HOUSTON (CW39) — Another car. Another child, dies with in hours. A 5-year-old boy found dead after being in a sweltering vehicle for hours. It was suppose to be a quick trip with this child’s mother and 8-year-old sister to get ready for the sister’s birthday party, in Northeast Harris County. Then when they returned home, and in a rush to get ready to celebrate, both mother and daughter rushed into the house to prepare, not knowing the little boy was still strapped in his seat, until two to three hours later.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO