HuntingtonNow Wins Award for Covid-19 Coverage

HuntingtonNow won an award for Covid-19 coverage in the Fair Media Council Folio Awards celebration Friday in Woodbury.

The story, For Covid-19 Long-Haulers, Online Therapy Group Provides a Refuge, focused on a Covid-19 patient whose life was upended by Covid and how a Huntington Hospital program helped her through a online group therapy program set up for Covid patients.

Michael DeSantis, editor of Huntington Patch, won in the business feature category for his story on the Blue Line Deli.

The Fair Media Council, the brainchild of Centerport resident Jaci Clement, serves as a media watchdog, offering thoughtful commentary, criticism or praise of media coverage, news media business developments and more.

Thel Folio Awards honored a wide range of stories, from breaking news, to investigations, social media presentations, TV and radio categories and more. Some of the big winners were Newsday, for its Policing on Long Island package, Long Island Business News for multiple stories, WSHU Radio, and News12 Long Island.

Participants included Ernie Anastos, an award-winning news journalist recognized as a leading anchor at WABC-TV, WCBS-TV and WNYW-TV, Rita Cosby, the chair of the Blogal Service Institute at Long Island University, Tina Cervasio, Lead Sports Anchor and Reporter, WNYW-FOX5, Pat Dolan, Owner, Newsday, and John Durso, Jr., vice president, community & communications, NBC New York.

Photos courtesy of Cindy Mardenfeld

2022 Winners

Breaking News – Radio

The Fury Of Ida

Sept. 1. 2021

WCBS News Team

ACCEPTING: Sophia Hall & Craig Allen

WCBS Newsradio 880

Judges’ Comments: Overall, thorough reporting.

Breaking News – Television

Keeping Long Islanders Safe During The Historic November Tornado Outbreak

Nov. 13, 2021

ACCEPTING:

Craig Allen, Meteorologist

Meredith Garofalo, Meteorologist

Kimmy Schwamb, Director

Allen Pisani, Director

News 12 Long Island

Judges’ Comments: Good coverage from all around Long Island.

Consumer Issues

High Pressure Beauty Sales

Feb. 12, 2021

ACCEPTING: Carolyn Gusoff, Reporter

Ben Castro Jr., Photographer

Joe Garufi, Photographer

CBS New York

Judges’ Comments: The storytelling was exceptional with both sides represented…. Excellent. Lots of “show, don’t tell.” Great visuals.

Continuing News Story

Policing on LI

March 25, 2021

ACCEPTING:

Jim Baumbach, Special Writer/Investigations

Paul LaRocco, Special Writer/Investigations

Sandra Peddie, Special Writer/Investigations

David M. Schwartz, Special Writer/Investigations

Jeffrey Basinger, Senior Multi Media Producer

Newsday

Judges’ Comments: Outstanding…. Top notch and compelling.

Continuing News Story

9/11: 20 Years Later

Sept. 7, 8, 9, 10, 2021

ACCEPTING: Desiree D’Iorio

Davis Dunavin

Charles Lane

Ebong Udoma

WSHU Public Radio

Judges’ Comments: Thoughtful selection of stories. Interesting angles. Health Department story particularly relevant. Nice work.

Watchdog News

Babylon Schools Sex Abuse, Bombshell Allegations

Nov. 16, 2021

ACCEPTING:

Stacey Sager, Reporter

Joseph Tesauro, Photographer

WABC-TV

Judges’ Comments: Excellent story.

Watchdog News

Nassau D.A. Changes Policy on Paper License Plate Arrests

Nov. 30, 2021

Charles Lane

ACCEPTING: JD ALLEN

WSHU Public Radio

Judges’ Comments: Now this is public service reporting…. Shows how investigative reporting can have a positive impact on local laws and practices.

Public Service Feature

The Resources You Need

Sept. 17, 2021

ACCEPTING: Adina Genn

Long Island Business News

Judges’ Comments: Very helpful piece.

Public Service Feature

Newly Certified Lifeguard Proves Determination Matters

Aug. 6, 2021

Jodi Goldberg, Reporter

WNYW FOX 5 NY

Judges’ Comments: Well done with heart.

Enterprise Reporting

Black Police Officers ‘Chosen to Fail’ In Suffolk County

Feb. 28, 2021

Charles Lane, Reporter

ACCEPTING: TERRY SHERIDAN

WSHU Public Radio

Judges’ Comments: Very informative.

Enterprise Reporting

Policing on LI

March 25, 2021

ACCEPTING:

Jim Baumbach, Special Writer/Investigations

Paul LaRocco, Special Writer/Investigations

Sandra Peddie, Special Writer/Investigations

David M. Schwartz, Special Writer/Investigations

Jeffrey Basinger, Senior Multi Media Producer

Newsday

Judges’ Comments: Very thorough, well documented… Excellent use of video to enhance story.

Public Policy Feature

Opt-Out Fallout

Dec. 10, 2021

ACCEPTING: David Winzelberg

Long Island Business News

Judges’ Comments: Good reporting about an issue with great impact. Very effective.

Public Policy News

Lives Lost by Drivers with Suspended Licenses

Nov. 12, 2021

ACCEPTING: Carolyn Gusoff, Reporter/Producer

Mike Muskopf, Photographer

Joe Garufi, Photographer

CBS New York

Judges’ Comments: Good coverage.

Environment Feature

Scrap-It! Keeps Junk Removal Green

April 21, 2021

David Gil de Rubio

Massapequa Observer

Judges’ Comments: Personal information in the lead was very good.

Community Affairs News

Bull on the Run

July 21, 2021

ACCEPTING: Carolyn Gusoff, Reporter

CBS New York

Judges’ Comment: Classic summer Long Island story. Well reported with a light touch…Great work.

SOCIAL MEDIA WINNERS: FIRST PLACE TIE

Best Online Event

Healthy Aging Begins at Home: Openhouse LGBT Elder Housing Services Virtual Symposium

Nov. 4-5, 2021

Ephraim Getahun, Director of Strategic Partnerships & Training, Openhouse SF

Sydney Kopp-Richardson, Director, National LGBT Elder Housing Initiative, SAGE

Tanisha Hines, Assistant Director of National LGBT Elder Housing Initiative, SAGE

Christina Carrell, Event Marketing Associate, TuttleCo

ACCEPTING:

Chris Tuttle, CEO & Principal, TuttleCo

Katie Gorum, Director of Production, TuttleCor

KT Pe Benito, Production Associate, TuttleCo

Openhouse SF

Judges’ Comments: The discussions do a good job of bringing in diverse voices to address a wide range of issues… Timely, relevant and thought provoking.

Best Online Event

Live, Love, Laugh: An Evening to Inspire with ACLD (Adults and Children with Learning and Developmental Disabilities)

Dec. 4, 2021

ACCEPTING:

Aimee Keegan, Director of Development and Community Relations

Jonathan Dolan, Social Media Specialist

Heather Angstreich, Special Events Administrator

ACLD

Judges’ Comments: Inspiring campaign…Meaningful content.

STUDENT WINNERS:

Nonprofit News

Canine Companions – Enhancing Independence Through Expertly Trained Service Dogs

Oct. 6, 2021

ACCEPTING: Rachel Luscher

WRHU FM

Hofstra University

Judges’ comments: Professional coverage of a unique topic.

Feature

MSU Drag

Nov. 17, 2021

ACCEPTING:

Carter Winner, Crew

Montclair News Lab

Montclair State University

Special Category: Coverage of Jan. 6, 2021

Jan. 6 Coverage – National News

We Decoded the Symbols from the Storming of the Capitol

Jan. 17, 2021

Insider Video Team

Insider

Judges’ Comments: Very well done piece of reporting … Visuals were pretty incredible.

ACCEPTING: Havovi Cooper, Barbara Corbellini Duarte and Anneke Ball.

Jan. 6 Coverage – Regional Radio

Chaos in the Capitol

Jan. 8, 2021

The WCBS News Team

ACCEPTING: Sophia Hall & Craig Allen, WCBS NewsRadio 880

Judges’ Comments: One of the best jobs I’ve seen reporting not only what happened, but the events and ideas that led up to the chaos…The strength comes from the many varied voices that brought you right to the point of the action.

Jan. 6 Coverage, News – Local Television

Local Delegation in Capitol Siege

Jan. 7, 2021

ACCEPTING: Carolyn Gusoff, Reporter

CBS New York

Judges’ Comments: Well-balanced with comments from both sides of the aisle while maintaining a local focus…Excellent job in bringing a national/world-impactful story right home.

Special Category: Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage

Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage

For Covid-19 Long-Haulers, Online Therapy Group Provides a Refuge

Nov. 27, 2021

HuntingtonNow.com

Pandemic-Related Coverage (Different Categories)

Health Feature

Well Said – Michael Dowling Leading Through The Storm

March 29, 2021

ACCEPTING:

Dr. Ira Nash

John Mullen

Connor Pilkington

WRHU-FM Hofstra University

Judges’ Comments: Good close-up look at one of Long Island’s most important leaders.

Pandemic Recovery News

Permanent Pivot

July 30, 2021

ACCEPTING: Adina Genn

Long Island Business News

Judges’ Comments: Nicely original reporting.

Pandemic Recovery News

Borelli’s Is Back

June 8, 2021

ACCEPTING: Keith Lopez, Photojournalist

PIX11

Judges’ Comments: Feel-good feature.

Immigration News

Immigrant Day Laborers Attacked

Sept. 20, 2021

ACCEPTING: Jennifer McLogan, Reporter

CBS New York

Judges’ Comments: Good coverage. Important issue.

Feature Story

Climbing The Career Path To Success

Sept. 8, 2021

ACCEPTING: David Gil de Rubio

Hicksville News

Transportation Feature

Electric Vehicles Surge Across Long Island

May 25, 2021

ACCEPTING: Carolyn Gusoff, Reporter

Judges’ Comments: Good overview.

Business Feature

Islanders & Sandwiches: 1 Year Of Blue Line Deli In Huntington

March 18, 2021

Patch.com

Judges’ Comments: Explains the importance of building relations with the community…. Uplifting small business feature.

Arts & Culture Feature

Sesame Street Takes on A New Challenge: Teaching Military Kids About Racial Justice

July 28, 2021

ACCEPTING: Desiree D’Iorio, Reporter

WSHU Public Radio

Judges’ Comments: Nicely produced podcast. Tells a story sparingly, but well…. My favorite! Audio and editorial package was attention grabbing, relevant and unique.

Feature Story

Missing Cat Finds His Way Back to Long Island Home After Being Lost for Weeks During Snows Storms, Freezing Weather

Feb. 26, 2021

ACCEPTING: Jennifer McLogan, Reporter

CBS New York

Judges’ Comments: The travel, the infographic, the background information. Excellent job covering the story. Very-feel stories are always relevant and necessary!

Housing Feature

Hamptons for All?

May 13, 2021

ACCEPTING: David Winzelberg

Long Island Business News

Judges’ Comments: Very significant issue…. Piece gives hope to people that there are initiatives to solve the affordable housing issue.

History News

Pearl Harbor Day: World War II Veterans Honored at American Airpower Museum in Farmingdale

Dec. 7, 2021

ACCEPTING: Jennifer McLogan, Reporter

CBS New York

Judges’ Comments: Video and editorial were both professionally done and well packaged. McLogan is a pro.

SOCIAL MEDIA WINNERS:

Best COVID Awareness Campaign

Mount Sinai South Nassau Vaxmobile

ACCEPTING:

Donna Nahas, Director of Publications

Dana Sanneman, Vice President of Public Affairs & Community Education

James Castle, Web Development Manager

Mark Head, Vice President, External Affairs

Joe Calderone, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & Development

Mount Sinai South Nassau

Judges’ Comments: Extremely timely and relevant to community… Valuable resource.

Best Overall Social Media Campaign

Dr. Gilbert Hosts, American Parkinson Disease Association

Eloise Caggiano, Vice President of Development, Marketing & Communications, American Parkinson Disease Association

Dr. Rebecca Gilbert, Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer, American Parkinson Disease Association

Grace Byron, Digital Communications Associate, TuttleCo

Jose Useche, Digital Communications Manager, TuttleCo ACCEPTING:

Chris Tuttle, CEO & Principal, TuttleCo

Katie Gorum, Director of Production, TuttleCo

KT Pe Benito, Production Associate, TuttleCo

Judges’ Comments: Very informative series of videos and posts regarding living with Parkinson’s Disease at all of its stages. Videos very professionally produced.

STUDENT WINNERS:

Environment News

Removal of Toxic Bethpage Plume Under Way After Decades of Contamination

March 18, 2021

Madeline Armstrong

The Long Island Advocate

Hofstra University

ACCEPTING: BRIAN MCFADDEN

Judges’ comments: Good description of the problem and its history. Good graphics… An important issue for our community.

Main Street News

A Wantagh Olympian’s Homecoming

Aug. 18, 2021

ACCEPTING: Yaw Bonsu

WRHU FM

Hofstra University

Judges’ comments: Great interview!

Sean A. Fanelli Folio Award – Television

Education News

March 17, 2021

Long Island Kindergartner Helps Create Safe Way to Hug Teacher During Pandemic

ACCEPTING: Jennifer McLogan, Reporter

CBS New York

Judges’ Comments: An emotional piece that illustrated a unique, touching solution to a problem that went further than just the “functionality” that it restored to the teacher. This was my favorite piece.

Sean A. Fanelli Folio Award – Online News

Education Feature

Students Create ‘Soccer Plow’ So First-Grader Can Join in the Game

ACCEPTING: Cecilia Dowd, Reporter

Howard Schnapp, Videographer

Newsday

Judges’ Comments: Sweet story that has all the information for the viewer.

Investigative Reporting – Robert W. Greene Folio Award

Long Island Couple Says Tenant Hasn’t Paid Rent Since September 2020, Is Threatening Them

Oct. 14, 2021

ACCEPTING: Jennifer McLogan, Reporter

CBS New York

Judges’ Comments: Well reported and relevant story that clearly explains the issue.

Best Newscast

The Morning After Ida

Sept. 2, 2021

The WCBS News Team

ACCEPTING: SOPHIA HALL & CRAIG ALLEN

WCBS NewsRadio 880

Judges’ Comments: Nice, solid reporting job that brought together many elements quick and cleanly.

Best Column

Dowd: Unmasked in New York; Journeying Back to the Ballpark

July 1, 2021

ACCEPTING: Joe Dowd, Editor & Associate Publisher

Long Island Business News

Judges’ Comments: Good piece. Restores faith in humanity.

Environment Feature -radio

Higher Ground Podcast

Sept. 20, 2021

ACCEPTING: J.D. Allen, Host

Sabrina Garone, Producer

WSHU Public Radio

Judges’ Comments: Extensively researched. Well presented. Wide variety of sources…. Highly relevant issue for the Island at this time. Individual blogs packed with information.

Environment Feature – tv

A Room With A View- Ospreys Nest on Lighthouse

June 2, 2021

ACCEPTING: Carolyn Gusoff, Reporter

CBS New York

Judges’ Comments: Good feature…Kudos to being there as the nest was being moved.

Animal Welfare News

Selling Sick Puppies

March 15, 2021

ACCEPTING: Kristin Thorne, Reporter

Tony Saturno, Photographer

WABC-TV

Judges’ Comments: Legitimate consumer education piece. Facts well represented… Use of time was well spent…Well-rounded piece.

Youth Issues

Well Said – Effects of Social Isolation on Children

Feb. 8, 2021

ACCEPTING:

Ira Nash, M.D.

John Mullen

Shreeja Patel

Connor Pilkington

WRHU-FM Hofstra University

Political News

Long Island Write-In Candidate, Voters Sound Off On ‘Corrupt System’ Controlling State Judge Elections

Nov. 9, 2021

ACCEPTING: Jennifer McLogan, Reporter

CBS New York

Judges’ Comments: Good coverage of one of the flaws of our election system.

Arts & Culture Feature

Long Island Luthier

Oct. 22, 2021

ACCEPTING: Keith Lopez, Photojournalist

PIX11

Judges’ Comments: High marks for originality… Good job bringing the viewer inside the art and business of making musical instruments.

Arts & Culture Feature

Bringing Pan Am’s Aviation History To Life

Dec. 22, 2021

ACCEPTING: David Gil de Rubio

Farmingdale Observer

Judges’ Comments: Enjoyed this.

Nonprofit News — FIRST PLACE TIE!

Rescue Group Gets Rescued by Public

June 21, 2021

ACCEPTING: Carolyn Gusoff, Reporter

CBS New York

Nonprofit News*

Southampton, Donors Set to Restore Home of Philanthropist Pyrrhus Concer

Feb. 25, 2021

ACCEPTING: Jennifer McLogan, Reporter

CBS New York

Judges’ Comments: Took a relatively unknown topic and subject; made it relevant. Great use of television reporting to shed light.

Community Service News

The Cost of Body Cameras

March 10, 2021

ACCEPTING: Cecilia Dowd, Reporter

Chris Ware, Photographer

Howard Schnapp, Photographer

Randee Daddona, Photographer

Thomas A. Ferrara, Photographer

James Carbone, Photographer

Newsday

Judges’ Comments: Relevant, timely, important, educational. Important work…. Quality coverage. Excellent reporting.

SOCIAL MEDIA WINNERS

Best Multimedia Campaign

Sandra Lindsay: The First COVID Vaccine in the U.S.

Sandra Lindsay, RN, Director of Critical Care, Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Michael Dowling, President and CEO, Northwell Health

Northwell Health Public Relations Team

Northwell Health

ACCEPTING: Barbara Osborn, Vice President, Public Relations, Northwell Health

Community Service Campaign

Project Bread Getting SNAP

Khara Burns, Senior Director, SNAP Outreach Programs, Project Bread

Emily Abbott, Assistant Director, Communications & Content, Project Bread

ACCEPTING: Chris Tuttle, CEO & Principal, TuttleCo

Courtney Drasner, Client Services Manager

Judges’ Comments: Sometimes the biggest issue that low-income families encounter is not being able to easily connect to resources and services. This is a great website.… Clear and well-written instructions, easy to navigate, attractively designed …

Best Podcast

20-Minute Health Talk

Brian Donnelly, Producer and Host

John Hastings, Director, Public Relations

ACCEPTING:

Rob Hoell, Host

David Reich-Hale, Host

Northwell Health

Judges’ Comments: Well done… The 20-minute podcast lengths make this entry stand out.

STUDENT WINNERS –FIRST PLACE TIE

Best Newscast*

Hofstra Today Fall 2021 Episode 2

Oct. 6, 2021

Cassidy Slamin

ACCEPTING: Marianne Perrino

Hofstra Today Staff

Hofstra Today

Hofstra University

Judges’ comments: Nicely done newscast with lots of good information to let students know what’s going on in an interesting way…Anchors present well…Visuals, editing and use of time was fantastic.

Best Newscast

Montclair News Lab

Oct. 13, 2021

Gabby Taylor, Show Producer

Julia Egan, Show Producer

Sukyoung Cho, Graphics

Bernice Ndegwa: Producer, Talent

Louis Biondolillo: Producer, Talent

Montclair News Lab

Montclair State University

Judges’ comments: Excellent presentation. Flawless production that addresses all of the questions and angles to this multifaceted story… Well packaged story that covered an important visit and national issue, but the larger story is personal and professional development of the next generation.