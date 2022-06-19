ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMPD officer hosts bicycle drive for kids in his district

By Michelle Kaufman
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer is used to patrolling on four wheels in his car, but it's what he saw on two feet that inspired his new initiative.

The East District officer saw several kids in one of his neighborhoods playing, but several of them did not have bicycles.

"The Wheels started turning in the Officer’s head (pun intended) and he formulated a plan," IMPD shared on Facebook.

The officer reached out to the community and during his free time collected 40 bikes.

IMPD says he's now ready to distribute them to the children in the area that he serves.

The IMPD East District Community Resource Unit says it is always accepting bicycle donations.

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

