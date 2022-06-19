ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, NC

Adult Day Center to host open house

By For the News
The Butner-Creedmoor News
The Butner-Creedmoor News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w9KMl_0gFiYAxm00
The Harold Sherman Adult Day Center will hold an open house on June 22.

OXFORD — The Harold Sherman Adult Day Center, part of Granville Health System, will host an open house on Wednesday, June 22 from 5-7 p.m. at the GHS main campus located at 1038 B College Street.
The purpose of the open house is to provide families and caregivers in the community with information about the adult day services program available at the Harold Sherman Adult Day Center for residents of Granville, Vance and Warren Counties. During the open house, caregivers will have an opportunity to tour the facility, speak with staff, and discuss available funding options.
The open house will feature informational discussions with staff who will share an overview of the services provided by the Center, including: health care monitoring, healthy meals and snack; assistance with mobility, eating and toileting; daily activities to promote mental stimulation; gentle exercises; and educational programs.
“Since opening in 1998, the Harold Sherman Adult Day Center has been committed to providing important care services to families’ loved ones who often require full-time attention,” said Gail Barnes-Hall, director, Harold Sherman Adult Day Center. “Our open house will provide residents with an informative overview of the services we provide and an opportunity to have questions answered.”
To register for this event, email program director Gail Barnes-Hall at ghall@granvillemedical.com or call 919-690-3273.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxford, NC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harold Sherman
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Butner-Creedmoor News

The Butner-Creedmoor News

Creedmoor, NC
981
Followers
313
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

109 S. Elm St. Creedmoor, NC 27522 919-528-2393

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/butnercreedmoor

Comments / 0

Community Policy