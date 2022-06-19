ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, VA

Emporia seeks public input for zoning and subdivision ordinance updates

By Contributed to the Independent-Messenger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Emporia is at the beginning stages of updating the zoning and subdivision Ordinances and would like to hear from residents about how to improve...

Local

HOPEWELL – The Virginia Legacy Run is coming through the town of Hopewell on Friday, June 24th and launching from Downtown Hopewell’s American Legion Post 146 located at 217 East City Point Rd at 8:00am. Multimedia. Updated Jan 26, 2022. Updated Jan 19, 2022. Greensville County Schools hand...
EMPORIA, VA
Ribbon cutting ceremony held in Lawrenceville for Frito Lay

LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Industrial Development Authority Board of Directors hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony recently for Frito Lay located at 958 Industrial Park Drive in the Brunswick County Industrial Park. Mike Dotti, Executive Director, Brunswick County IDA, thanked Frito Lay for investing here bringing jobs and tax...
RRHA to host first-time homebuyer event this Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority will be hosting a first-time homebuyer event for public housing families this Saturday. RRHA says the event will feature organizations such as Southside Community Development Corporation, Project Homes, Habitat for Humanity, Better Housing Coalition, the Maggie Walker Land Trust, and Center Creek Builders along with others.
RICHMOND, VA
Emporia's Richardson Memorial Library details summer plans

Just because school is out during the summer doesn’t mean learning has to stop. The Meherrin Regional Library system’s annual Summer Reading Program returns to Emporia’s Richardson Memorial Library this July, with this year’s theme being “Oceans of Possibilities.”. Children and teens up to age...
EMPORIA, VA
Lawmakers pass budget amendment for Petersburg casino study

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond won’t get another chance at a casino for now. Lawmakers met last week to go over amendments to the state budget, which included a provision for a study that would look into the revenue a state casino could generate in Petersburg. It blocks Richmond...
PETERSBURG, VA
Greensville County Schools hand out retention bonuses

The Greensville County Public School district has just reached the end of a long, difficult year that had to feel like it lasted a decade. This year, both students and faculty had to face — among other things — the pandemic, a cyber-attack, repeated threats of violence, actual violence, and a long, ugly debate over the state’s mask mandate.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
Farm women and youth more likely to be injured in ATV, UTV accidents

RICHMOND—Utility vehicles essential for many farm chores should always be sized correctly and used with caution, especially among women agriculturalists, whose on-farm roles are continually expanding. Farmers may believe all-terrain and utility vehicles are the greatest tools since the skid steer, said Dan Neenan, director of the National Education...
RICHMOND, VA
Politics
15 Best Things to Do in Franklin, VA

Go to the head of Blackwater River, and you’ll find the quiet city of Franklin, Virginia. It was initially incorporated as a town in 1876 before developing into a city in 1961. The city of Franklin began as a transportation hub for the surrounding countryside. It even served as...
FRANKLIN, VA
2022 American Legion Legend Run Launches from Downtown Hopewell

HOPEWELL – The Virginia Legacy Run is coming through the town of Hopewell on Friday, June 24th and launching from Downtown Hopewell’s American Legion Post 146 located at 217 East City Point Rd at 8:00am. You can be a part of the 2022 American Legion Legacy Run in...
HOPEWELL, VA
Layoffs At The Richmond-Times Dispatch And The State of Local News In Danville, Virginia And Beyond – Mike Swanson

This month, Richmond’s Style Weekly ran an article titled The Incredible Shrinking Richmond-Times Dispatch. The Lee Enterprises owned newspaper has lost one third of its staff since last November. The article interviewed some of those who had been laid off by the corporate bosses and some that remain. The newspaper had served as a major flagship regional newspaper in not only the state of Virginia, but the American South for most of the twentieth century, but as the Style Weekly author writes, “For the past two decades, as the business of American newspapers has contracted and ceded ground to the digital age, a refrain from management has become commonplace in newsrooms: ‘Do more with less.’ Like most dailies, the RTD has slowly shed staff for years, with reporters straining to cover multiple beats and editors picking up additional duties, including extra weekend and night shifts, to make up for lost positions.”
DANVILLE, VA
Notice of Jun 21 Virginia's 2nd Congressional District Election

The 2nd Congressional District of Virginia covers all or part of York County, Northampton County, James City County, Accomack County. All U.S. House districts, including the 2nd Congressional District of Virginia, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 21, 2022. The filing deadline was April 7, 2022.
VIRGINIA STATE

