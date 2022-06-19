ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

North Side’s Johnson racking up football offers

By Josh Ayen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=252OoV_0gFiZXz200

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Heading into his junior season, North Side’s Tae Johnson has already accumulated offers from top shelf college football programs.

After picking up an offer from IU last season, Johnson has announced he’s been offered by Notre Dame and Michigan State .

Johnson will look to continue developing his skills at wide receiver while being more of a focal point for the Legends this coming season. He along, with New Haven rising junior Mylan Graham, will be a pair of budding stars to keep an eye on this fall on the Highlight Zone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE 15

Fort Wayne Champs picked for TBT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Champs are headed back to The Basketball Tournament as the 2022 TBT field was announced on Wednesday. The Fort Wayne Champs are 10-6 all-time in the TBT, making them one of the most experienced teams in the tournament. The 2022 TBT is a 64-team, single-elimination tournament for […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Marchesano has Mastodons moving in right direction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Back in her hometown of Fort Wayne, Maria Marchesano marches on as the Elmhurst High School graduate gears up for the second season leading the Mastodons women’s basketball program at Purdue Fort Wayne. Marchesano and the Dons are hosting kids camp this week at the Gates Center. Fort Wayne is […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Former Purdue star Caleb Swanigan dies at 25

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WEHT) Former Purdue star Caleb Swanigan has died. The Allen County Coroner’s Office says that Swanigan died of natural causes. Swanigan won Indiana Mister Basketball in 2015. He won the Big Ten Player of the Year as a sophomore at Purdue and was a consensus All-American. Swanigan was a first round pick […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

A look back at Caleb Swanigan’s basketball legacy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Caleb Swanigan arrived in Indiana as a middle schooler who battled childhood obesity and homelessness. He left the Hoosier state as a first round pick in the NBA Draft after earning All-American honors at Purdue. WANE 15 sports director Glenn Marini covered Swanigan’s first high school game – a 48-42 […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Fort Wayne, IN
Football
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
City
Notre Dame, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
WANE 15

Pine Valley hosts 65th annual Mad Anthonys Pro Am

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pine Valley Country Club was abuzz on Monday as the course hosted the 65th annual Mad Anthonys Pro Am. The event featured more than two dozen five-person groups, each with a professional player paired with four amateurs. In addition to raising funds for Mad Anthonys, the pros competed for over […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#North Side#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE 15

Loons play role of villains on Princess Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – There was no fairytale ending for the TinCaps on Princess Night at Parkview Field, as Fort Wayne fell to the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), 4-3, on Tuesday. The visitors from Midland, Mich., played the role of villains in front of 4,503 fans on a 90-plus-degree night. Fort Wayne (26-38) had […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Caleb Swanigan dead at 25

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Former Homestead and Purdue basketball standout Caleb Swanigan, who would later play in the NBA, has died. He was 25. The Allen County Coroner's Office confirmed the news to FOX 55 Tuesday morning that Swanigan died of natural causes. Swanigan led Homestead to the Class...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

Luers grad Kiermaier exits game with hip issue

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native and Bishop Luers graduate Kevin Kiermaier exited Monday’s game with an apparent hip issue after his only at bat of the night in a 4-2 Tampa Bay loss to the Yankees. Kiermaier was replaced by Brett Phillips after striking out against New York starter Gerrit Cole in […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Luers grad Kiermaier placed on 10-day IL by Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native and Bishop Luers graduate Kevin Kiermaier has been placed on the 10-day injured list by the Tampa Bay Rays as the outfielder is dealing with a left hip inflammation. Kiermaier left Monday night’s game against the Yankees in the second inning after appearing to hurt his hip […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Asphalt truck rolls over in DeKalb County, injures driver

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The driver of an asphalt truck was injured after the truck rolled over twice Wednesday morning. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says just after 5 a.m., 24-year-old Ian Hirschy, from Berne, was driving a loaded asphalt truck west in the 4600 block of County Road 56. The truck ran off the road and re-entered the road on an uneven surface, causing the truck to roll over twice before stopping upright in a field. The truck was loaded with about 15,000 pounds of material, the sheriff says.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

New York Times covers Fort Wayne royal wedding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The New York Times story easily could have started with “once upon a time.” But the fairytale of Jamal Robinson and Edna Makonnen happened in real-life with a Fort Wayne beginning. Northrop High School, to be exact. Jamal was three years ahead of Edna; they met over coffee; he had […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

First day of summer feels like it

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Even though we’ve had many hot days so far, it’s officially summer and the weather is what you might expect. Temperatures today have been well into the 90s and with the humidity it feels like 100 times. Tonight skies will be clear to partly cloudy and temperatures will stay around 70. Another hot day is expected on Wednesday but slightly cooler air will move in late in the week. There isn’t much chance of rain, but a shower or thunderstorm is possible during the heat of the day tomorrow.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

CEO says Electric Works ‘will change the face of Fort Wayne’

Do it Best Corp. has sat atop IBJ’s list of the 50 biggest private companies in Indiana for years. But the member-owned hardware, lumber and building materials cooperative has remained under the radar—even to some degree in its hometown of Fort Wayne. Located in an industrial area best...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Huntington becomes 2nd NE Indiana city to launch 311 mobile app

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) — The City of Huntington has launched a new mobile app in an effort to increase responsiveness to community needs while enabling residents to easily report concerns, request services and connect with community information. The app, named Huntington Connect, is available on Android and Apple devices.
HUNTINGTON, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy