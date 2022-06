Luke Voit was a breath of fresh air during his time with the New York Yankees (except defensively), and was universally beloved from the day he began mashing to the day he came down with foot stuff. Things ended bizarrely between the two parties, though, resulting in some strange benchings during team-wide 2021 slumps, and a lack of acknowledgment during the start of the Anthony Rizzo Era.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO