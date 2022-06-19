ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Gallery: Portlanders celebrate, march in Juneteenth parade

By Sam Campbell
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Saturday, Portlanders gathered at Lillis-Albina Park and marched in a parade down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to celebrate Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the day when Union soldiers informed enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, that they had been freed, on June 19, 1865.

This weekend marked Portland’s 50th annual celebration. Leroy Barber, president of The Voices Project , which organized multiple of the local events, said they wanted to bring awareness to Black-owned businesses , literature, art, culture and kids.

On Friday, the organization hosted a music and arts event at Portland Covenant Church in north Portland featuring a Black artist gallery, music and food. On Saturday, a parade marched in NE Portland and a business fair was held in Southeast Portland.

Sunday focused on family and kids.

Organizers from Juneteenth Oregon provided KOIN 6 News with a variety of photos from Saturday’s celebrations. Portland Fire & Rescue also shared captures from the parade, which personnel marched in. Below is a slideshow of photos from the events.

    People march in Portland’s Juneteenth parade, June 18, 2022. KOIN.
    People march in Portland’s Juneteenth parade, June 18, 2022. KOIN.
    Portland’s Juneteenth parade, June 18, 2022. KOIN.
    (Courtesy/PF&R)
    (Courtesy/PF&R)
    (Courtesy/PF&R)
    (Courtesy/PF&R)
    (Courtesy/Jenelle Jack, Juneteenth Oregon)
    (Courtesy/Jenelle Jack, Juneteenth Oregon)
    (Courtesy/Jenelle Jack, Juneteenth Oregon)
    (Courtesy/Jenelle Jack, Juneteenth Oregon)
    (Courtesy/Jenelle Jack, Juneteenth Oregon)
    (Courtesy/Jenelle Jack, Juneteenth Oregon)
    (Courtesy/Jenelle Jack, Juneteenth Oregon)
    (Courtesy/Jenelle Jack, Juneteenth Oregon)
    (Courtesy/Jenelle Jack, Juneteenth Oregon)
    (Courtesy/Jenelle Jack, Juneteenth Oregon)
    (Courtesy/Jenelle Jack, Juneteenth Oregon)

Recognized every year on June 19, President Joe Biden signed a law last year that designated Juneteenth the 12th federal holiday for the country.

KOIN 6 News’ Jenny Young and Ken Boddie contributed to this article.

