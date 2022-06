It’s been a little over a week since the Dota 2 7.31d patch came out, and the meta is beginning to shift. While a lot of the changes were small, they have been just enough to shake up the state of the game. The biggest shift of heroes picked so far has been in the mid lane. Pros are trying out two new heroes in pubs and in the pro circuit. While these two heroes were unpicked supports before, they are now being picked in every region as mid laners and carries. Now, these heroes are the new mid laners of Dota 2 7.31d.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO