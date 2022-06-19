ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Deering preparing for one last push ahead of primary

By Cole Henke
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p6LCz_0gFiajfL00

SPRINGFIELD (NEXSTAR) — The new Illinois 13th Congressional District was drawn to favor Democrats, but a heated Republican primary features several Republicans who believe they have a shot at flipping the newly drawn district.

Regan Deering, a Republican from Decatur with family ties to the ADM company, is making one final push ahead of the primary.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Irvin visits manufacturing business in Central Illinois

WYOMING, Ill. (WMBD) — Aurora Mayor and republican candidate, Richard Irvin, made several stops in Central Illinois Monday, eight days before the state primary. Irvin who is running for Illinois Governor made his first stop in Wyoming, Ill. to tour BO/GAR Enterprises Inc. The certified multifaceted manufacturing business sells parts to big giants like Caterpillar.
WYOMING, IL
qrockonline.com

Ex-VP Mike Pence Rallies Republicans In Illinois

Former Vice President Mike Pence is rallying together Republicans in Illinois. Speaking last night at the Lincoln Day Dinner In Peoria, Pence urged the GOP to fight back against failed Democratic policies. Pence blamed the country’s economic woes on Democrats in control in Springfield and Washington DC. He also spoke in Chicago, saying the vast majority of Americans know the nation is on the wrong track. The former Indiana Governor is believed to be gearing up for his own 2024 presidential run.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Decatur, IL
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Elections
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Central Illinois Proud

Meet the Republican candidates running for Illinois 17th Congressional district

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois’ 17th Congressional district race is a free-for-all this year, as Rep. Cheri Bustos is retiring after ten years of serving in the position. Republican voters have two choices for the upcoming primary: Esther Joy King, an Army Judge Advocate General (JAG) officer who wants to work across the aisle, and Charlie Helmick, who calls himself an “America First” conservative.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Democrats#Republicans#Adm#Nexstar Media Inc
wsiu.org

The Illinois primary between Davis and Miller will test Trump’s sway with GOP voters

The GOP primary for Illinois’ new 15th Congressional District is shaping up to test how powerful former President Donald Trump’s sway with Republican voters is. He has endorsed Mary Miller, R-Oakland, the current representative for Illinois' 15th District, in the primary between her and fellow GOP Congressman Rodney Davis, R-Taylorvillle, who was added into the district when new lines were drawn for the state’s congressional seats.
ILLINOIS STATE
wdbr.com

Illinois State Fair chickens out

The Illinois Department of Agriculture says both junior and open live shows at the Illinois State Fair will be cancelled for 2022 to protect from highly pathogenic avian influenza. The Departments emergency rules took effect In April, and can remain into effect up to 150 days. The emergency rule prohibits...
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Throwback: 150 Years Ago, These Were Illinois’ Most Common Jobs

If you think about it, there's probably a good chance that the job you hold now probably didn't even exist in Illinois back 150 years ago (1872), with scattered exceptions. My own job surely wasn't around back then. If a guy wanted to do a morning talk show, he'd head out to the barn to chat up the cows whilst being perched on a tiny stool, and doing call-ins consisted of neighbors shouting things at you over the fence.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
wsiu.org

A new audit shows widespread fraud in PUA assistance in Illinois

Three southern Illinois republican lawmakers are calling for immediate hearings after a recent audit of the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Representatives Patrick Windhorst, Dave Severin and Paul Jacobs say the audit revealed more than half of pandemic-related unemployment assistance paid out by the the Illinois Department of Employment Security was paid out fraudulently.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Illinois DNR: It’s not called ‘Asian Carp’ anymore

CHICAGO, Ill. – As far as the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is concerned, it’s not “Asian Carp” anymore. The DNR says after more than two years of research, the name “Copi,” short for “Copious,” came up as a brand new name for the fish. But, there are some reasons for that.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Amid possible blackouts, Illinois lawmakers call for scrapping 'Green New Deal'

(The Center Square) – In the wake of an alert warning of possible rolling blackouts this summer, some Illinois lawmakers want to revise the state’s energy policies. Midcontinent Independent System Operator is warning Illinoisans of possible blackouts and rising energy prices that could cost families as much as $600 more a year.
ILLINOIS STATE
geneseorepublic.com

Illinois could see controlled power outages this summer

As electricity demand across the Midwest climbs, the amount of power available to the grid servicing a large swath of Illinois has dipped, prompting regulators to warn of controlled outages during extreme summer weather. Rolling blackouts or brownouts typically associated with Western states may be necessary in Illinois and other...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

When is the 2022 Illinois Primary Election?

Illinois' primary election is almost one week away. While the primaries historically occurred in March, they will be held on June 28 this year. That's because during the Illinois General Assembly in 2021, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 825, which shifted the primaries. As usual, Republican and Democratic nominees for governor...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Illinois Secretary of State's Race: Key Endorsements Among the Primary Candidates

For the first time in decades, there is not an incumbent running in the race to be Illinois’ Secretary of State, as Jesse White is not seeking another term in office. White, who has served as Secretary of State since former Gov. George Ryan ascended to his office in 1998, has made his endorsement in this year’s primary cycle, tabbing Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia as his preferred candidate in the June 28 primary.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Illinois worker alleges union taking wages for political activity

(The Center Square) – Another union in Illinois is being taken to court for taking wages from a worker without their consent. Mary Beck, who works at Penn Aluminum International in Murphysboro, has filed a federal charge against the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 702, saying it had no legal authority to deduct from her paychecks and use the funds for political activity.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy