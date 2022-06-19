Adult Day Center to host open house

The Harold Sherman Adult Day Center will hold an open house on June 22.

OXFORD — The Harold Sherman Adult Day Center, part of Granville Health System, will host an open house on Wednesday, June 22 from 5-7 p.m. at the GHS main campus located at 1038 B College Street.

The purpose of the open house is to provide families and caregivers in the community with information about the adult day services program available at the Harold Sherman Adult Day Center for residents of Granville, Vance and Warren Counties. During the open house, caregivers will have an opportunity to tour the facility, speak with staff, and discuss available funding options.

The open house will feature informational discussions with staff who will share an overview of the services provided by the Center, including: health care monitoring, healthy meals and snack; assistance with mobility, eating and toileting; daily activities to promote mental stimulation; gentle exercises; and educational programs.

“Since opening in 1998, the Harold Sherman Adult Day Center has been committed to providing important care services to families’ loved ones who often require full-time attention,” said Gail Barnes-Hall, director, Harold Sherman Adult Day Center. “Our open house will provide residents with an informative overview of the services we provide and an opportunity to have questions answered.”

To register for this event, email program director Gail Barnes-Hall at ghall@granvillemedical.com or call 919-690-3273.