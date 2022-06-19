ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MO

Candidates: Voters are voicing confusion on upcoming judge races

Washington Missourian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranklin County judges might have order in the court, but, outside, there is some confusion about upcoming judicial elections for three 20th Circuit Court seats. Each of the three races pits two Republican candidates against each other in the Aug. 2 primary. In the Division 2 judicial race, Judge...

Washington Missourian

City of Union to demolish fire damaged house

A Union home that was twice damaged by fire has been ordered to be demolished by the city. The house at 207 Vondera Ave. was badly damaged by an Oct. 30, 2021 fire. According to a city report, the north half of the main floor received “substantial” fire damage, while structural roof and framing were destroyed to the point they no longer provide the roof’s structural capacity. The basement also suffered significant damage.
UNION, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Bourbon Society: Bourbon & Brews

The Freedom Suits Memorial is set to be unveiled at a ceremony in downtown St. Louis on Monday evening. Woman killed, suspect on the run after shooting in north St. Louis. A woman was shot and killed in north St. Louis city late Sunday night, police said the suspect is still on the run.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Two deadly crashes Tuesday in rural eastern Missouri

MISSOURI – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating two separate crashes resulting in two deaths Tuesday in eastern Missouri. The first crash happened just before 10 a.m. Tuesday in on St. Joe Drive in St. Francois County, just south of Parkway Drive. MSHP reports Steven Monia, 29, of Park Hills died in the crash.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

'It can happen to anyone': Missouri lawmaker hopes to combat catalytic converter thefts

ST. LOUIS — Our team has been covering this problem for years, record numbers of catalytic converters stolen from cars. But what's being done about it?. Thieves have it down to a science. Someone parks, goes underneath a car and does the cutting. In under a minute, the thief is back on the road with a stolen catalytic converter. The device helps with emissions. It contains valuable metals that can be melted down and sold for thousands of dollars.
MISSOURI STATE
themissouritimes.com

Ground-penetrating radar finds unmarked graves at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources usually uses ground-penetrating radar, or GPR, for finding waterlines and leaks or buried tanks. However, the department put that technology to another use at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site, where several unmarked graves in both cemeteries on the property were discovered.
MISSOURI STATE
constructforstl.org

State Highway Board OKs Starting Work for I-55 Improvements

From Leader Publications: Plans to build a third lane on I-55 between Pevely and Festus took a step forward on June 2 after the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved the concept as a design-build project. The commission, which oversees the Missouri Department of Transportation, gave the approval during a...
FESTUS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Shuttering Jefferson City power plant could cost millions; analysis shows state missed out on billions in business attraction projects

As a growing number of Americans transition back to in-person work, a large number of them are expressing a preference for a four-day workweek. In fact, 83% of respondents to a recent survey indicated they prefer shorter weeks. Some employers are listening, shifting to fewer days of work but more hours per day. Multiple nonprofit organizations in Missouri have recently adopted such schedules. In economic development news, a recent analysis of Missouri's business attraction efforts found the state has missed out on 69 projects in the last five years that were either lost to other states or dropped for other reasons. The state stood to gain as much as $4.3 billion of investment and more than 18,000 jobs from those projects, the analysis showed. In the energy sector, utility Ameren's proposed plans for shuttering its coal-fired power plant in Jefferson County could cost hundreds of millions of dollars. The utility's Rush Island plant has been at the center of a legal fight for the last decade, and it has been cited for frequent environmental infractions. Now, consumer advocates are worried the costs of shutting the plant down will be shouldered largely by ratepayers.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Clare Marie Kuebler crowned Miss Missouri 2022

Miss Missouri 2022 has been crowned. Clare Marie Kuebler, 21, of Wildwood was crowned Miss Missouri at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico. Kuebler represents the city of St. Louis, and the local title symbolizes the airport, which is located right next to where she lives. Kuebler was “discovered” in...
MISSOURI STATE
kfmo.com

Washington County Motorcycle Wreck

(Washington County, MO) A man from Belgrade, 56 year old Roger D. Gullet, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in a motorcycle wreck in Washington County Friday afternoon at 5:30. Highway Patrol reports show Gullett was riding his motorcycle east on Route C, west of Clayton Road, when a deer ran into his path. The motorcycle hit the deer causing the bike to roll over throwing Gullett off. He was wearing a helmet when the wreck occurred and he was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

City, developer may split bill on traffic study for Highway 100

Washington officials are expected to vote Monday evening on whether the city will partake in a $60,500 traffic study largely focusing on the Highway 100 corridor from Vossbrink Drive to High Street. According to city documents, the Lochmueller Group, of St. Louis, has been tapped to lead the study. The...
WASHINGTON, MO
Channelocity

Most expensive St. Louis neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(Kovcs/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of St. Louis in 2022 is 2,221,000, a 0.23% increase from 2021. We bet you didn't know that this city is named for King Louis IX. The city was founded in 1764 as a French fur-trading village by Pierre Laclede who honored the patron saint of then-French king Louis XV by naming this Missouri city after him.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Railroad moves to scrap 10 miles of railway near Union

V&S Railway has filed a notice of intent that it will soon abandon rail service on the nearly 10 miles of line that runs from Union to Beaufort. The line has been underused for years. It was decommissioned from the Rock Island Line and only the first few miles from Union have been used for extra car storage since 2015, when V&S purchased the ownership and operating rights on about 130 miles of line from Ameren.
UNION, MO
tncontentexchange.com

A look back • The day Homer G. Phillips was gunned down in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS • Homer G. Phillips grew up in Sedalia, Mo., son of a Methodist minister who had been a slave. Phillips studied law at Howard University in Washington and moved here just before the World's Fair in 1904. He married Ida Perle Alexander, an actress, and established himself as a lawyer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

