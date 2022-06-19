USDA expands container assistance program at Tacoma harbor of The Northwest Seaport Alliance

As I see it, if a city can claim to be the birthplace of Starbucks and Jimi Hendrix, it must be doing something right. That said, Seattle isn't exactly in the espresso lane regarding high-speed internet options. While the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue region rings in as the country's 15th most populous metro area, it could only muster a spot at 91 among the fastest cities in the US for broadband.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO