HuntingtonNow Wins Award for Covid-19 Coverage
HuntingtonNow won an award for Covid-19 coverage in the Fair Media Council Folio Awards celebration Friday in Woodbury.
The story, For Covid-19 Long-Haulers, Online Therapy Group Provides a Refuge, focused on a Covid-19 patient whose life was upended by Covid and how a Huntington Hospital program helped her through a online group therapy program set up for Covid patients.
Michael DeSantis, editor of Huntington Patch, won in the business feature category for his story on the Blue Line Deli.
The Fair Media Council, the brainchild of Centerport resident Jaci Clement, serves as a media watchdog, offering thoughtful commentary, criticism or praise of media coverage, news media business developments and more.
Thel Folio Awards honored a wide range of stories, from breaking news, to investigations, social media presentations, TV and radio categories and more. Some of the big winners were Newsday, for its Policing on Long Island package, Long Island Business News for multiple stories, WSHU Radio, and News12 Long Island.
Participants included Ernie Anastos, an award-winning news journalist recognized as a leading anchor at WABC-TV, WCBS-TV and WNYW-TV, Rita Cosby, the chair of the Blogal Service Institute at Long Island University, Tina Cervasio, Lead Sports Anchor and Reporter, WNYW-FOX5, Pat Dolan, Owner, Newsday, and John Durso, Jr., vice president, community & communications, NBC New York.
2022 Winners
Breaking News – Radio
The Fury Of Ida
Sept. 1. 2021
WCBS News Team
ACCEPTING: Sophia Hall & Craig Allen
WCBS Newsradio 880
Judges’ Comments: Overall, thorough reporting.
Breaking News – Television
Keeping Long Islanders Safe During The Historic November Tornado Outbreak
Nov. 13, 2021
ACCEPTING:
Craig Allen, Meteorologist
Meredith Garofalo, Meteorologist
Kimmy Schwamb, Director
Allen Pisani, Director
News 12 Long Island
Judges’ Comments: Good coverage from all around Long Island.
Consumer Issues
High Pressure Beauty Sales
Feb. 12, 2021
ACCEPTING: Carolyn Gusoff, Reporter
Ben Castro Jr., Photographer
Joe Garufi, Photographer
CBS New York
Judges’ Comments: The storytelling was exceptional with both sides represented…. Excellent. Lots of “show, don’t tell.” Great visuals.
Continuing News Story
Policing on LI
March 25, 2021
ACCEPTING:
Jim Baumbach, Special Writer/Investigations
Paul LaRocco, Special Writer/Investigations
Sandra Peddie, Special Writer/Investigations
David M. Schwartz, Special Writer/Investigations
Jeffrey Basinger, Senior Multi Media Producer
Newsday
Judges’ Comments: Outstanding…. Top notch and compelling.
Continuing News Story
9/11: 20 Years Later
Sept. 7, 8, 9, 10, 2021
ACCEPTING: Desiree D’Iorio
Davis Dunavin
Charles Lane
Ebong Udoma
WSHU Public Radio
Judges’ Comments: Thoughtful selection of stories. Interesting angles. Health Department story particularly relevant. Nice work.
Watchdog News
Babylon Schools Sex Abuse, Bombshell Allegations
Nov. 16, 2021
ACCEPTING:
Stacey Sager, Reporter
Joseph Tesauro, Photographer
WABC-TV
Judges’ Comments: Excellent story.
Watchdog News
Nassau D.A. Changes Policy on Paper License Plate Arrests
Nov. 30, 2021
Charles Lane
ACCEPTING: JD ALLEN
WSHU Public Radio
Judges’ Comments: Now this is public service reporting…. Shows how investigative reporting can have a positive impact on local laws and practices.
Public Service Feature
The Resources You Need
Sept. 17, 2021
ACCEPTING: Adina Genn
Long Island Business News
Judges’ Comments: Very helpful piece.
Public Service Feature
Newly Certified Lifeguard Proves Determination Matters
Aug. 6, 2021
Jodi Goldberg, Reporter
WNYW FOX 5 NY
Judges’ Comments: Well done with heart.
Enterprise Reporting
Black Police Officers ‘Chosen to Fail’ In Suffolk County
Feb. 28, 2021
Charles Lane, Reporter
ACCEPTING: TERRY SHERIDAN
WSHU Public Radio
Judges’ Comments: Very informative.
Enterprise Reporting
Policing on LI
March 25, 2021
ACCEPTING:
Jim Baumbach, Special Writer/Investigations
Paul LaRocco, Special Writer/Investigations
Sandra Peddie, Special Writer/Investigations
David M. Schwartz, Special Writer/Investigations
Jeffrey Basinger, Senior Multi Media Producer
Newsday
Judges’ Comments: Very thorough, well documented… Excellent use of video to enhance story.
Public Policy Feature
Opt-Out Fallout
Dec. 10, 2021
ACCEPTING: David Winzelberg
Long Island Business News
Judges’ Comments: Good reporting about an issue with great impact. Very effective.
Public Policy News
Lives Lost by Drivers with Suspended Licenses
Nov. 12, 2021
ACCEPTING: Carolyn Gusoff, Reporter/Producer
Mike Muskopf, Photographer
Joe Garufi, Photographer
CBS New York
Judges’ Comments: Good coverage.
Environment Feature
Scrap-It! Keeps Junk Removal Green
April 21, 2021
David Gil de Rubio
Massapequa Observer
Judges’ Comments: Personal information in the lead was very good.
Community Affairs News
Bull on the Run
July 21, 2021
ACCEPTING: Carolyn Gusoff, Reporter
CBS New York
Judges’ Comment: Classic summer Long Island story. Well reported with a light touch…Great work.
SOCIAL MEDIA WINNERS: FIRST PLACE TIE
Best Online Event
Healthy Aging Begins at Home: Openhouse LGBT Elder Housing Services Virtual Symposium
Nov. 4-5, 2021
Ephraim Getahun, Director of Strategic Partnerships & Training, Openhouse SF
Sydney Kopp-Richardson, Director, National LGBT Elder Housing Initiative, SAGE
Tanisha Hines, Assistant Director of National LGBT Elder Housing Initiative, SAGE
Christina Carrell, Event Marketing Associate, TuttleCo
ACCEPTING:
Chris Tuttle, CEO & Principal, TuttleCo
Katie Gorum, Director of Production, TuttleCor
KT Pe Benito, Production Associate, TuttleCo
Openhouse SF
Judges’ Comments: The discussions do a good job of bringing in diverse voices to address a wide range of issues… Timely, relevant and thought provoking.
Best Online Event
Live, Love, Laugh: An Evening to Inspire with ACLD (Adults and Children with Learning and Developmental Disabilities)
Dec. 4, 2021
ACCEPTING:
Aimee Keegan, Director of Development and Community Relations
Jonathan Dolan, Social Media Specialist
Heather Angstreich, Special Events Administrator
ACLD
Judges’ Comments: Inspiring campaign…Meaningful content.
STUDENT WINNERS:
Nonprofit News
Canine Companions – Enhancing Independence Through Expertly Trained Service Dogs
Oct. 6, 2021
ACCEPTING: Rachel Luscher
WRHU FM
Hofstra University
Judges’ comments: Professional coverage of a unique topic.
Feature
MSU Drag
Nov. 17, 2021
ACCEPTING:
Carter Winner, Crew
Montclair News Lab
Montclair State University
Special Category: Coverage of Jan. 6, 2021
Jan. 6 Coverage – National News
We Decoded the Symbols from the Storming of the Capitol
Jan. 17, 2021
Insider Video Team
Insider
Judges’ Comments: Very well done piece of reporting … Visuals were pretty incredible.
ACCEPTING: Havovi Cooper, Barbara Corbellini Duarte and Anneke Ball.
Jan. 6 Coverage – Regional Radio
Chaos in the Capitol
Jan. 8, 2021
The WCBS News Team
ACCEPTING: Sophia Hall & Craig Allen, WCBS NewsRadio 880
Judges’ Comments: One of the best jobs I’ve seen reporting not only what happened, but the events and ideas that led up to the chaos…The strength comes from the many varied voices that brought you right to the point of the action.
Jan. 6 Coverage, News – Local Television
Local Delegation in Capitol Siege
Jan. 7, 2021
ACCEPTING: Carolyn Gusoff, Reporter
CBS New York
Judges’ Comments: Well-balanced with comments from both sides of the aisle while maintaining a local focus…Excellent job in bringing a national/world-impactful story right home.
Special Category: Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage
Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage
For Covid-19 Long-Haulers, Online Therapy Group Provides a Refuge
Nov. 27, 2021
HuntingtonNow.com
Pandemic-Related Coverage (Different Categories)
Health Feature
Well Said – Michael Dowling Leading Through The Storm
March 29, 2021
ACCEPTING:
Dr. Ira Nash
John Mullen
Connor Pilkington
WRHU-FM Hofstra University
Judges’ Comments: Good close-up look at one of Long Island’s most important leaders.
Pandemic Recovery News
Permanent Pivot
July 30, 2021
ACCEPTING: Adina Genn
Long Island Business News
Judges’ Comments: Nicely original reporting.
Pandemic Recovery News
Borelli’s Is Back
June 8, 2021
ACCEPTING: Keith Lopez, Photojournalist
PIX11
Judges’ Comments: Feel-good feature.
Immigration News
Immigrant Day Laborers Attacked
Sept. 20, 2021
ACCEPTING: Jennifer McLogan, Reporter
CBS New York
Judges’ Comments: Good coverage. Important issue.
Feature Story
Climbing The Career Path To Success
Sept. 8, 2021
ACCEPTING: David Gil de Rubio
Hicksville News
Transportation Feature
Electric Vehicles Surge Across Long Island
May 25, 2021
ACCEPTING: Carolyn Gusoff, Reporter
Judges’ Comments: Good overview.
Business Feature
Islanders & Sandwiches: 1 Year Of Blue Line Deli In Huntington
March 18, 2021
Patch.com
Judges’ Comments: Explains the importance of building relations with the community…. Uplifting small business feature.
Arts & Culture Feature
Sesame Street Takes on A New Challenge: Teaching Military Kids About Racial Justice
July 28, 2021
ACCEPTING: Desiree D’Iorio, Reporter
WSHU Public Radio
Judges’ Comments: Nicely produced podcast. Tells a story sparingly, but well…. My favorite! Audio and editorial package was attention grabbing, relevant and unique.
Feature Story
Missing Cat Finds His Way Back to Long Island Home After Being Lost for Weeks During Snows Storms, Freezing Weather
Feb. 26, 2021
ACCEPTING: Jennifer McLogan, Reporter
CBS New York
Judges’ Comments: The travel, the infographic, the background information. Excellent job covering the story. Very-feel stories are always relevant and necessary!
Housing Feature
Hamptons for All?
May 13, 2021
ACCEPTING: David Winzelberg
Long Island Business News
Judges’ Comments: Very significant issue…. Piece gives hope to people that there are initiatives to solve the affordable housing issue.
History News
Pearl Harbor Day: World War II Veterans Honored at American Airpower Museum in Farmingdale
Dec. 7, 2021
ACCEPTING: Jennifer McLogan, Reporter
CBS New York
Judges’ Comments: Video and editorial were both professionally done and well packaged. McLogan is a pro.
SOCIAL MEDIA WINNERS:
Best COVID Awareness Campaign
Mount Sinai South Nassau Vaxmobile
ACCEPTING:
Donna Nahas, Director of Publications
Dana Sanneman, Vice President of Public Affairs & Community Education
James Castle, Web Development Manager
Mark Head, Vice President, External Affairs
Joe Calderone, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & Development
Mount Sinai South Nassau
Judges’ Comments: Extremely timely and relevant to community… Valuable resource.
Best Overall Social Media Campaign
Dr. Gilbert Hosts, American Parkinson Disease Association
Eloise Caggiano, Vice President of Development, Marketing & Communications, American Parkinson Disease Association
Dr. Rebecca Gilbert, Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer, American Parkinson Disease Association
Grace Byron, Digital Communications Associate, TuttleCo
Jose Useche, Digital Communications Manager, TuttleCo ACCEPTING:
Chris Tuttle, CEO & Principal, TuttleCo
Katie Gorum, Director of Production, TuttleCo
KT Pe Benito, Production Associate, TuttleCo
Judges’ Comments: Very informative series of videos and posts regarding living with Parkinson’s Disease at all of its stages. Videos very professionally produced.
STUDENT WINNERS:
Environment News
Removal of Toxic Bethpage Plume Under Way After Decades of Contamination
March 18, 2021
Madeline Armstrong
The Long Island Advocate
Hofstra University
ACCEPTING: BRIAN MCFADDEN
Judges’ comments: Good description of the problem and its history. Good graphics… An important issue for our community.
Main Street News
A Wantagh Olympian’s Homecoming
Aug. 18, 2021
ACCEPTING: Yaw Bonsu
WRHU FM
Hofstra University
Judges’ comments: Great interview!
Sean A. Fanelli Folio Award – Television
Education News
March 17, 2021
Long Island Kindergartner Helps Create Safe Way to Hug Teacher During Pandemic
ACCEPTING: Jennifer McLogan, Reporter
CBS New York
Judges’ Comments: An emotional piece that illustrated a unique, touching solution to a problem that went further than just the “functionality” that it restored to the teacher. This was my favorite piece.
Sean A. Fanelli Folio Award – Online News
Education Feature
Students Create ‘Soccer Plow’ So First-Grader Can Join in the Game
ACCEPTING: Cecilia Dowd, Reporter
Howard Schnapp, Videographer
Newsday
Judges’ Comments: Sweet story that has all the information for the viewer.
Investigative Reporting – Robert W. Greene Folio Award
Long Island Couple Says Tenant Hasn’t Paid Rent Since September 2020, Is Threatening Them
Oct. 14, 2021
ACCEPTING: Jennifer McLogan, Reporter
CBS New York
Judges’ Comments: Well reported and relevant story that clearly explains the issue.
Best Newscast
The Morning After Ida
Sept. 2, 2021
The WCBS News Team
ACCEPTING: SOPHIA HALL & CRAIG ALLEN
WCBS NewsRadio 880
Judges’ Comments: Nice, solid reporting job that brought together many elements quick and cleanly.
Best Column
Dowd: Unmasked in New York; Journeying Back to the Ballpark
July 1, 2021
ACCEPTING: Joe Dowd, Editor & Associate Publisher
Long Island Business News
Judges’ Comments: Good piece. Restores faith in humanity.
Environment Feature -radio
Higher Ground Podcast
Sept. 20, 2021
ACCEPTING: J.D. Allen, Host
Sabrina Garone, Producer
WSHU Public Radio
Judges’ Comments: Extensively researched. Well presented. Wide variety of sources…. Highly relevant issue for the Island at this time. Individual blogs packed with information.
Environment Feature – tv
A Room With A View- Ospreys Nest on Lighthouse
June 2, 2021
ACCEPTING: Carolyn Gusoff, Reporter
CBS New York
Judges’ Comments: Good feature…Kudos to being there as the nest was being moved.
Animal Welfare News
Selling Sick Puppies
March 15, 2021
ACCEPTING: Kristin Thorne, Reporter
Tony Saturno, Photographer
WABC-TV
Judges’ Comments: Legitimate consumer education piece. Facts well represented… Use of time was well spent…Well-rounded piece.
Youth Issues
Well Said – Effects of Social Isolation on Children
Feb. 8, 2021
ACCEPTING:
Ira Nash, M.D.
John Mullen
Shreeja Patel
Connor Pilkington
WRHU-FM Hofstra University
Political News
Long Island Write-In Candidate, Voters Sound Off On ‘Corrupt System’ Controlling State Judge Elections
Nov. 9, 2021
ACCEPTING: Jennifer McLogan, Reporter
CBS New York
Judges’ Comments: Good coverage of one of the flaws of our election system.
Arts & Culture Feature
Long Island Luthier
Oct. 22, 2021
ACCEPTING: Keith Lopez, Photojournalist
PIX11
Judges’ Comments: High marks for originality… Good job bringing the viewer inside the art and business of making musical instruments.
Arts & Culture Feature
Bringing Pan Am’s Aviation History To Life
Dec. 22, 2021
ACCEPTING: David Gil de Rubio
Farmingdale Observer
Judges’ Comments: Enjoyed this.
Nonprofit News — FIRST PLACE TIE!
Rescue Group Gets Rescued by Public
June 21, 2021
ACCEPTING: Carolyn Gusoff, Reporter
CBS New York
Nonprofit News*
Southampton, Donors Set to Restore Home of Philanthropist Pyrrhus Concer
Feb. 25, 2021
ACCEPTING: Jennifer McLogan, Reporter
CBS New York
Judges’ Comments: Took a relatively unknown topic and subject; made it relevant. Great use of television reporting to shed light.
Community Service News
The Cost of Body Cameras
March 10, 2021
ACCEPTING: Cecilia Dowd, Reporter
Chris Ware, Photographer
Howard Schnapp, Photographer
Randee Daddona, Photographer
Thomas A. Ferrara, Photographer
James Carbone, Photographer
Newsday
Judges’ Comments: Relevant, timely, important, educational. Important work…. Quality coverage. Excellent reporting.
SOCIAL MEDIA WINNERS
Best Multimedia Campaign
Sandra Lindsay: The First COVID Vaccine in the U.S.
Sandra Lindsay, RN, Director of Critical Care, Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Michael Dowling, President and CEO, Northwell Health
Northwell Health Public Relations Team
Northwell Health
ACCEPTING: Barbara Osborn, Vice President, Public Relations, Northwell Health
Community Service Campaign
Project Bread Getting SNAP
Khara Burns, Senior Director, SNAP Outreach Programs, Project Bread
Emily Abbott, Assistant Director, Communications & Content, Project Bread
ACCEPTING: Chris Tuttle, CEO & Principal, TuttleCo
Courtney Drasner, Client Services Manager
Judges’ Comments: Sometimes the biggest issue that low-income families encounter is not being able to easily connect to resources and services. This is a great website.… Clear and well-written instructions, easy to navigate, attractively designed …
Best Podcast
20-Minute Health Talk
Brian Donnelly, Producer and Host
John Hastings, Director, Public Relations
ACCEPTING:
Rob Hoell, Host
David Reich-Hale, Host
Northwell Health
Judges’ Comments: Well done… The 20-minute podcast lengths make this entry stand out.
STUDENT WINNERS –FIRST PLACE TIE
Best Newscast*
Hofstra Today Fall 2021 Episode 2
Oct. 6, 2021
Cassidy Slamin
ACCEPTING: Marianne Perrino
Hofstra Today Staff
Hofstra Today
Hofstra University
Judges’ comments: Nicely done newscast with lots of good information to let students know what’s going on in an interesting way…Anchors present well…Visuals, editing and use of time was fantastic.
Best Newscast
Montclair News Lab
Oct. 13, 2021
Gabby Taylor, Show Producer
Julia Egan, Show Producer
Sukyoung Cho, Graphics
Bernice Ndegwa: Producer, Talent
Louis Biondolillo: Producer, Talent
Montclair News Lab
Montclair State University
Judges’ comments: Excellent presentation. Flawless production that addresses all of the questions and angles to this multifaceted story… Well packaged story that covered an important visit and national issue, but the larger story is personal and professional development of the next generation.
Comments / 0