morning. Pierce County remains in CDC’s medium COVID-19 community level. At this level, CDC recommends:
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Lodging Tax (LTAC) funding process now open

City of Puyallup announcement. The City of Puyallup is soliciting applications for Lodging Tax revenues in 2023. Organizations wishing to apply must use the Application for 2023. All proposals must meet the Lodging Tax Guidelines as adopted by the City Council. In accordance with state law, applicants for lodging tax...
PUYALLUP, WA
CNET

Best Internet Providers in Seattle

As I see it, if a city can claim to be the birthplace of Starbucks and Jimi Hendrix, it must be doing something right. That said, Seattle isn't exactly in the espresso lane regarding high-speed internet options. While the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue region rings in as the country's 15th most populous metro area, it could only muster a spot at 91 among the fastest cities in the US for broadband.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

State Plans to Remove Camps Near Freeways as Thurston County OKs $5 Million Agreement

People camped near highways in Thurston County will be removed and offered housing solutions under a new agreement between the county and Washington state. Last week, the Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved an interagency agreement with the state Department of Commerce as part of Gov. Jay Inslee's Rights-of-Way Initiative.
capitolhillseattle.com

What is global puzzlemaker Ravensburger making at its Capitol Hill office? Games and fun

We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Applicants Sought for the Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities

City of Tacoma announcement. The Tacoma City Council is looking to fill three positions on the Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities, including two member positions and one youth position, between the ages of 16 and 18. The Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities consists of 11 volunteers from Tacoma and Pierce...
TACOMA, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Starbucks head of North America business leaving company

SEATTLE — (AP) — Rossann Williams, Starbucks’ North America president who's been a prominent figure in the company's push against worker unionization, is leaving the company after 17 years. In a letter sent to Starbucks employees, whom the company calls “partners,” chief operating officer John Culver said...
SEATTLE, WA

