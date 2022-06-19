20 Celebrities Who Have Done So Much Good In The World Despite Being "Someone In Hollywood"

Related
Bill Blass 100-day Celebration Gets Underway in U.S.
However anticipatory Bill Blass may have been in predicting the winds of fashion, it is safe to say the late designer never would have forecasted the cyclone of a celebration underway in his hometown today. While some designers unmistakably think about their legacies in their lifetimes, Blass, like his peers...
Things to do this week: June 24-30
Summer is officially here and with it come a plethora of street festivals, outdoor concerts and movies. Just don’t forget to apply that sunblock before heading out! And don’t forget to check out our guide for events celebrating Pride. Bloom Bloom Room Drag Show & Karaoke. The Boulevard...
Juneteenth Is For Everyone And "Black-Ish" Tells Us Why
I think Black-ish captivated us all with this one.
RELATED PEOPLE
Is Eva Longoria playing Camille Vasquez in upcoming film?
Camille Vasquez’s inspiring story might be appearing on the big screen soon! The lawyer was recently interviewed by Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez, and she revealed she would like to have Eva Longoria portraying her in a potential film or TV series. The fan-favorite lawyer, who is now paving...
Women Are Sharing Things That Men Do That Unintentionally Give Off Creep Vibes, And It Pains Me That These Are Not As Glaringly Obvious To Men
"Please don't talk to or approach a woman pumping gas, especially at night. I'm sure the moon does look amazing, but I am not interested right now."
interviewmagazine.com
Patrick Schwarzenegger Wants to Do It All
Growing up around some of the most famous movie sets in the world, it’s unsurprising that Patrick Schwarzenegger is about a decade deep into an acting career of his own. His latest role, as the son of a suspected killer in the HBO Max true crime thriller The Staircase, has the feel of a turning point for the 28-year-old, kicking off a string of meatier, high-profile roles in prestige-y projects like the upcoming spinoff to Amazon’s wildly popular superhero redux The Boys. But just like his dad, Schwarzenegger has his sights set on a world beyond hitting marks and memorizing lines. He recently connected with his Staircase costar Dane DeHaan to talk about all of it.
Is Ellen DeGeneres Headed Back To Hollywood With A New Show?
Could Ellen DeGeneres be ready for her comeback? The once beloved television host made the decision to end The Ellen DeGeneres Show in its 19th season after rumors swirled that she made the show a toxic place to work, but according to a source, DeGeneres may already have plans in the works for her next big break."It's no exaggeration to say the scandal turned Ellen's world upside down," a source spilled to Us Weekly. "She's filled with regret [about what happened], but she's not wasting any time plotting her future. She's still a big star and has an audience who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What's The Absolute Worst Piece Of Relationship Advice Anyone's Ever Given You?
Not all advice is good advice. 🙃
Tell Us Which Kids Movie Moments Are Scarier Than A Horror Movie
The tunnel scene in Willy Wonka scarred everyone.
These 26 Amazing Movies And TV Shows Are Unfortunately Leaving Netflix In July 2022
Say goodbye to all seven seasons of 30 Rock!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
"I've Insisted From The Beginning That It's Gross And Wrong": People Are Sharing Their Household's Most Disgusting Crime Against Food
"I'm a waiter so I see a lot, but I had to ask this customer to repeat her order because it wasn’t registering in my brain."
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Amber Heard says she and Depp looked like ‘Hollywood brats at their worst’
Amber Heard stood by her testimony, claiming she told the truth and “paid the price” while admitting that the defamation trial between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp made the actors appear to be “Hollywood brats at their worst.”. In part two of an interview airing in portions...
FKA Twigs "Came Really Close" To Losing Her House Amid Pandemic Financial Problems
“I felt like the Titanic."
Why Jennifer Lopez considered quitting Hollywood at the height of her career
Jennifer Lopez’s “Halftime” documentary shows the singer and actress at her most bare. Throughout its runtime, Lopez gets ready for her Superbowl Halftime performance and shows viewers the process of making and producing her critically acclaimed film, “Hustlers.” She also discussed a time when she considered quitting...
Newly Single Jason Sudeikis Tried To Score A Date With Jennifer Aniston, Spills Source
Since Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split in 2017, the actress hasn't been romantically linked to a single Hollywood hunk — however, that's not due of a lack of male suitors. And according to a Star source, the latest man to try and catch her eye is Jason Sudeikis!The Ted Lasso lead, 46, is fresh off a split from model Keeley Hazell, so he reportedly asked their mutual pals to set him and the Friends alum up, but things apparently didn't go as the dad-of-two hoped."Jen kind of shudders when people suggest they date," the source spilled of why she...
Tom Hanks Explained Why He Crashes So Many Fans' Wedding Photos
"It’s my ego, unchecked."
BuzzFeed
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
728K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0