Seemingly overnight, San Juan Capistrano has become one of Southern California’s biggest eating destinations thanks to Heritage Barbecue, one of the top barbecue spots in the state, and Ramen Shack from Keizo Shimamoto, who created the original Ramen Burger. The Ramen Burger was a sensation back in 2013 in both LA and New York City, before simmering down a bit. Shimamoto briefly opened a Ramen Burger window in Koreatown in 2015 before that closed. Since then, Shimamoto was making noodles in New York City for years before relocating to Southern California to open Ramen Shack in fall of 2021.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO