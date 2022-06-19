1 man shot and killed Friday night at Olympia apartment complex, police say

A man was shot and killed Friday night after an altercation at an apartment complex, Olympia police say.

The victim died at the scene. His autopsy is set for Tuesday, Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock said Sunday.

About 9:40 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to apartments in the 600 block of Pattison Street Southeast and arrived to find a man dead in the lobby of the building, Lt. Paul Lower said.

According to witnesses, the man, described as “highly agitated,” was causing a disturbance with other residents outside the lobby, Lower said.

He then entered the lobby, confronted a man sitting in a chair, and brandished a large knife. The man in the chair drew a handgun and told the other man to back away, Lower said.

According to police, the man with the knife charged the man in the chair, who fired at least two rounds, killing him.

The shooter then handed his gun to another person in the lobby and police were called to the scene.

Detectives also responded and have corroborated the shooter’s statement of the incident, Lower said.

The shooter’s identity is known to police and the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office is aware of what happened Friday night. At this time, the shooter is not in custody, Lower said.

The case remains under investigation, he said.