North Side’s Johnson racking up football offers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Heading into his junior season, North Side’s Tae Johnson has already accumulated offers from top shelf college football programs.

After picking up an offer from IU last season, Johnson has announced he’s been offered by Notre Dame and Michigan State .

Johnson will look to continue developing his skills at wide receiver while being more of a focal point for the Legends this coming season. He along, with New Haven rising junior Mylan Graham, will be a pair of budding stars to keep an eye on this fall on the Highlight Zone.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.