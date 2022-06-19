ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Another black bear spotting in Norwich

By Reegan Domagala
localsyr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WSYR-TV) — A black bear was spotted on Aldrich Road in the Town of Norwich, on June...

www.localsyr.com

Comments / 1

Related
localsyr.com

Go Team Therapy Dogs offer canine comfort during crises

For the last ten years, Go Team Therapy Dogs has been bringing canine companions to provide comfort and positivity to people in need. Here in CNY, Go Team members Cara Lustrinelli and Sharon Bauer, along with their dogs Remington and Bailey, respectively, have provided canine comfort in nursing homes, hospitals, and beyond.
SYRACUSE, NY
WZOZ 103.1

Pet Of The Week — ‘Ava May’

Meet the Susquehanna SPCA “Pet of the Week” – her name is “Ava May”. Each week on Tuesday mornings at 8:30 am on Classic Hits 103.1fm, Leslie Ann hosts Allison Hungerford, licensed Vet Tech at the Susquehanna SPCA, who tells us all about a special dog, cat, or another animal at the shelter looking for its forever home.
ONEONTA, NY
localsyr.com

Your Stories Q&A: Baby swans in Manlius?

(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!. Jon Conlon wrote the Your Stories Team asking about the iconic swans in the Village of Manlius. Manlius is known for its two famous swans, Manny and Faye. Everyone looks forward to the new baby swans hatching each year…Is it too late in the season to expect any baby swans?
MANLIUS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Bear
News Channel 34

Binghamton Fire pulls SUV out of river

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Fire responded to an SUV in the Susquehanna River this morning, according to Deputy Mayor Megan Heiman. A Toyota Highlander SUV was in the river just downstream of the rock bottom dam near the Park Diner in Binghamton. According to a fisherman nearby, the driver was driving back-and-forth along the rocky […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
14850.com

Vandalism to Child of Ithaca statue on the Commons reported to police

Earlier this month, the coffee cup vanished from the hand of the iconic Child of Ithaca statue on the Ithaca Commons. An unknown vandal or vandals apparently removed that portion of the statue, Downtown Ithaca Alliance officials believe. “We found broken hardware under the sculpture, so need to assume the...
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Most expensive spots for homes around Syracuse

Cities with the most expensive homes in Syracuse metro area. Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of June 17, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.25%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Fireworks to watch in Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — Looking to watch some fireworks in your area? You’ve come to the right place! Here is a list of some upcoming fireworks you and your friends and family can watch in the area. Nite Life Band and Fireworks – Friday, June 24 at 6 p.m. –...
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Stunning Ranch In Lee Center Has A Price Tag You’ll Love To See

As impressive as this beautiful home in Lee Center seems, there is so much more to it than meets the eye. Take a look at this 4500 square foot, 3.73 acre ranch, located in rural Lee Center, just a short drive north of Rome and a 4 minute drive from Lake Delta. The 4 bed, 3.5 bath home itself is impressive, but wait until you see everything else on the property.
LEE CENTER, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

[GALLERY] 20 Highly Rated Binghamton, NY Area Establishments For Nightlife

I'm not the nightlife person I used to be. Must be the age thing. I tend to spend my evenings at home more often these days. Back in the day, you'd find me at a few of my favorite places that are no longer around, including Popeyes, Uncle Tony's, The Eclipse, and a few small neighborhood bars. The late 70s, 80s, and 90s were the decades you'd find me out at area bars and nightclubs the most.
BINGHAMTON, NY
localsyr.com

Tom Park, of Fuccillo commercial fame, dies

(WSYR-TV) — Tom Park, known as longtime commercial co-star of Billy Fuccillo, died Sunday at the age of 69, according to a Facebook post from his wife. “My man, Tom Park, married to for 48 years, rock and rolled for our best youngest years, had two sons who brought him the most joy in life, a proud Papa to his 5 granddaughters, car commercial G.O.A.T., hottest guitarist, puppy to his kitty, lover of fishing and golf, passed away today from cancer at 6:21pm surrounded by family,” Jenny Lou Park wrote.
SYRACUSE, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

Near drowning at Highland Park

ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – First responders were dispatched to Highland Park on Friday in response to a report of a child drowning. When New York State Police arrived, a 12 year-old boy had been pulled out of the pool by lifeguards and was receiving C-P-R. The boy was not breathing and had no pulse.
ENDWELL, NY
localsyr.com

50th anniversary of historic flooding from Agnes

This week marks the anniversary of a significant weather event that impacted Central New York and especially areas across the Southern Tier into Pennsylvania. Hurricane Agnes, the first named storm in the Atlantic basin in 1972 was born in the Gulf of Mexico on June 18th. The outer bands of the storm produced 28 tornadoes across Florida on the 18th and 19th which killed 7 people in the state!
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

‘Dumb thing to do:’ Onondaga County Executive warns against dumping trash at ShoppingTown

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has committed to NewsChannel 9 it will clean up garbage piling up in the parking lot around ShoppingTown Mall. People who’ve noticed the piles while driving through the parking lot have emailed NewsChannel 9’s Your Stories team with their concerns. Among the mess are carpet remnants, carpet pads, pieces of lawnmowers and bags of garbage.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

How you can volunteer for Meals On Wheels Of Syracuse

Summer break can be the perfect opportunity to give back to the community. Meals On Wheels Of Syracuse is looking for enthusiastic volunteers to help those in need receive fresh meals on a daily basis. The organization prepares roughly 4,000 meals per week. They’re looking to bring on volunteers in...
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Troopers seeking two in alleged burglary at Antlers Restaurant

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — State Police are investigating a burglary at an Ithaca-area restaurant. Reports say two people broke into Antlers Restaurant on Route 3666 in Varna around 6:15 Tuesday morning, stealing a safe. In surveillance footage posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page, faces are not clear but two people are seen. One is wearing a red plaid shirt and black pants, the other a black hooded sweatshirt with a red shirt sticking out.
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy