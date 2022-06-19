ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IL

Police Beat for Sunday, June 19th, 2022

By Bruce Kropp
Cover picture for the articleCentralia Police arrested a 39-year-old Centralia resident on multiple charges. Carlos Smith of South Hickory was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance, obstructing ID, driving on a revoked...

Police Beat for Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 34-year-old Centralia man on drug charges. Jeffrey Skibinski of East 15th was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a final decision on charges. 29-year-old Karen Rasul of Quail Run Road in Salem was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for criminal trespass to land.
MARION COUNTY, IL
Bond set at $150,000 for Sandoval man charged with burglary

Bond has been set at $150,000 for a 48-year-old Sandoval man who was formally charged in Marion County Court on Tuesday with burglary. Michael Flanagan of Isle Street is accused of entering a building in the 800 block of Burge Road east of Centralia. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies had been...
SANDOVAL, IL
Police Beat for Monday, June 21st, 2022

Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 55-year-old James Shadowens of East Mozart in Woodlawn is being held in lieu of $20,000 bond on a Marion County felony warrant for pending possession of methamphetamine and resisting peace officer charges. 38-year-old Joshua Boyce of...
MARION COUNTY, IL
Salem man charged in connection with cat drowning

Bond has been set at $25,000 for a 56-year-old Salem man who was formally charged in Marion County Court on Tuesday with aggravated cruelty to an animal. Jeffrey Steevens of North Trenary is accused of throwing a pet carrier containing a cat into the C and EI Reservoir last Friday. A witness went into the water and retrieved the pet carrier, but the cat had already drowned.
SALEM, IL
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – JUNE 21ST, 2022￼

MT. VERNON, IL — On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 30-year-old Timothy Montague of Mt. Vernon was arrested Friday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Violation of Bail...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
Wood River man charged with waterboarding

EDWARDSVILLE - Several felony domestic battery charges were among felony filings Friday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Larry D. Franklin, 49, of Wood River, was charged with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery (four-plus subsequent offenses), both Class 2 felonies. The case was presented by the Wood River Police Department.
WOOD RIVER, IL
Centralia Police arrest 14-year-old boy for car theft following high speed chase

Centralia Police arrested a 14-year-old juvenile boy on multiple charges after he is accused of hot wiring a car and leading Centralia Police on a high-speed chase. Centralia Police say the incident began late Sunday night when a car was reported stolen from the 500 block of Sarah Drive. The resident saw the car being driven away after hearing a noise outdoors.
SALEM, IL
Morris Arrested Following Vehicle Chase

A call from concerned citizen in regards to an erratic driver ended in the arrest of a Grayville woman following a high speed chase. On Friday, June 17th at around 11 a.m. Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a hit and run between Crossville and Carmi. The caller stated that a Black Mercury passenger car had pulled over at the old rest stop and was doing donuts and driving dangerously. They stated that the female driver then backed into a Campbell’s company truck. As Capeheart was headed to the scene he was contacted by Grayville Police Chief Bobby Hatcher who was on his way back to Grayville from Carmi and said he had located the vehicle however when he tried to make a traffic stop, the driver refused to stop. Hatcher said that he was able to identify the female driver who was 42 year old Evelyn J Morris of 106 S Main Street in Grayville. Capeheart then met Hatcher and the vehicle south of Crossville on IL Route 1 and attempted to make a traffic stop. Morris then pulled into a field, backed out onto the highway, then headed south again quickly reaching a speed of 85 mph. Morris was splitting the two lanes of traffic forcing both lanes of traffic off the highway to avoid a collision. While in pursuit an officer with the Carmi Police Department set up spike strips at the Carmi city limit sign and waited for the vehicle. Morris begin driving even more recklessly, leaving the roadway to avoid the strips. Another set of spike strips were set up West of Crossville city limits. Morris got to the strips and slowed down. Realizing she had nowhere, she accelerated and drove over the spikes and ended up running into a ditch. Morris continued to try and get away with flat tires heading towards Crossville. When Morris finally stopped she exited the vehicle and was ordered to get on the ground, but she fled instead. After a brief foot chase, an officer took Morris to the ground. She briefly resisted, but was eventually placed into handcuffs and transported to the White County Jail. Morris racked up multiple charges and is being held in the White County Jail until her hearing on July 26th.
GRAYVILLE, IL
Fake Swatting Call Results In Sheriff’s Investigation

On Saturday, June 18, the Bond County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a possible shooting and hostage situation in Pocahontas. After deputies arrived on scene and secured the area, an occupant of the residence exited at the request of deputies. After the occupant exited the residence and...
BOND COUNTY, IL
Two Beecher City Residents Injured in Douglas Township Accident

Effingham, IL-(Effingham Radio)- Two Beecher City residents were injured in an accident that occurred in Douglas Township last week. According to a report from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred on Thursday, June 16th at 4:05pm at the intersection of Route 33 and 1200th Street. The report...
BEECHER CITY, IL
Indictments issued against 6

EDWARDSVILLE - Several indictments were issued by a Madison County grand jury last week related to violent crimes. Tonisha R. Rogers, 39, of Granite City, was indicted June 16 for aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony; two counts of aggravated battery, both Class 3 felonies; and three counts of child endangerment, all Class A misdemeanors.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
ISP investigating death of 4-month-old in Pinckneyville

PINCKNEYVILLE, IL — Illinois State Police continue to investigate the death of a 4-month-old boy from Pinckneyville. According to an ISP press release, ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 officials were requested by the Pinckneyville Police Department on Sunday, June 12 to investigate reported serious injuries to the boy.
PINCKNEYVILLE, IL
Salem man arrested for aggravated cruelty to animals after allegedly drowning kitten

A 56-year-old Salem man has been arrested by Salem Police for aggravated cruelty to animals for allegedly drowning a kitten in the Salem Reservoir. Jeffrey Steevens of North Trenary apparently was upset with the kitten for defecating in the home, placed it in a pet carrier, and then threw both the kitten and pet carrier into the Reservoir.
SALEM, IL
ISP Investigating Fatal Crash In Effingham

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. US HWY 45, just north of Rickelman Avenue, Effingham County. June 17, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – 2000 Green Oldsmobile Van. Unit 2 – 2013 White Ford F350 Truck. DRIVERS:. Unit 1...
EFFINGHAM, IL
Four meth-related felony cases filed Thursday

EDWARDSVILLE - A number of methamphetamine-related cases were filed Thursday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Mark T. Bull, 37, of East Alton, was charged June 16 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a Class X felony.
ALTON, IL
Iuka Fire Department delivers baby Monday evening

The Iuka Fire Department delivered what appeared to be a healthy baby boy at an Iuka home where a visitor had gone into labor. Fire Chief Kenny Eagan says the mother and baby boy were later taken by United Medical Response to Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. Firemen were...
IUKA, IL

