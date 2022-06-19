20 Celebrities Who Have Done So Much Good In The World Despite Being "Someone In Hollywood"

Growing up around some of the most famous movie sets in the world, it’s unsurprising that Patrick Schwarzenegger is about a decade deep into an acting career of his own. His latest role, as the son of a suspected killer in the HBO Max true crime thriller The Staircase, has the feel of a turning point for the 28-year-old, kicking off a string of meatier, high-profile roles in prestige-y projects like the upcoming spinoff to Amazon’s wildly popular superhero redux The Boys. But just like his dad, Schwarzenegger has his sights set on a world beyond hitting marks and memorizing lines. He recently connected with his Staircase costar Dane DeHaan to talk about all of it.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO