Granville County, NC

Honey lovers rejoice

The Butner-Creedmoor News
The Butner-Creedmoor News
 3 days ago
The 6th Annual Bee Jubilee and Food Truck Rodeo will be held at the Granville County Expo Center on Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrating North Carolina pollinators, makers and growers, the festival will feature local arts and crafts, bee products and supplies, plants, a farmers market, animals, kids activities, a live auction at noon and more. Free admission.

The Butner-Creedmoor News

The Butner-Creedmoor News

Creedmoor, NC
