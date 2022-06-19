Fireworks sales heating up in Metro Detroit ahead of 4th of July

(WWJ) – We’re approaching the Fourth of July holiday weekend, and for many Michiganders and Americans alike, that means it’s almost time for fireworks.

Fireworks sales are heating up ahead of the holiday, with tents popping up in parking lots and on street corners all across Metro Detroit.

Nawar Yousif, owner of Extreme Fireworks at the corner of M-59 and Duck Lake Road in White Lake Township, tells WWJ safety is paramount and he’s a pro when it comes to helping customers decide what type of fireworks are right for them.

“If you tell me you’ve got neighbors next to you, I’m gonna definitely not let you get the ones that fan. And if you tell me you’ve got trees right above you, we’re gonna stick with the fountains that stay between 10-15 feet off the ground that just shower sparks,” he said.

Under Michigan’s fireworks law passed in 2018, it’s only legal to set them off on a limited number of days. This year, fireworks can be lit from June 29 through July 4, between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m.

Yousif is putting in 12-hour shifts at his tent ahead of the holiday. He says a good show’s worth of fireworks can be had for as little – or as much – as you want.

“You can start anywhere from $50 all the way up until $600,” he said. “It just all depends if you’re trying to be the best on the block or if you’re just trying to impress your little kids, see some fireworks for the Fourth. But on average, I’d say a couple hundred bucks will get you a great Fourth of July.”

Extreme Fireworks recently opened for the season and Yousif says he will stay open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through the Fourth of July.

The National Safety Council offers a number of tips on how to keep yourself, loved ones and your surroundings safe when shooting off fireworks this summer.

Those tips include never allowing young children to handle fireworks, only letting other children use them under close adult supervision, avoiding alcohol and drugs while using fireworks and keeping a bucket of water handy. View more fireworks safety tips here .