6 injured in crash between Muni bus, SUV in SF's Marina District

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Six people have been injured after an SUV crashed into a Muni bus in San Francisco's Marina District Saturday morning.

Just after 11 a.m., the driver of a white SUV slammed into the front of a Muni bus in the intersection of Lombard and Fillmore streets.

Six people were taken to the hospital due to injuries from the crash, two of which were in critical condition, San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter told KCBS Radio.

The Muni driver was among those injured, as well as some riders, San Francisco Supervisor Catherine Stefani said in a Twitter post.

Eric Kingsbury, a board member of the Marina Community Association, posted on social media that he had witnessed the crash. He took to Twitter to document his perspective, writing that the bus was hit so hard it spun around.

Of the four others injured, two suffered moderate injuries while the other two suffered minor injuries. The current conditions of all six victims are unknown.

No further information is available at this time.

