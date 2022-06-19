Yellowstone National Park to partly reopen after floods
By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
3 days ago
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park will partially reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday, after catastrophic flooding destroyed bridges and roads and drove out thousands of tourists.
The Park Service announced Saturday that visitors will once again be allowed on the park’s southern loop under a temporary license plate system designed to manage the crowds: Those with even-numbered plates and motorcycle groups will be allowed on even-numbered days, and those with odd-numbered or vanity plates on odd-numbered days.
Commercial tours and visitors with proof of overnight reservations at hotels, campgrounds or in the backcountry will be allowed in whatever their plate number.
Visitors had been flocking to Yellowstone during its 150th anniversary celebration. The southern loop provides access to Old Faithful, the rainbow-colored Grand Prismatic Spring, and the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone and its majestic waterfall. It can be accessed from the park’s south, east and west entrances.
“It is impossible to reopen only one loop in the summer without implementing some type of system to manage visitation,” Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a news release. “My thanks to our gateway partners and others for helping us work out an acceptable temporary solution for the south loop while we continue our efforts to reopen the north loop.”
The north loop is expected to remain closed through the summer, if not longer. Officials say it could take years and cost more than $1 billion to repair the damage in the environmentally sensitive landscape.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Investigators are working to identify two people who "helped themselves to two bottles of tequila" in the Radius Rooftop Lounge in Knoxville last week, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group.
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KETK) — New Boston police officers found a body on Tuesday approximately at 5:10 p.m. while they were doing a welfare check. When they arrived at a residence in the 1200 block of South Merrill Street, they made contact with the father of the person and officers asked if he knew why […]
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday ripped Arizona state House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R), who is set to testify in front of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot later in the day alongside election officials from Georgia.
CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has released more information regarding two inmates that had escaped from a detention facility over the weekend. ACSO says Rose Phillips, 47, of Clinton and Kristie Craig, 49, of Rocky Top were two inmates who had reportedly escaped custody...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At the Beck Cultural Exchange Center, a celebration was held to recognize the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. In 1865 those who were enslaved in Galveston, Texas found out on June 19 that they were finally free, marking what is now known as Juneteenth. It’s […]
Comments / 0