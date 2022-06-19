Yellowstone National Park to partly reopen after floods
By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WSPA 7News
3 days ago
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park will partially reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday after catastrophic flooding destroyed bridges and roads and drove out thousands of tourists.
The Park Service announced Saturday that visitors will once again be allowed on the park’s southern loop under a temporary license plate system designed to manage the crowds: Those with even-numbered plates and motorcycle groups will be allowed on even-numbered days, and those with odd-numbered or vanity plates on odd-numbered days.
Commercial tours and visitors with proof of overnight reservations at hotels, campgrounds or in the backcountry will be allowed in whatever their plate number.
Visitors had been flocking to Yellowstone during its 150th-anniversary celebration. The southern loop provides access to Old Faithful, the rainbow-colored Grand Prismatic Spring, and the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone and its majestic waterfall. It can be accessed from the park’s south, east and west entrances.
“It is impossible to reopen only one loop in the summer without implementing some type of system to manage visitation,” Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a news release. “My thanks to our gateway partners and others for helping us work out an acceptable temporary solution for the south loop while we continue our efforts to reopen the north loop.”
The north loop is expected to remain closed through the summer, if not longer. Officials say it could take years and cost more than $1 billion to repair the damage in the environmentally sensitive landscape.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect and deputies crashed into an embankment in Spartanburg County following a chase Sunday morning. According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Jermaine Bivings, 48, of Spartanburg, was speeding on Crescent Avenue going towards John B. White Senior Blvd. around 1 a.m. The tag on the vehicle showed it […]
NEW YORK (AP) — Three people have been critically injured after a taxi cab turning onto a narrow section of Broadway hit a bicyclist, swerved onto a Manhattan sidewalk and into a group of pedestrians. Police say Monday afternoon’s crash spurred onlookers into action. Bystanders rushed to try to lift the taxi off two women […]
GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting investigation is underway at a Gaffney apartment complex Monday afternoon. According to the Gaffney Police Department, the shooting happened at Huntington Square Apartment Complex on Providence Road around 1:30 p.m. Multiple cars were hit by bullets, the police department said. Two people are in custody. Witnesses said one of […]
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg’s northside community is receiving a new park as a part of the city’s plan to reform its Northside neighborhood. In 2016, the city of Spartanburg acquired Oakview Apartments. The apartments were labeled “an area for improvement.” They were torn down and eventually replaced with improved housing. In 2021, the Dr. […]
Comments / 0