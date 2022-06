You may have noticed a lot of people flooding to Kinnard Highland Farms on Father’s Day where they hosted the 40th annual Breakfast on the Farm. This event has been a long standing tradition in Wisconsin as a celebration of June Dairy Month. The Kinnard Highland Dairy hosted this year's celebration on their over 600 acre farm. Owner Kyler Kinnard describes how the day went and how the community responded to seeing the farm.

KEWAUNEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO