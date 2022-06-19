ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 Mind-Blowing Graphs And Charts That'll Make You Look At The World With Fresh Eyes

By Daniella Emanuel
 3 days ago

1. This graph shows how important Roe v. Wade is for women's health and safety:

[OC] Abortion Deaths in the USA (1968-2018) from dataisbeautiful

2. This graph shows that the same (small) percentage of people have been hating on Roe v. Wade for decades:

[OC] The Percent of Americans Who Believe Abortion Should Be Illegal (1975-2020) from dataisbeautiful

3. This graph shows that The Office reigns supreme in Google searches:

[OC] Relative Google search interest of popular TV series after last episode air date from dataisbeautiful

4. This graph shows how goddamn hard it was for a 2020 college graduate to find a job:

[OC] What job hunting has been like as a 2020 graduate so far from dataisbeautiful

5. This chart shows how susceptible you are to getting your account hacked:

[OC] I updated our famous password table for 2022 from dataisbeautiful

6. This graph shows the Republican Party's advantage in the US Senate:

[OC] The structural advantage held by the Republican Party in the US Senate from dataisbeautiful

7. This graph shows the dramatic decrease in child deaths from unintentional injuries (mostly vehicles) since 1980:

[OC] The leading causes of death among children in the US, ages 5–14 from dataisbeautiful

8. This graph shows how ridiculously hard it is to get a job as a mechanical engineer:

[OC] My Job Search as a Mechanical Engineer with 1.5 Years of Experience from dataisbeautiful

9. This graph shows just how sensitive sleep quality is:

[OC] My GF and I tracked the effect of 10 different 30-day Sleep Quality experiments over the last 18 months. from dataisbeautiful

10. This graph shows the injustices of inflation (relating to the Costco hot dog combo):

[OC] Costco hot dog combo vs inflation from dataisbeautiful

11. This graph shows the most spoken languages in the entire world:

Most spoken languages in the world [OC] from dataisbeautiful

12. This graph shows the chaos of baby sleep patterns:

[OC] My daughter's complete first year of sleep from dataisbeautiful

13. This map shows the countries people did not have fun in:

[OC] "What is one country that you will never visit again?" Answers from r/AskReddit top post today. **DATA CORRECTED** from dataisbeautiful

14. This graph shows what the Earth would look like if it were, indeed, flat:

Earth's surface area by type/usage [OC] from dataisbeautiful

15. This graph shows the decrease in popularity of Facebook happy birthday posts over a decade (for just one person, but hey, I certainly relate to this):

[OC] Number of "Birthday" posts on my Facebook wall per year from dataisbeautiful

16. This graph shows the massive progress female marathon runners have made in the past century:

[OC] How marathon record times for women and men have changed over the last century from dataisbeautiful

17. This graph shows just how much Wes Anderson reuses actors for his movies:

Wes Anderson Films and Their Actors [OC] from dataisbeautiful

18. This graph shows how reliant people have become on online dating for meeting people:

Dating in the internet age: 1995 vs. 2017 [OC] from dataisbeautiful

19. This graph shows just how large California's economy is:

[OC] California is the world's 5th largest economy. Here are the top 5. from dataisbeautiful

20. This graph shows how "the slap" affected the Twitter sentiment toward Will Smith:

[OC] Twitter Sentiment On Will Smith Before and After Slap from dataisbeautiful

21. This graph shows how dangerous the 4th of July really is:

[OC] The Pandemic Did Not Reduce July 4 Fireworks Injuries from dataisbeautiful

22. This graph shows how dang old the US House and Senate are compared to the country's population:

[OC] Age Distribution of Congress vs. Overall U.S. Population from dataisbeautiful

23. This graph shows how parents said "nope" to the name "Alexa" after the launch of the echo:

[OC] The Rise and Fall (and Rise) of "Alexa". from dataisbeautiful

24. This map shows the states that have more cows than people:

There are more cows than people in the states colored blue. [OC] from dataisbeautiful

25. And this graph shows how living with a spouse has become less and less prevalent throughout the years:

Living Arrangements Trends Of 25-34 Years Old In The United States [OC] from dataisbeautiful

H/T: r/dataisbeautiful

