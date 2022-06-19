A Teenager Asked For Advice On Grocery Shopping For The First Time, And People Responded With Genuinely Excellent Tips

" Meat lasts for a couple of days in the fridge , and 3-6 weeks in the freezer. Vegetables last for about a week in the fridge , and 3-6 weeks when frozen. Dried starches las t pretty much forever , though potatoes start to germinate after 1-2 weeks, and the buds have cyanide in them, so must be trimmed!

"Spices and sauces should be stored out of the light . Ground spices keep their flavor, if properly stored, for a couple of months. Most sauces can be stored at room temperature until opened, then need to be refrigerated — they last up to a month at that point.

"Frozen deserts like ice cream keep for a good amount of time , but will develop freezer burn after a few weeks. Fresh fruit should be eaten within a week , though when frozen they keep for a month or two.

"Cooking essentials keep for a long time at room temperature , though cooking oils do go bad at a certain point (check the date), and butter should typically be used within a few weeks.

"Frozen food usually keeps for a couple of months , and canned/dried food pretty much is good to store forever, as long as it's not opened.

"And please throw out food when it goes bad, or if you find it in the fridge and don't have the foggiest idea what it is. Just throw it out." — u/NoOneStranger_227