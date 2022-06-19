ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Ford Performance Bronco R: Live Photo Gallery

Cover picture for the articleThe Ford Bronco R is built to handle off-road scenarios with ease without sacrificing precious speed during racing events. It debuted at the 2019 Baja 1000 race and has spent plenty of time in the sun and sand since then. Recently, Ford Authority was able to see the 2021 Ford Performance...

2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid Performs Well With Heavy Payload: Video

The 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid remains a hot commodity in today’s market after far exceeding The Blue Oval’s expectations for the thrifty, inexpensive pickup. Routinely one of the most considered electrified vehicles on the market, the 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid has also earned its fair share of accolades and even compared favorably against non-traditional rivals such as the Honda Civic. Aside from being easy to maintain, the Maverick Hybrid also performs quite well while hauling a heavy payload in this video from YouTuber John of the jmc600 channel, too.
Early Ford Maverick Interior Sketches Featured Much Bigger Touchscreens

As most are well aware by now, the 2022 Ford Maverick comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen, no matter which trim one opts for. This isn’t necessarily what most would consider small, given the fact that 8 inches is exactly how large the largest Ford F-150 infotainment screen was prior to the launch of the all-new 2021 model. Regardless, we here at Ford Authority were going through press materials for the Ford Maverick recently, and noticed something interesting – it seems as if the truck’s design team originally envisioned giving the Maverick a larger touchscreen.
Ford Freestyle FX Concept Could Transform Into Pickup, CUV, Or Sedan

Most know the Ford Freestyle as a short-lived crossover utility vehicle that The Blue Oval produced from 2005 to 2009, which shared the Ford D3 platform with the Ford Five Hundred and Mercury Montego. However, it seems as if the automaker had bigger plans for that particular model that included a vehicle that could act as somewhat of a transformer, going from pickup to crossover to sedan to wagon, depending on owner preference, and it was called the Ford Freestyle FX Concept.
2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sport 17-Inch Wheel Kit Gets Minor Price Increase

Back in April, the FoMoCo catalog gained the same 17-inch wheel kit present on the Ford Bronco Sport First Edition, giving owners of other trims the chance to snag a set of the gloss black wheels. However, that same wheel kit has already received a small price increase, going from the original MSRP of $1,200 to $1,270, meaning that it’ll be a bit more expensive to upgrade to these fancier wheels for those that are in the market for an OEM alternative to aftermarket wheels.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Largely Passes Max Payload Test: Video

Since the day it debuted, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning has been marketed as a real truck, one capable of towing and hauling considerably heavy loads with ease. As the EV pickup just launched mere weeks ago, we’re beginning to see it tested in these sorts of conditions, including one that determined how much range the F-150 Lightning lost following the installation of a leveling kit and bigger wheels and tires, as well as another test that proved it can charge five other EVs at once with no issues. Now, the folks behind the Out of Spec Motoring YouTube channel are once again putting their 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning to the test – this time, to see how it performs at its max payload capacity.
Ford Valencia Engine Plant Using Drones To Keep Track Of Inventory

Ford has been using things like robots and drones more and more in recent years, tasking those mechanical workers with doing everything from retooling plants to possibly serving as a recovery aid for those that have lost their vehicles in the wilderness. Now, drones are playing a critical role at the Ford Valencia Engine plant in Spain, too – monitoring stock levels in a more efficient manner than the traditional method of having someone walk around and perform the same job.
Ford Dealers May Have To Clear High Hurdle To Sell Electric Vehicles

As part of its upcoming reorganization – which will see The Blue Oval split itself into two entities – Ford Model e for electric vehicles, and Ford Blue for ICE vehicles – Ford dealers are being asked to specialize in one or the other as early as next year. It seems as if the EV side of the business will bring about some major changes to the traditional way dealers are used to operating, however, as it will possibly involve carrying zero physical inventory and perhaps even selling EVs at fixed prices. However, it seems as if Ford dealers who want to sell EVs may also have to clear some large hurdles in order to do so as well.
Ford ‘Very Gay’ Raptor Debuts To Fight Auto Industry Discrimination

Last year, The Blue Oval created what it calls the “Very Gay Raptor,” a special Ford Ranger Raptor finished in gold with rainbow-style graphics, after someone left a homophobic comment on social media describing a blue livery present on another pickup as “very gay.” That colorful creation created quite the stir online – mostly in a positive way – and later made its debut at the Cologne, Germany pride parade. Now, a new version of the Ford “Very Gay Raptor” has been revealed, and it’s based on the next-generation Ranger Raptor.
Ford Patent Filed For Full Seatback Airbag System

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a full seatback airbag system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on April 7th, 2021, published on June 21st, 2022, and assigned serial number 11364870. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a host of airbag-related patents in recent months,...
Ford Valencia Assembly Plant Will Produce Next-Gen Electric Vehicles

Ford is in the midst of a major electrification push that involves a massive investment of $50 billion in EVs by 2026, $3.7 billon of which will go to the automaker’s midwestern-based U.S. plants. As the automaker prepares to launch seven new EVs in Europe by 2024 and transition its entire passenger vehicle lineup in that region to electric vehicles by 2030 or sooner, there has been some question as to what Ford will do with some of its assembly plants, since EVs are less laborious to produce than ICE vehicles. That previously included the possible closure of the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany and the Ford Valencia Assembly plant in Spain. As Ford Authority reported earlier today, the Saarlouis plant will stop producing vehicles in 2025, but the Ford Valencia Assembly plant will move forward and built next-generation electric vehicles, the automaker has announced.
Ford Using F-150 Raptor To Test Full AV Hardware Suite

Ford and Argo AI have been developing and testing autonomous vehicle hardware for years now in a number of cities across the globe as both work to make self-driving automobiles a reality. Those efforts have come a long way, to the point where Argo AI recently went driverless in its autonomous vehicles operating in the cities of Austin, Texas, and Miami, Florida. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that FoMoCo is using an F-150 Raptor to test a full autonomous vehicle hardware suite, too.
Ford F-150 Among Top 10 Used Cars With Smallest Price Changes In May

Finding a good deal on a used vehicle isn’t terribly easy to do these days, thanks to the fact that global supply chain issues have led to large production cuts, which means that supply can’t keep up with current demand. As a result, used vehicle prices have set new records for months now, though there are signs that things are beginning to cool off a bit. The Ford F-150 has remained a solid value throughout, however, posting some of the smaller price increases of all used vehicles, which – along with its stellar reliability – has helped the pickup become a popular target on the used market and even win a best certified pre-owned award from Vincentric, though results vary greatly by region. Regardless, the latest data from iSeeCars indicates that the Ford F-150 was once again one of the top vehicles with the smallest price changes in May.
Ford Patent Filed For Power Outage Detection And Response System

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a power outage detection and response system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on November 16th, 2020, published on June 21st, 2022, and assigned serial number 11369017. The Ford Authority Take. Pro Power Onboard is one of Ford’s most innovative...
Ford Mustang Is Third Most Satisfying Vehicle For Gen X

The Ford Mustang has produced some mixed results in recent studies, with the 2019 model ranking as the best mid-size sports car in terms of J.D. Power’s dependability ratings, but the lowest rated American sports car by Consumer Reports, while the latter organization also gave the Mustang a lower than average predicted reliability rating and named it one of the top 10 most satisfying vehicles to own. Now, the Ford Mustang has also landed as the third most satisfying vehicle among those that belong to Generation X courtesy of Consumer Reports‘ most satisfying cars by age group list, joining the Ford Mustang Mach-E in that regard.
Ford Patent Filed For Integrated Goods And Services Ordering System

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an integrated goods and services ordering system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on December 15th, 2020, published on June 16th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0188903. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a host of convenience-related automotive patents...
Ford F-150 Raptor Officially Launches In China With Unique Package

As Ford Authority reported back in March, the new third-generation Ford F-150 Raptor will be produced at the Dearborn Truck plant in the U.S., then exported to China and sold to customers through a new direct-to-customer sales model. It was also at that time that Ford began taking reservations for the new F-150 Raptor ahead of its official launch, which is taking place now. However, it isn’t just the fact that the Ford F-150 Raptor will be sold directly to customers that makes the Chinese version unique.
Ford CFO John Lawler Says Current Online Ordering System Too Complex

The semiconductor chip shortage and other supply chain constraints have had a major impact on automotive production for over two years now, and those events figure to have a lasting effect on the way automakers do business moving forward, too. For Ford, that means moving toward more of a build-to-order model with half the inventory previously seen on dealer lots, one that customers are beginning to embrace, though many have expressed frustration recently with the total lack of communication involved with this process. It seems as if Ford CFO John Lawler is aware of this problem, judging by his comments while speaking at the recent Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference.
Ford Transit Discount Offers Non-Existent During June 2022

FORD TRANSIT -24.18% 99,745 131,556 36% 43%. The Ford Transit continues to see strong sales, ending the 2021 calendar year as the best-selling model in its segment with a 36 percent market share in its competitive set. The runner-up was the Ram ProMaster with a substantially lower 23 percent share.
2024 Honda Accord Spied Looking Like A More Mature Civic

Back in November 2020, Honda revealed the all-new 2022 Civic Prototype, which foreshadowed the redesigned international Ford Focus rival. Just a few months later in June, the production version of the 2022 Honda Civic was unveiled. While The Blue Oval doesn’t have anything to rival Honda’s passenger car lineup in the U.S., the Ford Maverick has thus far been conquesting Civic buyers more than any other model, interestingly enough. Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted a prototype of the Civic’s soon-to-be-redesigned big brother – the 2024 Honda Accord.
Lincoln Corsair Ranked Third In 2022 American Made Index

Each year, Cars.com releases its “American-Made Index,” which seeks to answer a pretty simple question – which vehicles on sale in the U.S. have the highest percentage of American-made components? Last year, that list included the Ford Mustang – which ranked as the second-most American vehicle in the world, while the six-speed manual transmission-equipped 2021 Mustang GT followed up that distinction by securing the top spot in the Kogod School of Business’ 2021 Made in America Auto Index. Now, Cars.com has released its 2022 version of the American-Made Index, and the Lincoln Corsair has ranked third on that particular list.
