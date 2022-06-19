ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Could student loan forgiveness impact inflation?

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VnlK0_0gFialQn00

(NEXSTAR) – Inflation is now at a four-decade high, and efforts by the Federal Reserve to curb it aren’t taming it thus far. Some fear an impending decision by the Biden administration regarding student loan forgiveness could only make it worse. But will it?

President Biden is expected to make a decision on federal student loan forgiveness within the next two months, according to reports . In April, multiple sources confirmed to The Hill that Biden was considering expunging at least $10,000 per borrower.

An analysis by the Federal Reserve found that sort of forgiveness would result in roughly 11.8 million borrowers – slightly more than 31% – having their entire balance eliminated. That would result in an estimated $321 billion in federal student loans being forgiven.

Some have argued student debt cancellation could lead to an economic boost , giving currently debt-burdened borrowers the opportunity to spend money on items they may have been holding out on, like a car or a house. That spending boost may not be ideal in the eyes of the Fed, which is trying to stabilize costs by making borrowing more expensive.

Who pays for student loan forgiveness?

Still, some experts believe student loan forgiveness won’t have a large impact on inflation, including White House Senior Advisor Brian Deese. While speaking with reporters in May , Deese said that the economic impact of any student loan forgiveness proposal “would be across the course of years or a couple of decades.”

He added that the impact on inflation “in the near term is likely to be … quite small.”

Student loan forgiveness wouldn’t put money directly in borrowers’ pockets like stimulus checks, which were intended to be used for spending and stimulating the economy. Instead, forgiveness would either end or reduce the payments borrowers need to make on their federal student loans.

David Lazarus , business and consumer news contributor for Nexstar’s KTLA, agreed forgiveness would have a limited impact on inflation but noted that “it could affect the Fed’s efforts to cool the economy, which would create more urgency for further rate hikes.”

“Loan forgiveness could provide people with more disposable cash,” he explained. “While it’s not a certainty that people would go on spending sprees, it would allow for more shopping. That, in turn, would strengthen the economy, making it even more difficult to bring down sky-high consumer prices.”

Over 9M qualify for student loan forgiveness program, report finds: Are you eligible?

In February, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a non-profit public policy organization, estimated canceling all of the $1.6 trillion in federal student loan debt held by Americans would increase the inflation rate by anywhere from 10 to 50 basis points, or 0.1 to 0.5 percentage points in the 12 months after repayment is scheduled to begin. The current U.S. inflation rate is 8.6%.

The Committee hasn’t released an estimate on how inflation would be impacted by forgiving $10,000 per borrower, but the organization continues to call both the payment pause and debt cancellation “regressive and inflationary.”

Payments on federal student loans remain paused until August 31. Biden could approve another extension on the payment moratorium in light of rising interest rates, and depending on the state of the economy in August, according to the Associated Press.

Since Biden took office, his administration has approved $25 billion in student loan forgiveness .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Deese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Inflation And Economy#Student Debt#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Federal Reserve#Fed#White House
FOX8 News

Burlington Christian Academy coach accused of taking indecent liberties with student

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) – A Burlington Christian Academy coach is facing two felony charges and accused of being involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. Burlington officers were recently told a coach at Burlington Christian Academy was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student. The […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
FOX8 News

Clemmons man charged with statutory rape

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested and charged a Clemmons man with multiple felonies, including statutory rape, on Monday, according to a news release. The victim and the suspect, identified as Nicholas Alexander Parrish, 20, of Clemmons, knew each other. Since the victim is a minor, no further details will […]
CLEMMONS, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy