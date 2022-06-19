Mason Challenger League to compete in the Little League World Series

The Mason Challenger League has announced that it will be competing in the Little League World Series Challenger Division in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, at the end of August.

According to the league, the Challenger Division started play in 1989, and is designed to offer baseball competition for players "with physical and intellectual challenges."

To cap off its 10th season, the Mason Challenger League will be going to the Little League World Series to play in the Little League Challenger Division Exhibition Game.

Mason's Challenger League is has partnered with the Mason Parks & Recreation Foundation in an attempt to raise $2.1 million dollars for the construction of two adaptive baseball fields at Makino Park in the city.

According to league officials, $900,000 has been raised so far with the hope that the rest of the funding can be reached by the end of the year so the fields can be ready for the 2023 season.

The new field designs are designed with the ultimate safety factors in mind for the players.

"The infield, outfield, and dugout areas constructed of a synthetic turf material. Baselines, bases, pitcher’s mound, and home plate will be painted on to eliminate tripping hazards," the league said in a release.

