Supes demand big changes in Breed’s budget

The last budget cycle in San Francisco wasn’t terribly contentious; the mayor presented a reasonable budget, and after the usual exhaustive hearings and some changes, the board approved it. Not this time. Mayor London Breed has submitted a budget that, among other things, includes an increase in the...
The struggle over homeless services in The Haight will continue. A new law will require The City to locate 20 units of temporary housing for young adults facing homelessness in the neighborhood — but it seems unlikely to ever actually happen. Mayor London Breed will decline to sign the...
Santa Rosa Vice Mayor Eddie Alvarez is in some financial trouble. Last week, state officials seized about $200,000 in unpaid business taxes from Alvarez’s cannabis dispensary on Russell Avenue. Alvarez tells the Press Democrat that he owed nearly $455,000, including $375,000 in unpaid taxes from 2019 through 2021 plus $80,000 in interest, penalties and fees, to the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration. Alvarez admitted that he hadn’t paid state taxes since opening the dispensary in 2019. However, Alvarez claims he’s tried to pay several times, saying that the state’s process is onerous and options to pay in-person have been limited due to the pandemic. Alvarez must also pay $21,000 to renew his recently lapsed state license to run the cannabis business.
VALLEJO – The Greater Vallejo Recreation District Board of Directors are poised to give General Manager Gabe Lanusse a nearly $40,000 raise, bumping his annual salary to $191,000 starting in July. Lanusse earns $152,000 annually under his current contract, which is slated to expire at the end of this...
San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced a proposal to invest $500,000 in expanding services for Asian crime victims, especially those with limited English proficiency. Funding, in response to the city’s share in anti-asian hate crimeswill be primarily dedicated to mental health support. Nearly half of the budget ($240,000) will...
The Alameda County Registrar of Voters (ROV) released the fifth update of the June 7 Primary Election Wednesday, June 15. There were no major changes in the fifth election results update. Measure B. Measure B is on track to being approved by Alameda voters. The school bond measure is now...
After two years of waiting, San Jose mobile homeowners say the city reneged on a promise to give them more protection. The San Jose City Council in March 2020 unanimously approved a plan to put all 58 mobile home properties under the same land use designation—but only two sites have received the new layer of...
MARTINEZ – How much would you pay to be able to walk in the footsteps of John Muir? Voters in Martinez appeared to have answered that question in the most recent election.For decades, some people have been trying to save from development a piece of property that was once owned by John Muir. The ridgeline is called the Alhambra Highlands. It overlooks the city of Martinez, but conservationists say, at sunset, in the spring when the grasses are green, it looks like it's closer to heaven."It's just really special," said resident Marsha Kent. "And I think it's really unique to...
“Columbia University built the Manhattanville campus and caused the eviction and displacement of hundreds of low-income tenants, and will be bringing in more students which will cause more housing shortages and more displacement,” said Rosie, a Columbia University student and member of Columbia Housing Equity Club. Her and this formerly houseless povertyskola stood together as we began our Stolen Land/Hoarded Resources UnTour in occupied Lenape Territory outside the Greco-Roman pillars that marked the front of the infamous Columbia University campus.
SACRAMENTO, CA – Today Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) announced the introduction of Assembly Constitutional Amendment 16, which would give voters the opportunity to end California’s Top 2 Primary election system. “The Top 2 Primary is making a farce of our democracy with gamesmanship, fluke outcomes, and the disenfranchisement...
The San Francisco-area city of Berkeley collected 75 tons of trash and hazardous waste from homeless encampments between September 2021 and March 2022. The problem is so egregious that city officials discussed the cleanup and ways to handle the crisis in their latest budget proposal. Homelessness worsened during 2021 following more than a year of lockdowns by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the report said.
That’s whySan Franciscoin the new crownEpidemicHousing vacancy rates climbed at the start of the outbreak, and so far, the rebound of the apartment rental market in the city is still lagging behind other cities in the country.rentIt also has a declining trend. According to apartment rental website ApartmentList, San...
Taking a nod from the city of San Jose, a California lawmaker on Thursday introduced a bill that would require gun owners to obtain liability insurance for the negligent or accidental use of their firearms. If enacted, Senate Bill 505, introduced by state Sen. Nancy Skinner, (D-Berkeley), would make California...
The worldwide trend of populist resentment of government seems to have arrived in Portola Valley. The town has not yet been served, but a group of disaffected residents is threatening a lawsuit over imagined transgressions involving one of our most vital volunteer committees. The irony of this lawsuit is that the plaintiffs’ actions will effectively help destroy what they have been so vocal about protecting: small-town Portola Valley.
Professors from UC Berkeley, Harvard, UCLA and Stanford protested San Francisco Unified School District’s, or SFUSD, math curriculum. The professors wrote a letter alleging that SFUSD’s Common Core eighth grade curriculum and compression courses, which combine Algebra II and precalculus, make SFUSD students less prepared for postsecondary STEM education and disproportionately affect under-resourced students.
Redwood City Mayor Giselle Hale edged into second place for the state Assembly seat being given up by Kevin Mullin. Hale passed Republican Mark Gilham, who had been in second place since election night. If the result holds, Hale will face San Mateo Councilwoman Diane Papan in the November election....
South San Francisco, CA June 18, 2022 Submitted by HIP HOUSING. Do you know anyone looking for a housemate or renter, or trying to rent out a room in their home? HIP Housing’s non-profit Home Sharing program can help make that a safe, comfortable process. HIP Housing has given free, long-term support to those who need it most in San Mateo County for 42 years. This is especially important now, as our county has become one of the most expensive areas to live in within the United States. The need for extra income is a common one, and renting out a room in your home is a great way to reduce costs and help your community.
(KRON) – Contra Costa County has seen a 35% increase in homelessness since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s impacting families. Kamilah Miller, 43, is a resident of Antioch and a working mother of nine. Together she and her husband opened two small businesses a few years ago to support their family. Kamilah […]
Mountain View, California has extended their UBI pilot for another year. This announcement came after the city received a $100,000 grant from the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. Who is eligible?. The UBI program in Mountain View, California is known as Elevate MV. The program provides monthly payments to residents earning...
Bay Area counties reported fewer COVID cases this week than the week before, marking the welcome end of what some have called the “silent wave” of new infections. “People are behaving like there’s not a wave,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, clinical professor emeritus of infectious diseases and vaccinology at UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health. “But there is.”
